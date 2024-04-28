Zendaya Wore The Challengers Poster As A Stunning Bejeweled Minidress

Challengers is already in theaters, both confusing and delighting audiences, but Zendaya’s fashion fun for the movie isn’t over. Her support of the tennis comedy-drama just took its most literal form yet: She wore the movie poster as a dress.

The Movie Poster Minidress

Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, shared the dress with the internet on April 27 when he posted a photo of her in it on social media. A custom creation from designer Celia Kritharioti, it’s a bejeweled sheath dress with bell sleeves that features the Challengers poster on the front. And the poster, you may recall, depicts Zendaya’s face as she watches a tennis match, in character as Tashi Duncan.

The level of detail is impressive. Her co-stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist’s reflection in her sunglasses is there, plus the names of the three lead actors and director Luca Guadagnino above the movie’s title. Roach posted a look at the dress while it was in progress, too, and the angle shows just how intricate it is. Perhaps the most glorious perspective of it, though, is when it’s shimmering in the light, which he showed in a brief clip at the end of the carousel.

“@challengersmovie but make it FASHION…..Tashi Made Her Wear It,” Roach wrote in his caption. “Thank you @celiakritharioti for bringing the Challengers Movie Poster to life.”

Tennis Looks For The Win

Zendaya has been rocking tennis-inspired looks throughout the weeks leading up to Challengers’ theatrical debut on April 25. Her press tour ensembles have featured lots of whites and greens, pleated skirts, and collared tops in overt nods to Tashi’s favorite sport. Simply put, Zendaya has been serving consistently.

Her movie poster dress was not her first Challengers garment by Kritharioti. The designer was also responsible for the neon green halter dress with a plunging neckline and tennis ball detail that Zendaya wore to the LA premiere after-party on April 16. Kritharioti wrote on Instagram at the time that she was “so glad” to see her “favourite” in the dress and that it was “an honour” to work with Roach on it.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to the Challengers era, but at least we’ll always have the memories.