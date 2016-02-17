If you've ever found yourself pining for a movie night on Netflix but unsure of what to choose, fret no more, because the ultimate list of what to watch based on your zodiac sign is here. And I know what you're probably thinking: “Do I really need another list of movies about astrology?” Yes you do, because this isn’t just zodiac-themed movies — it’s a list of films best suited for you. Because, depending on your astrological sign, the types of movies you are inevitably drawn to will vary a lot. Why do you think you read through must-see lists and can only find one or two movies you actually want to watch? Probably because you're an Aries and the person who made the watch list is a Taurus — two zodiac signs whose movie preferences couldn’t be more different. Huge no-no.

So, to combat that issue, this list has hand-selected movies based on your actual astrological sign, bringing together everything we know about the zodiac and presenting to you the perfect movie options for your viewing pleasure. Grab your snack of choice and settle in.

ARIES

Good Time

You're determined and demanding, but also impulsive, prone to rushing ahead and massively regretting the results later. Welcome to Good Time, the ultimate Aries movie. Robert Pattinson plays Connie Nikas, a New York lowlife whose big-money bank robbery plan goes awry. Nikas spends the rest of the film running around the city to get his brother out of jail come hell or high water, making plenty of Aries-style leap-before-you-look decisions as he ploughs ahead.

I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore

Never cross an Aries backed into a corner, as the people who steal from Ruth (Melanie Lynskey) discover. This down-on-her-luck woman is also highly motivated to seek revenge when she realizes that the thieves took her grandmother’s silverware. Absolute chaos ensues, and Ruth discovers how much anger, impulsivity, and drive she has — making her an Aries to a T, alongside her neighbor (played by Elijah Wood).

Runners Up: Lady Bird, Silver Linings Playbook.

TAURUS

Roma

A gorgeous, sensuous, moving movie centered around love and loss perfectly suits your often-ignored emotional side, Taurus. With typical Taurean stubbornness and loyalty, live-in maid Cleo navigates life during political and personal upheaval — and the movie centers her instead of overlooking her. Fixed signs are skilled at consistency and excellence, so this should make you feel particularly seen.

Someone Great

Jenny embodies both the stubbornness and the sweetness of Tauruses. She just broke up with her (equally Taurean) boyfriend because she landed her dream job in California, and she’s torn between her loyalty for both things she loves. Her love of beauty and comfort translates to a love for Manhattan and her BFFs in equal measure. You just know she’s going to be okay, and her spirit won’t crumble just because everything in her life is in upheaval right now.

Runners Up: Into the Wild, Mystic Pizza.

GEMINI

Inception

Geminis aren’t so much two-faced as multi-faced (they are one of those misunderstood signs), and this is the perfect movie to represent that. Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dom captures the air sign perfectly: The brilliant dream-builder has a crazy idea to plant an idea into a corporate CEO — which is, you guessed it, the inception. From there, it's the kind of puzzle irresistible to any Gemini.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Don’t be fooled by the seemingly kid-like animation, Geminis, you will love this. The Mitchells are a weird but layered family. Their oldest, Katie, contains multitudes as she aspires to be a filmmaker and tries to “find” herself (be prepared to feel like teenagers again, Gems). Oh yeah, and then robots attack and the family has to use their quirkiness to save the world. It’s all about how the things people don’t understand about you are really your greatest strengths. Like I said: you will love this.

Runners Up: CAM, Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

CANCER

Legally Blonde

Watery Cancer overflows with emotion, sympathy, and loyalty. Your heart is where your home is, Cancer, and your life is centered around family. All of this makes Elle Woods the perfect Cancerian protagonist: fiercely protective about the people she loves, sweet as pie, and smarter than you imagine. She’s got a Cancer-like knack for being intuitive and responsive to people’s needs, and she’s at home in sororities and Harvard law classes alike.

The Half of It

A sad and lonely Cancer is tough to watch, since they’re so deeply in need of family and friends. This gorgeous film is a queer Cyrano de Bergerac, as well as a reflection of small-town racism and feelings of misunderstanding as a teen. Two pals conspire to win over a popular girl — Ellie, who’s secretly in love and tormented at school, helps her budding friend Paul with the language of romance and intimacy. That such multitudes can exist inside a single person is pure Cancer.

Runners up: My Octopus Teacher, The Edge of Seventeen.

LEO

Dumplin’

Leos are at the center of everything. And this is the tale of Will aka Dumplin’, who discovers that she and her pageant-winning mom (Jennifer Aniston) are both high-spirited Leos. Will comes into her own when she decides to register herself for a pageant in protest against her mother and goes for what she wants without apologizing. She has to work with and against her fire-sign impulses as she navigates fatphobia, a budding romance, and her own evolution as a person. By the end she’s shining on, Leo-style.

She’s Gotta Have It

Big, bold passion is your style, Leo. Your dynamic, fervent, egocentric-but-in-a-good-way soul will love this Spike Lee film about Nora, a Brooklyn-based artist who’s hooking up with three different men — and absolutely unapologetic when they find out about each other. The film also inspired a very sexy TV show, also available on Netflix, so see what all the fuss is about and meet your muse.

Runners Up: Talladega Nights, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

VIRGO

About Time

A sweet film about repeating the same thing over and over until you get it absolutely perfect, rooted in romantic yearning? This is a Virgo movie for sure. Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) learns from his father all the men in his family can time-travel, and typical of your sign's taking responsibility very seriously, only uses it to try and improve his love life. Tim's patience with the balancing act of past actions affecting future events, careful observation of what's happening and who's affected around him, and passionate pursuing of love and happiness will warm your Virgo heart.

