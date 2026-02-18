Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship is the stuff of friends-to-lovers dreams. But if Zendaya were single, she knows what she’d be looking for — and looking out for — in a potential partner.

She opened up to Robert Pattinson about relationship red flags in a recent interview while promoting their upcoming movie, The Drama.

A Telling Clue

In their conversation (published on Feb. 17), Zendaya drew a question about red flags she finds “charming” in a partner. But as she told Pattinson, “As I’ve matured, I think a red flag is a red flag, you feel me?”

When her co-star asked for an example, she had one at the ready. “One that works for us at work is how people treat their crews,” she said. “I admire people who are kind to everyone, not just the actors, directors, or producers. A very telling thing is how a crew feels about a particular actor, because they get to see how people are when the cameras are not rolling.”

Pattinson wondered, too, if Zendaya would consider it a red flag if someone didn’t vibe with her dog. “I would get into a fight over my dog, for sure,” she said — noting that “dogs are a good judge of character.”

Fortunately, Zendaya’s pooch is quite the fan of her fiancé.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Green Flags For #Tomdaya

In a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Zendaya said that Noon, her miniature schnauzer of nearly a decade, doesn’t like her quite as much as he likes her mom, her bestie-slash-assistant Darnell, or Holland himself. “He loves all three of them more than he loves me,” she said, pained. “It’s fine. I am... OK with that. But he is happiest when he is around one of the three of them.”

In the same conversation, Zendaya weighed in on Holland as a co-worker. (In addition to teaming up in the Spider-Man films, the pair both star in this summer’s The Odyssey.) And by her earlier metric (behind-the-scenes behavior), it sounds like Holland passes with flying colors.

“I love working with him,” she said. “He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read.”

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Holland, for his part, is equally enthusiastic about working with Zendaya. As he shared on the Dish Podcast in 2024, it doesn’t only come with practical benefits. “Studios love it. One hotel room,” he joked. But he said it’s a real “saving grace,” too.

“Best thing that’s ever happened to me,” he said. “It’s just that perfect thing when you’re on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, and it’s just that familiar glance at each other of, like, Can’t wait to talk about that later.”