There's this slight contradiction that exists with clothing: we're encouraged to wear bras and underwear underneath them, but we're also encouraged to hide the fact that we're wearing bras and underwear underneath them. Cue the best seamless bras that won't show up underneath clothing. Personally, I don't particularly care if people can see my VPL (a.k.a. visible panty line) or bra indentations, but lots of people would much rather hide them. If you're one of 'em, don't worry — you've got options.

A bra fitting expert once told me that T-shirt bras are the most popular style because people love that they don't show up underneath tight or lighter-colored clothing. That said, this same expert also said that seamless options (like t-shirt bras) don't always offer the most support, which is why being choosy is important.

A seamless bra is one that doesn't have seams running through the cups, and since more stitching often means more shaping, it's important to do your research when it comes to this type of thing. The review section is going to be your best friend here, because if a bra offers loads of support and comfort inside the shirt as well as a sleek, smooth look outside of it, you better believe that people are going to rave about it. Check out these incredibly-rated seamless bras here.

1 The Fan-Favorite Seamless Bra Warner’s This Is Not A Bra Full-Coverage Underwire Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon The Warner’s This Is Not A Bra has earned itself over 15,000 reviews, an overall rating of 4.4 stars, and reviewer titles like “the best gosh darn bra I've ever bought.” While it utilizes full-coverage cups and a wire system for support, it’s still extremely comfortable thanks to its satin-encased cushioning, front-adjustable straps, and silky, stretchy fabric. And, of course, because it’s seamless, reviewers rave that it’s “virtually invisible” underneath clothes. Available sizes: 32D — 42DDD

2 The Best Bra For Larger Busts Wacoal Awareness Full Figure Underwire Bra Amazon $65 See On Amazon As always, Wacoal is a definite favorite, and this Wacoal Awareness underwire bra is no exception. Reviewers love it because of its stay-put straps and full-coverage underwire cups, but people still swear it's one of the most comfortable bras they've ever owned: "I am a 42 H,” one reviewer wrote. “These are the only bras that fit and support. I take very special care of them.” Available sizes: 32D — 44H

3 The Best Bra For Light Support Jockey T-Shirts Modern Micro Seamfree Cami Strap Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking for light support, this Jockey T-Shirts cami bralette is a favorite of Carina Finn, Associate Commerce Editor at BDG: “I was initially skeptical about whether or not this bra would fit me, since I have a small band/large cup size, but there’s something magical in the way this fabric stretches and supports. The microfiber is so soft, and there are literally no seams — so there’s nothing to dig in. It’s my favorite bra for lounging, and to wear under camis and sundresses in the summer.” It also comes in a huge range of colors and has adjustable straps. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 The One If You Want To Feel Like You’re Going Braless Calvin Klein Invisibles V-Neck Bralette Bra Amazon $31 See On Amazon “I was skeptical about the concept of a ‘seamless’ bra but I'm so glad I took a chance on this Calvin Klein one,” wrote Danielle Kraese, Commerce Editor at BDG. “It somehow feels like being fully supported and going braless at the same time. AND the material is incredibly soft! It does run a tad small, so I would probably size up for my next one. But there will definitely be a next one!” While it doesn’t have any wires, it still manages to support with its longline silhouette, stretchy fabric, wide V-neck straps, and removable pads. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

5 The Most Comfortable Option For All-Day Wear Playtex 18 Hour Seamless Smoothing Full Coverage Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon The Playtex 18 Hour smoothing bra is just about as seamless as you can get. With wireless contour cups, wide straps, and a leotard back that stretches to hug your body, it evenly distributes the weight so that your chest is supported, but positively nothing hurts. It’s also undetectable underneath T-shirts, blouses, and dresses. This one has earned nearly 20,000 reviews on Amazon, and according to many, it’s one of the only bras that’s comfortable enough “to wear all day.” Available sizes: 36B — 46DDD

6 The Bra That Supports Without Seams Or Wires Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Wirefree Contour Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Wireless and seamless, this Calvin Klein lightly lined contour bra gives you lightweight stretch and a minimized look that's virtually undetectable under your clothes. That being said, according to reviewers, it's surprisingly supportive: "I have bought many wireless bras, and they usually give me cone boobs. Not this one! ... I bought a 34D, my typical size, and it fits perfectly. I think it supports just as well as my wired bras." Available sizes: 32A — 38C

7 An Underwire Bra With Side Petals For Extra Coverage Bali Live It Up Underwire Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you're looking for support, comfort, and beauty, the Bali Live It Up seamless underwire bra is it. It's got ingenious side petals that offer structure — without seams and without poking — and it's got padded straps and ultrasonic cups for all-day comfort. "I own several of these bras in plain black," says one reviewer, though they come in plenty of other color options, too. "They provide good support and fit well. [...] They are seamless so they don't show through tight-fitting clothes." Available sizes: 34C — 42DDD

8 A Gorgeous Lace Look Without Seams Bali Lace 'N Smooth Stretch Lace Underwire Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon Everyone who knows me knows that I'm in love with lace, but it’s not always the most comfortable. Luckily, this Bali Lace ‘N Smooth underwire bra offers it without discomfort and without itching. The cups are seamless and lined with sheer material for structure, while the straps are wide and front-adjustable for convenience. “This is the best bra I have ever found,” one reviewer raved. “I have never found a bra that gives me better support with no seams to show through my clothes.” Get it in your choice of 15 colors. Available sizes: 32D — 42DD

9 A Seamless Combination Of Sporty And Supportive Playtex 18 Hour Active Lifestyle Full Coverage Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon The Playtex Active Lifestyle bra is a wonderful combination of sporty and supportive that reviewers say is "perfect for any occasion." The seamless fabric is lightweight and moisture-wicking to keep you dry during workouts; the cups are smooth and seamless for effortless wear underneath any clothing, while the cushioned no-slip straps deliver sensational support from work to play. Available sizes: 36B — 46DDD

10 A Wire-Free Bra With Full Coverage Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether they're wearing it for workouts, work, around the house, or even sleep, reviewers cannot stop raving about the Hanes comfort evolution bra. The four-way stretch fabric moves with your body, and the fuller coverage cups and back allow for a smooth look under clothes with the benefit of a V-neck shape for lower shirts. Best of all, people actually feel supported — even bigger chests. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

11 The Best Minimizer Bra Chantelle C Magnifique Seamless Contour Minimizer Amazon $72 See On Amazon If you're looking to minimize your bust size one full cup, the C Magnifique minimizer bra is the way to do it. Seamless underwire cups are double-layered to maintain shape, but thin to give you a smooth look under clothing, and the leotard U-back shape keeps the straps up and comfortable all day long. "This is the best minimizer bra I've ever had," says one of many thrilled reviewers. Another wrote, “Full coverage, straps stay put, and I don’t have to think about it all day.” Available sizes: 32D — 44F

12 A Push-Up Bra That’s Still Seamless Maidenform Love The Lift DreamWire Push Up Underwire Bra Amazon $36 See On Amazon For a push-up effect and the ability to wear a plunging neckline, there’s the Maidenform Love The Lift DreamWire bra. Using cushioned underwire and plush, padded cups, breasts are pulled together and up to emphasize cleavage — but there’s no poking, pinching, or visible lines. No matter which color you opt for, the cups are covered in silky, seamless fabric, so this bra stays hidden. Available sizes: 32A — 40D