The Perfection

...on the totally other end of the spectrum, we have this movie. You must be able to love horror films to get this, but it’s all about female musicians who must be perfect on their instrument of choice (the cello). Otherwise, terrible things will, and do, happen. But without going into too many spoilers, their quest for perfection is also an important part of their very survival. Virgos, you’ll appreciate the diligence if not how they go about doing it. It’s intense.

Runners Up: Hunt for the Wilderpeople, The Theory of Everything.

LIBRA

Shadow

In a kingdom at the whim of a decadent young ruler, a military commander has a secret weapon waiting in the shadows — a poor doppelgänger terrified of being shoved back into darkness. You'll appreciate the film's literal and emotional balancing act, Libra, involving cautious diplomacy and backdoor solutions avoiding direct confrontation. Your love of the beautiful ensures you'll thrill at the film's gorgeous choreography and elegant set pieces.

The Dig

Here, your love of symmetry and harmony will literally play out in this reimagining of the 1939 Sutton Hoo excavation. A widow and a self-taught archaeologist uncover the most magnificent historical finds in rural England on the cusp of World War II; the Anglo-Saxon burial grounds include a buried ship dating from the 7th century. In this movie, it’s all about the power of the discovery and the careful beauty of a job well done. Perfect Libra material.

Runners Up: Loving, American Factory.

SCORPIO

Marriage Story

Your psychic, emotional energy, Scorpio, is catnip for deeply raw movies that others might find overwhelming. This movie about two people who are clearly also Scorpios — creative, passionate, emotional, craving fulfillment and understanding — getting divorced so they can live the better versions of themselves is perfect for you. The beauty is that you’ll empathize with both, including their heavy emotions as they come apart.

Pan’s Labyrinth

Brooding, mysterious, and fascinating is a description applying to this film as much as you, Scorpio. This lusciously beautiful but also haunting film centers around the young Ofelia, who enters a world of myth and legend set in war-torn Spain. Guillermo del Toro has never been more visually beautiful or devastatingly passionate than in this early work. Prepare to watch a movie as compelling and layered as you are.

Runners Up: I’m Thinking of Ending Things, The Florida Project.

SAGITTARIUS

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Rebellion leading to adventure and travel is just another day for you, Sagittarius. The title character's charisma and versatility eventually draw in the whole town, as Bueller wanders all over the city exploring and dodging the responsibilities of school. His philosophical asides and larger worldview reflect your broader horizons, and his ability to cheer up and encourage sad sack friend Cameron should feel familiar to the social and upbeat Sagittarius. Bueller's blunt assessment of every situation he gets himself into should also sound familiar to you, as your honesty and unreliability can often land you in hot water.

The Old Guard

Chasing after experiences and knowledge? So is the Old Guard: centuries-old warriors who cannot die and impart their very own brand of vigilante justice from the shadows. Led by Andy (Charlize Theron), they seek to stay away from people who might weaponize their longevity while helping other un-killable humans like themselves. Things don’t totally work out as they hoped, but it makes for a fascinating take on the question: What would you do if you could go anywhere and do anything, for hundreds of years? A Sag dream.

Runners Up: Charlie's Angels, Enola Holmes.

CAPRICORN

There Will Be Blood

Ambitious, relentless, and work-focused, you'll find plenty to identify with in Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day Lewis), a psychotically driven oil man who cons a town out of their land and builds an empire for himself. He's matched by the equally stubborn and ambitious young preacher Eli Sunday (Paul Dano), whose slow-burning feud threatens to destroy everything Plainview built. Hm, that makes all your hard work sound like a bad thing, Capricorn.

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Serious and thoughtful, you’re totally tuned in to the more macabre elements of life. What other people find upsetting, Capricorns find fascinating and worth exploring. Kirsten Johnson, filmmaker, copes with her father’s impending death (he suffers from dementia at the time of filming) by leaning into it. She concocts crazy scenarios to “act out” his death in various ridiculous, humorous ways, and it provides closure for them both.

Runners Up: The Other Side Of The Wind, Pieces of a Woman.

AQUARIUS

Okja

Your deep sense of social justice and offbeat tastes will both be satisfied with this quirky film, Aquarius. Simultaneously a screed against eating animals and the story of a girl's Terminator-level determination to get her best friend (a giant, genetically engineered pig named Okja) back, the film is wildly unpredictable and surprising, just like you. It’s also deeply emotional, just like you.

Monty Python’s Life of Brian

The Aquarian is eccentric, unruly, and kind of weird (in an amazing way). So is Brian, the guy who happens to be born right next to Jesus’ stable and keeps being confused as the Savior. As is typical of Monty Python, the film is completely irreverent and depressing yet kind of upbeat at the same time. It’s also a sharp commentary about not just following a leader blindly, so you’ll find tons to love here.

Runners Up: Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion, 13th.

PISCES

Alantics

This dreamy, romantic ghost story centered around the sea is the perfect Pisces movie. Soulemain loves Ada, who's betrothed to another man. He leads a group of Dakar workers unpaid for months to seek better fortunes across the water, despite none of them knowing how to pilot a boat. When a mysterious fire breaks out on her wedding night, Soulemain, spotted by several, is the main suspect, despite having gone missing and presumed drowned. Suspicion falls on Ada as well, who sees the women around her plagued by a strange fever seemingly tied to the missing men.

Dolemite Is My Name

Though often derided as the hippie crybaby of the zodiac, your offbeat optimism is a strength, Pisces. This biopic of Rudy Ray Moore, a religious man who created foul-mouthed alter ego Dolemite, captures your deep-rooted spirituality and conviction while reflecting your sixth sense for what's needed in the world to come. Dolemite ultimately went on influence a generation of performers, just like Pisces' visions often look to the future.

Runners Up: I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House, Crimson Peak.