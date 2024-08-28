Trigger warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault.

As Netflix’s Worst Roommate Ever revisits the chilling stories of people who lived with each other, its spin-off series Worst Ex Ever platforms those who went through dangerous romantic relationships. Among the cases featured in the show’s debut season is that of Seemona Sumasar, a financial adviser-turned-restaurateur framed by her ex-boyfriend.

After the events of Worst Ex Ever, here’s where Jerry Ramrattan is today.

A Dangerous Deception

In 2006, Sumasar, a single mom, met Ramrattan, who claimed he was a police detective, at her restaurant in New York City. They began spending time together. However, according to Worst Ex Ever, Ramrattan had lied about his personal life. Sumasar explains in the doc that he was married and not a detective.

After ending things, Sumasar says Ramrattan raped her. While waiting for trial, Sumasar was arrested for posing as a police officer and carrying out several armed robberies — crimes she never committed. After spending seven months in prison and losing her home and business, she was released, and the charges dropped. Ramrattan was later found guilty of framing her, and convicted of several crimes, including rape, perjury, and conspiracy, per The New York Times.

Prosecutor Frank DeGaetano told jurors that Ramrattan had “created a complex web to ensnare” his ex, Sumasar, by getting false witnesses to say that she’d robbed them.

Netflix

Jerry Ramrattan Today

In 2012, Ramrattan was sentenced to a maximum of 32 years in prison. At the time, he maintained his innocence and said there was “more to come.”

Sumasar sued Nassau County due to the way police handled her case. “Failure to really investigate [Ramrattan] and look into this further was just pure malfeasance,” Sumasar’s attorney, Anthony Grandinette, says in the doc.

Netflix

Justice Richard Buchter, who presided over the trial, shared a similar sentiment in 2012. “You wouldn't have to be Sherlock Holmes to suspect something was fishy,” he said, per ABC 13.

The county declined an interview for Worst Ex Ever. In 2017, they settled out of court and paid Sumasar $2 million.

For Sumasar, it was important for the county to acknowledge they were “way out of line and wrong” in how they worked on her case. “That was a relief,” Sumasar says in Worst Ex Ever. “And I couldn’t have asked for a better outcome.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org.