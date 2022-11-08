Zayn Malik’s Moving Letter To The PM Calls For Free School Meals

On Nov. 17, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will share the British government’s highly anticipated Autumn Budget, detailing what lies in store for the country. Spending is expected to be cut significantly, and families on Universal Credit are worried about what this will mean for free school meals. Zayn Malik is the latest celebrity to call on the government to ensure that all children in families and households on Universal Credit are eligible for free school meals, supporting The Food Foundation’s Feed The Future campaign.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Malek wrote about how he relied on the scheme when he was a child growing up in Bradford, sharing his concern over the struggles children are living through because of the cost of living crisis. “The work the Food Foundation do to tackle child food poverty is close to my heart, as I too was one of the children in the UK that relied on programmes to ensure I was able to eat,” the father-of-one said.

The pop star called on the government “to ensure no child living in poverty misses out on a hot nutritious meal.” Malek highlighted how he “personally experienced the stigma surrounding food insecurity,” adding that his hope in writing to the PM will “ensure that no child ever has to experience this hunger and stigma again as my experience is not unique; it is a struggle that many children in England are sadly going through right now.”

The Food Foundation started its Feed The Future campaign on Oct. 11, highlighting the “postcode lottery” that 800,000 children living in poverty face in securing free school meals. They are calling on the government to expand the eligibility of children in households on Universal Credit, which “would be an effective way to support families struggling with a huge rise in the cost of living.”

In his letter, Malik wrote: “I want government to act urgently to ensure that children no longer have to suffer the trauma and stigma of hunger and poverty and can grow up to have healthy and productive lives.” The singer is also encouraging fans to get involved in the Feed the Future campaign via social media and by writing to their MPs.