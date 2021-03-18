Zayn’s Latest Update About Baby Khai Will Make You Want Kids ASAP

It’s been roughly six months since Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter Khai into the world, and now the former One Direction star is opening up about fatherhood. In a new interview on iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning, Zayn spoke openly about how his priorities have changed since becoming a dad, what Gigi is like as a mom, and how Khai changed their lives forever. Fair warning: You might get baby fever.

“Honestly, it’s amazing,” Zayn said of fatherhood. “A lot of people that I was speaking to obviously before she was born and stuff were like, you know, it's a big adjustment and it's going to be a massive change and stuff, but honestly she’s an amazing baby. It’s been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it.”

The “Let Me” singer went on to credit Khai for making the adjustment so simple. “She’s made it really easy for us, she sleeps really well and she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment,” Zayn continued. “It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it for sure.”

Zayn isn’t the only one who’s loving parenthood. Gigi has been providing brief updates about their little one on Instagram ever since she was born (without showing her face, of course). “A whole new kind of busy & tired,” the model wrote on Instagram in November 2020 alongside a photo with Khai. In December, she shared a picture of them going for a walk in the snow. But although Gigi is juggling a lot between her new family and her modeling career, Zayn confirmed she’s doing great. “She’s a wicked mom,” he added.

However, what the pop star didn’t see coming was that he would love being a dad as much as he does. “I didn’t expect to be quite as into it to be honest with you,” he continued. “I was always into myself, just doing my own thing of just writing, recording, making music, and I was just very focused on my career. I had time for my relationship too, but it was still solely about me. The fact that [Khai] has been so easy to kind of just adjust to, it's been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, and just doing really relaxing and chill stuff with her.”

Nowadays, Zayn is doing things he never saw himself doing in the past, including watching children’s TV shows, singing nursery rhymes, and playing with Khai whenever he gets the chance. “It’s a really different pace of life, but it’s been really easy to adjust and that’s the most surprising,” he said. And yes, they’re already making music together. “I kind of make stuff up to be honest,” Zayn said when asked what he sings to Khai. “It’s mainly melodies and she kind of makes sounds back to me, which is amazing. It’s not necessarily a specific song, I just like singing to her. It’s pretty cool.”