I don’t know Steven Galanis, Martin Blencowe, and Devon Spinnler Townsend personally but, if the founders of Cameo and I did by some chance cross paths, I’d definitely offer to buy them a pint. Maybe several. The joys of the personalised video app they launched in 2016 truly are endless – and birthday presents have never been easier. If you’re stuck for a gift, nothing says “I love you” like a blurry 30-second clip of a celeb passing on their well wishes. Trust me.

Over in the U.S., Cameo is crowded with big-name stars: Mandy Moore, Lindsay Lohan, David Hasslehoff, Taye Diggs... the list goes on. The UK, by comparison, has a... slightly humbler selection of talent to choose from. I mean, look, you definitely won’t be catching Judi Dench or Idris Elba downloading this app anytime soon. But what we lack in A-lister clout we more than make up for in other departments. UK Cameo is a veritable treasure trove when it comes to nostalgia, with plenty of our childhood heroes from across music and TV all producing personalised videos for the app. Samantha Mumba, H from Steps, Paul Chuckle, even Basil Brush (yes, the fox from CBBC) all have their own pages.

I’ve scoured the app for all the best ’00s celebs and have listed my top picks below. Enjoy!

Gareth Gates Dave Hogan/Getty / Cameo The 2002 Pop Idol finale is surely one of the most important moments in the history of British culture? No? OK, fine. But if, like me, Gareth Gates’ white suit and spiky hair combo lives on rent free in your mind, you’ll be happy to know that the singer is offering personalised videos via Cameo for £59.99.

Sean Biggerstaff Warner Bros / Cameo There are plenty of Harry Potter alums on Cameo (I’m talking Fred, George, Ginny, and even Malfoy) but, for me, nothing says nostalgia like Oliver Wood. The teenager who launched a thousand adolescent sexual awakenings (I mean, that polo though?!), you can ask the Quidditch captain for a personalised video for £49.99.

Mutya Buena Jo Hale/Getty / Cameo An OG Sugarbabe member, Mutya Buena holds a special place in the heart of any millennial who felt “Freak Like Me” really spoke to them while sulking in their teenage bedroom (guilty). Her videos are available for £52.50. Mutya’s bandmate and another OG Sugarbabe Keisha Buchanan is also on Cameo – although her videos will cost you an eye watering £189.99.

Paul Chuckle BBC / Cameo One half of arguably the greatest British kids TV duo of all time (sorry, Dick & Dom), Mr. Paul Chuckle can record you or your pal a video for £48.99.

Ian 'H' Watkins Tim Roney/Getty / Cameo This one really speaks for itself. H from Steps offers personalised videos for £69.99 – but can you really put a price on reliving the days you threw yourself around the school disco dance floor screaming “TRAGEDY! WHEN THE FEELING’S GONE AND YOU CAN’T GO ON!”

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen Michael Crabtree/Getty / Cameo The man, the myth, the Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has blessed us all with his presence on Cameo. Changing Rooms fans can buy his videos for £79.99.

Ted Robbins BBC / Cameo A face many will recognise from CBBC’s heyday, Ted Robbins is best known among us millennials for his stint on The Slammer, where he played the Governor. Take a trip back in time to one of the most bizarre shows in children’s TV history with a video from Ted, for £29.99.

Fazer from N-Dubz Andy Sheppard/Getty / Cameo A later ’00s phenomenon, but no less legendary, N-Dubz stormed the charts in 2008 with “Papa Can You Hear Me” and now Fazer is offering videos on Cameo for £40.99.

Angela Griffin BBC / Cameo Angela Griffin is a renowned actor with many creds under her belt, but TV-obsessed teenagers will remember her most fondly as Ms Campbell from Waterloo Road. Her videos are available for £39.99.

Samantha Mumba James Arnold/Getty / Cameo This name alone is enough to take you back. Samantha Mumba is a true ’00s hero, with hits like “Gotta Tell You” and “Always Come Back to Your Love”. Her personalised videos will cost you £59.99.

Basil Brush BBC / Cameo Talk about a throwback. Many Brits will remember spending their weekend mornings listening to the the dulcet tones of Basil Brush followed by some ever-soothing canned laughter from the CBBC studios. Right now, Basil seems to be taking a break from the platform, but watch this space for his reappearance.

Marcel Somerville PYMCA/Getty / Cameo Did you know Marcel was in Blazin’ Squad? For any of your friends still singing “Crossroads” (or, of course, any Love Island fans our there), his videos can be bought for £129.99.