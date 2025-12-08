Zedd’s Breakaway Miami Set Was So Nostalgic

There’s no better way to party than a rave on the beach (which could be a Taylor Swift song title). On Dec. 6, Breakaway threw its first-ever EDM festival on the beach, taking over Miami Art Week with a headlining set from Zedd and performances from rising DJs like Chris Lorenzo.

The party got started at e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Lippie Land, an amusement park-inspired activation where guests could get their glam touched up by makeup artists using the new Glow Reviver Slipstick and Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm, which they also got to take home. A bedazzling booth let attendees customize their own Glow Reviver Plumping Lip Oil with glittering rhinestones, while the e.l.f. Skin station allowed them to try out the Holy Hydration Daily Cleanser and Hottest Drops Duo, before getting Instagram-ready photos in an iridescent paradise.

It was the perfect way to prepare for a night of raving (without the sweat). Once their glam was set, guests indulged in sushi and sipped the night away with craft cocktails as they danced to warm-up sets from Chris Lorenzo, Daniel Allan, Kaleena Zanders, Night Tales, and Benjamin Lloyd, who kept the dance floor full all night long.

But of course, the main event of the evening was Zedd, who brought all of the nostalgic feels to Miami Beach. The EDM hitmaker incorporated his beloved hits into his set, including his Hayley Williams collab “Stay the Night” and Grammy-nominated banger with Maren Morris, “The Middle,” which made guests feel like it was 2015 all over again. (Yes, it’s already been 10 years.)

He closed his set with his Grammy-winning 2012 hit “Clarity” with Foxes, leading the crowd into a cathartic sing-along that sent them out of Miami Art Week in high spirits. Euphoric doesn’t even begin to describe the feeling.