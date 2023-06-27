When most people meet 6-foot-6-inch-tall Xavier Bonner, their first question is usually: Do you play basketball? “And I’m like, no, I’m a scientist,” the 27-year-old contestant on Charity’s Bachelorette season said in his ABC intro video, revealing that he much prefers knitting or playing video games over hooping, anyway. “I wanna get married,” Xavier shared, before joking, “Hopefully we have some chemistry — We love science.”

In his Bachelor bio, the Ohio native, who now lives in Carrboro, North Carolina, says that he “will shower his partner with compliments because he genuinely wants to see his future wife happy.” Xavier also looks up to his parents, who have been “happily married” for 30 years, as relationship role models, and he particularly admires his mom and wants to find a partner who can give their children the kind of love he received as a kid.

As you wait to see if he gets to take Charity on his ideal first one-one-one date — skydiving — here’s everything else to know about Xavier.

Xavier Bonner’s Job & Education

Also in his Bachelorette intro package, the biomedical scientist shared that his mom has an autoimmune disease, something that he attributes to his career in science and medicine. When he filmed The Bachelorette, Xavier was a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the UNC School of Medicine. After previously majoring in physics and computer science at Morehouse College in Atlanta, he enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in fall 2018. While there, his research focused on HIV, specifically how HIV viruses enter different cell types, and he committed to a post-graduation job as a strategy consultant at Triangle Insights Group, according to Carolina Graduate School Magazine.

While at UNC-Chapel Hill, Xavier was also involved with the graduate school’s Diversity and Student Success program, in addition to co-founding the Society for Black Biomedical Scientists. “I want to build a bridge for Black students who want to be a consultant, venture capitalist, or pursue other opportunities that are inside the biotech sphere,” he explained to the student publication in February 2023. “Everybody deserves a shot, no matter your skin color or background. We live in a world where now everyone has more access and there might be younger generations who know that they can become a scientist because of the space you take up now as a researcher and through volunteer work.”

Xavier Bonner’s Instagram

As of publication, Xavier’s Instagram, which was previously set to private, only contained eight posts. On Bachelorette premiere day, he had about 1,260 followers — a number that’s sure to soar when he officially makes his debut on the ABC series. In his IG bio, the North Carolina resident describes himself as a scientist and gamer — something illustrated by the fact he built his own computer for playing video games. Xavier, who also plays ukulele, seems to enjoy traveling, as his small handful of photos over the last several years were taken in such locations as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Cartagena, Colombia, Mexico City, and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

The lengthiest caption, from May 2020, celebrated his PhD candidacy. “7 years ago when I began my quest for higher education I thought why not me,” Xavier wrote. “These last 2 years have been filled with triumphs and tribulations, however with a close knit network of individuals that support you and your mission, I can [testify] your dreams will come true. Today we celebrate not just a victory but the path that took us there . . . I’m a PhD Candidate.”

Xavier Bonner Bachelorette Spoilers

Potential spoilers ahead for Xavier’s Bachelorette journey. After Xavier was photographed at several Bachelorette filming locations, including New Orleans, Reality Steve reported that he makes it at least as far as Hometowns. What’s more, the Bachelor Nation blogger believes ABC might have accidentally spoiled that Xavier might have made it to the finale in Fiji, too. According to Reality Steve’s screenshots, Xavier’s original intro package included a clip of what appears to be him and Charity kissing on the beach in Fiji — i.e. the finale proposal location — but the moment has reportedly since been removed from the video. Only time will tell if he actually gets down on one knee, and perhaps more importantly, if Charity says yes.