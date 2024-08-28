By the same team behind Worst Roommate Ever, Netflix’s Worst Ex Ever is a new docuseries that tells the stories of relationships that come to dangerous, often deadly ends. The debut season (which dropped on Aug. 28) includes the story of a mother and daughter who take a custody dispute to violent extremes.

So, what happened? Here’s a recap of the “Killing for Custody” episode of Worst Ex Ever and where Rosa Hill and Mei Li are today.

A Mother-Daughter Murder Plot

Eric Hill and his wife, Rosa Hill, welcomed a daughter in 2006. In his Worst Ex Ever interviews, Eric recalls Rosa’s controlling moments throughout their relationship, but the tension came to a head in 2007 when the couple separated.

Eric was granted 85% physical custody of their daughter, and 100% legal custody.

In 2009, he arrived at the Bay Area home he shared with his 91-year-old grandmother, Selma “Sally” Hill. He didn’t find Sally but did find his ex and her mother, who, he says, began attacking him so that he’d give up custody.

Fortunately, the child wasn’t hurt in the attack. However, after police arrived, they found Sally’s body in a shed on her property.

Netflix

Where Rosa Hill & Mei Li Are Today

In 2011, Rosa and her mother were both convicted of first-degree murder — as well as the attempted murder of Eric, per CBS News. At the sentencing, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Burr said it was “one of the most-planned crimes” he’d seen in his decades-long career.

In 2015, Li’s murder conviction was overturned, the Metropolitan News-Enterprise notes, due to Rosa’s testimony that her mother helped her after Sally’s death, not during.

However, the appeals court’s decision hasn’t had a meaningful impact on the pair’s situation. As the paper points out, Li’s attempted murder conviction remains, and today, both mother and daughter are currently serving life sentences.

The harrowing story does end on a hopeful note for Eric’s family. “It hasn’t been easy as a single dad, but my daughter has grown into a wonderful woman,” he says at the conclusion of his Worst Ex Ever episode. “She’s got a good, solid head on her shoulders. She’s a talented artist. I’m proud that I had a lot to do with that.”