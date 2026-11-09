Xochitl Gomez has been working in Hollywood for almost a decade, but she’s not afraid to fangirl every now and then. For Halloween, the actor transformed herself into Euphoria scene-stealer Maddy Perez after finding the same dress that Alexa Demie wore while discovering Nate Jacobs’ death in the desert.

“I am a victim of overpriced Depop sellers, I fear,” she tells Bustle over Zoom from her living room in Madrid, Spain. “Her outfit was absolutely iconic, and I love Alexa. I feel like she doesn't get enough recognition.”

You can make the same argument for Gomez, who has put in work that fellow rising stars could only dream of. The 20-year-old made her onscreen debut in Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home in 2018 and led one season of Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club before jumping to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at just age 16, starring as America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Despite building quite the acting resume in her teens, Gomez’s star power got another big boost thanks to Dancing with the Stars, kicking off the show’s resurgence in 2023 when she took home the Mirrorball trophy with partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy at 17 years old. As one of the youngest winners in the show’s history, Gomez brought in Gen Z fans while winning over longtime viewers. “I really had to introduce people to Xochitl Gomez,” she says. “Especially after Marvel, it was very hard to allow myself to be myself because people were expecting a character.”

Nick Rasmussen

With a new following under her belt, Gomez is back to embracing new characters. Her latest role in the animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (in theaters Nov. 6) is a full-circle return to her childhood. “My grandma was a teacher and would read the book to me whenever I’d come over, but I was so young that now the only thing I remember when it comes to Dr. Seuss is Seussical,” she says. “I was maybe 10 and playing this super flamboyant character named Mayzie. She wears this huge outfit, and her project is to make this new awesome bird, Gertrude.”

This time, she voices Gabby opposite America Ferrera as her onscreen mom, Carmen, marking another childhood dream come true. “The first time I ever met America was in the White House because we were visiting, and I remember being in total awe,” she says. “Her answers are always so clear, thoughtful, and precise. I want to be like that.”

Nick Rasmussen

Like Ferrera, the Mexican American actor uses her platform to advocate for Latinx representation in film, which, combined with playing a Marvel hero, has drawn her fair share of racist criticism. But as she enters her 20s, she’s setting boundaries — including creating a healthy distance from Hollywood. When she’s not filming or doing press, Gomez flies back to Madrid, where she’s hoping to stay long enough to obtain a visa and reside in her downtime. And when it comes to building her repertoire, she’s not afraid to follow her instincts.

“Sometimes there are cool projects, but something's off about it, and I end up saying no. Then later on, a story comes out, and I’m like, ‘I was saved by the bell,’” she says, declining to name names. “I’ve seen so many young people lose their spark, and I don’t ever want to be in a situation where that’s me. If that means saying no to the project, then so be it.”

Below, Gomez opens up about the pros and cons of Marvel stardom, her time on DWTS, and what’s next on her vision board.

Nick Rasmussen

Your first onscreen role was Raven’s Home. What do you remember about being on set for the first time?

How much of an operation it was. It was a live taping. Everyone knew their thing. I was like, “If I flub up, that means these kids have to do it again.” I was nervous because I kept forgetting one word and was like, “I never want to feel that again.”

What Disney Channel show or movie would you like to see revived next?

Sonny with a Chance. When I was a kid, I loved Demi Lovato because of her hair and her outfits, and I just want to bring that back.

Then you ended up joining Marvel. How was that transition, especially with it happening so quickly at such a young age?

I was definitely nervous. It was scary and frightening. But also, I was working with people I looked up to. After that, I had a hard time getting roles because they were like, “She's too expensive. What if she’s in this and that, her schedule?” And I'm like, “Guys...”

They just assumed?

Yes. It was a gift and a curse because I was like, “Wait, I want to do the cool indie movies. Give me a chance, guys.”

Did you feel any pressure from that huge fan base, or did you use it to your advantage?

The pros of being in a franchise are that people are excited, and there’s a literal map of what people expect. So if you study that as much as they have, they’ll appreciate how much thought you've put into it. But there are people controlling what is being written. We were changing scripts like crazy. I was a huge fan of Doctor Strange, so I knew people expected a certain thing, and it was really hard, as a 14-year-old girl, to be like, “Wait, the character wouldn't do something like that.”

Is there a possibility that you could return for Avengers: Doomsday?

Well, they own the rights to my image, so it's possible.

Nick Rasmussen

If America Chavez ever returns to the MCU, which I feel like she will at some point, what part of her journey would you be most excited to show?

We left her at a really interesting place where she finally understood her powers and what she's capable of, so I want to see what’s going on there and how buddy-buddy she and Wong are.

Is there anybody from the Avengers universe you would be excited to share a scene with?

Florence Pugh. Even if I don't say anything, I would love to watch her process because her choices are always so solid, clear, and good.

Your season of Dancing with the Stars introduced it to a younger generation. Looking back, why do you think you won?

In my head, I was like, “There's going to be Olympians, pro-athletes,” so I went into it knowing I probably wouldn't make it very far, but I wanted to make an impression. I had the amazing ability to do that for 11 weeks in a row and introduce my culture to America. And I had an amazing partner [Chmerkovskiy] who allowed me to control a lot. I designed all the costumes.

I love hearing you talk about Latinx representation. Why is it still important for you to fight for it?

Going back to franchises with books, there’s a lot of criticism and hate that caused me to shell up. I was trying to let people know who I am, but I was also putting restrictions in place. Some of those things were limiting my comments and only responding to certain people, which was hard to navigate at 16. But what really helped me was people telling me, “Hey, your representation and seeing you onscreen is everything to me.”

You've already achieved a lot before 20 years old. Do you take pride in that, or do you still have a lot more you want to go after?

Sometimes I see other people's careers, and you can’t help but compare, and then you have to remember, “Oh, I'm not a white girl, so there are only so many opportunities.” But I also have to look back and be proud because 10-year-old me didn't think this is where I would be.

What is still on your vision board?

Broadway has been a dream since I was 5. There’s a special thing about Bye Bye Birdie. That was my first lead role. I played Rosie. I was supposed to be a 35-year-old woman, and I was 10. I had my little French twist and suit that my mom made me. It’d be super cool to revisit that someday.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.