Though an unlikely venue, tennis courts are positively teeming with style icons — like Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Naomi Osaka, to name a few. And in the past few weeks, Zendaya officially joined their ranks as a racket-wielding fashion hero, churning out tenniscore looks weekly.

A method dresser to her core, Zendaya has been taking a cue from her latest movie, Challengers, on the coinciding press circuit. Last month, for example, Zendaya wore a mesh skirt inspired by a tennis net and a glamorous V-neck gown with a trompe l’oeil shadow of a tennis player.

Over the weekend, she donned even more sporty looks on the European leg of her press tour, with not one, not two but four different tennis-inspired ensembles. And IMHO, they were all serves.

A Saucy Skirt Suit

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While in Rome on Monday, April 8, Zendaya slipped into a white skirt suit, custom-made by Calvin Klein. She wore a single-breasted jacket crafted from soft leather, which she daringly styled with a Bulgari Serpenti necklace — her top nowhere to be found. She completed the risqué look with a humble floor-length skirt and a voluminous updo.

A Yassified Tennis Uniform

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Everyone knows the pleated skirt is a staple on the tennis court. Earlier that day, Zendaya drew inspiration from the quintessential uniform in a daring iteration that was utterly yassified.

Unlike its athleisure counterparts, which are primed for function, Zendaya’s custom Loewe dress was completely blanketed in silver rhinestones. Her dress also featured a deep plunging neckline that nearly reached her belly button. Yet another impractical, but stylish, design detail.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The tennis inspo also extended to her accessories. Loewe — a label known for its novelty heels — also provided her with pumps, complete with tennis ball heels. While Zendaya’s shoes aren’t shoppable yet, her stylist Law Roach confirmed they will be soon.

This Mod Checkered Look

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before hitting Rome, Zendaya had a jam-packed schedule in Paris. Three press events in one day resulted in three different ensembles — all from Louis Vuitton. For the first, she dipped into the label’s archives and wore a jacket dress from Marc Jacobs’ Spring/Summer 2013 collection. (Remember the famous escalator show, where models donned ’60s-inspired checkers? That’s the one.)

Channeling the signature hues of a tennis court, Zendaya chose a green-and-white checkered print. Though it’s technically the brand’s Damier pattern, the squares also recalled the checked pattern of a court’s net — another subtle tennis nod.

Her Chartreuse Pantsuit

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hours later, she changed into a bold chartreuse number. Her pantsuit, which included a button-down top and straight trousers, came from the Spring/Summer 1999 collection, also designed by Jacobs. She paired the satin-y co-ords with strappy sandals and a bag from the same ’90s runway.

This All-White Ensemble

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Veering away from shades of green, Zendaya’s final Paris look included a white gown custom-made by LV’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière. The fitted bodice featured a sweetheart neckline, while the skirt was made of long, flowy chiffon. It came equipped with a wrap belt that hung low on her waist.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like the rest of her outfits, Zendaya topped off the all-white moment with diamond-encrusted jewels from Bulgari. Yet another serve.