Trigger Warning: This piece contains accounts of domestic violence.

New to Netflix, Worst Ex Ever is a docuseries that tells the stories of dangerous relationships featuring the people who lived through them. Among the episodes included in the first season is “Married to a Monster,” which revisits a Washington family forever changed by a violent, vengeful ex-husband.

Here’s what happened to the Canales family, and where Kevin Lewis and Jerradon Phelps are after Worst Ex Ever.

A Deadly Plot

In the docuseries, Amanda Canales opens up about her marriage to Kevin Lewis, with whom she shared three young children. She approached Lewis for a divorce in early 2016, after which she says his emotional abuse turned physical.

After multiple violent attacks, Canales got a protection order from Lewis, and in August 2017, a court hearing affirmed that he would not receive custody, alimony, or child support. This “set him off,” she says. “He did promise me that if he didn’t get those things, he was going to kill me.”

Tragically, when Canales was away on a work trip, Lewis set out to do that. The following month, her sister, Alisha (aka Punky), was babysitting with a nanny at Canales’ home when she was shot and killed.

Netflix

It wasn’t until 2019 that investigators learned Lewis had hired his cousin, Jerradon Phelps, to carry out the murder for hire. A teenage girl named Alexis Hale accompanied Phelps and knocked on the door at Canales’ home as part of the scheme, per accounts in Worst Ex Ever.

Kevin Lewis & Jerradon Phelps Today

According to the Everett Herald, Phelps and Hale were both convicted of premeditated first-degree murder and sentenced to 31⅔ years and 15 years in prison, respectively.

For his role in orchestrating the killing, Lewis was convicted of aggravated first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Lewis appealed his case for a second time in 2024, but his final motion was denied, and he will remain in prison for life, according to local station KIRO.

Netflix

As for Canales and her family, she shared in 2022 that she was in a “loving relationship,” per the Everett Herald. Her children are “healing” and “moving forward.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.