Trigger warning: This article contains accounts of domestic violence.

Following the popularity of Netflix’s Worst Roommate Ever, a new spin-off tells the stories of harrowing relationships. The first episode of Worst Ex Ever, which premiered on Aug. 14, shares the experiences of several women who dated a man named Benjamin Obadiah Foster over the course of a decade.

In early 2023, Foster’s abuse of one Oregon woman and murder of two men while on the run led to a stand-off with police. After he died during the confrontation, here’s what happened to Justine Siemens, the woman who survived his kidnapping and abuse, and went on to share her story with Worst Ex Ever.

A Violent Record

The premiere episode, “Dating the Devil,” begins with Siemens’ friend, Angie Milner, discovering her badly beaten friend at home. At the same time, Foster was spotted fleeing the scene.

But before the show catches up with Siemens’ fate, it revisits the stories of multiple women in Las Vegas who were abused by Foster. As Worst Ex Ever notes, the Clark County District Attorney combined their cases. But despite being charged with five felonies, per AP News, he pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor battery as part of a deal. He was sentenced to one to two-and-a-half years in prison, but with time served, he was released by October 2021.

Justine Siemens Today

Netflix

As Siemens shares in Worst Ex Ever, she began casually hanging out with Foster in late 2022, roughly a year after he’d been released from custody.

Once Siemens learned of his criminal history, she reported it to their workplace, and he was fired. In retaliation, Foster held her captive at her home for several days. “Torture is an understatement for what I went through,” she shares in the docuseries, adding that she lives with traumatic brain damage and had to learn to walk again after the repeated abuse.

According to local news station KOBI, the community held a benefit for Siemens with music and a silent auction. The outlet also shared a GoFundMe for Siemens, which has since closed but raised more than $20,000. “The whole community loves Justine and we’re all coming together to make sure she has what she needs,” a friend and co-worker told KOBI.

A year-and-a-half after the terrifying ordeal, Worst Ex Ever shows Siemens back at work as a bartender. “I should’ve known,” Milner says of her friend’s recovery. “She’s the strongest, most talented person I’ve ever met.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.