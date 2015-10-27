Whether you’ve got loose waves or tight curls, you can keep them looking great with one of the best blow dryers for curly hair. These hair dryers are either made with ceramic to distribute heat evenly or lightweight titanium that can dry hair faster. Some also release negative ions, which can help cut down on frizz and seal the cuticle for a style that lasts all day. With several heat and power settings, these blow dryers let you customize the best blowout for your curly hair.

What To Consider When Choosing A Blow Dryer For Curly Hair

Curly hair is more prone to dryness than other hair types because your scalp’s oils have a harder time covering the surface of your spirals. To help prevent dryness, ceramic hair dryers provide even, infrared heat that warms up quickly and helps preserve the hair’s natural moisture. Titanium hair dryers also provide even heat, dry hair quickly, and are more lightweight than ceramic, though they might run too hot for damaged hair. Additionally, hair dryers with ionic technology can help speed up drying time and smooth frizz. However, if you have fine curls, you may want to avoid ionic technology because it can smooth your hair a little too much and lead to volume loss when styling.

As for power, experts recommend blow dryers with 1,800 to 2,000 wattage for quick drying without too much heat. Most hair dryers offer multiple heat and speed options so you can choose the settings that work best for your hair, and some also feature a cool shot button to help seal the hair cuticles and lock in your style. Plus, most of the dryers below come with curl-defining diffuser attachments.

The best blow dryers for curly hair will safely and effectively dry your strands, and they’re backed by hundreds of glowing reviews — scroll on to find your favorite.

1. This Fan-Favorite Blow Dryer With More Than 39,000 Reviews

Dryer Type: Ceramic | Watts: 1,875

Featuring ceramic ionic tourmaline technology, this popular hair dryer heats evenly to help reduce frizz and boost shine. Plus, it’s backed by an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after more than 39,000 reviewers weighed in, making it a fan favorite on Amazon. The 1,875-watt dryer has three heat settings, two speeds, and a cool shot button to finish off your styling. The dryer also comes with two attachments — a concentrator for straight hairstyles and a diffuser that’s great for curls and waves — and you get it all for under $20.

According to a reviewer: “If you have wavy or curly hair, you need this hair dryer! I have 2b-3a waves and curls, and so I wanted to get a diffuser because my low porosity hair takes FOREVER to dry. I spent hours researching what the best hair dryer was, and what diffuser attachment I should buy [...] This hair dryer has cut down my drying time drastically, and my curls are much more defined and shiny.”

2. This Highly Rated One-Step Styler & Blow Dryer

Dryer Type: Ceramic | Watts: 1,100

Combining the power of a brush and a blow dryer, the Revlon One-Step can help you style your hair quickly using fewer tools. It uses ceramic ionic technology and flexible bristles to smooth frizz and brush out tangles while you dry, and there are two heat/speed settings to choose from. And when you’re done, you can set your style using the cool shot button. Plus, this one-step tool is backed by a 4.5-star overall rating from more than 13,000 Amazon shoppers.

According to a reviewer: “My hair is super thick and it normally takes about 45 minutes to dry using other blow dryers AFTER detangling. This dryer only took 15 minutes to dry my entire head WITHOUT detangling first! 15 MINUTES!!! If you have thick curls and coils like I have, I would definitely recommend giving this a shot!”

3. This Powerful Hair Dryer For Fast Styling

Also available on Ulta, $75

Dryer Type: Ceramic | Watts: 2,000

This 2,000-watt hair dryer is the most powerful option on the list, and there are three heat settings (hot, warm, and cool) to suit your needs. There’s also a separate cool shot button to lock in your style. What’s more, this hair dryer heats evenly with ceramic ionic technology that helps reduce frizz and protects hair from styling damage.

According to a reviewer: “This is my first time buying a professional series hair dryer but after one use I can immediately see a difference in my hair. It definitely dries almost 100% faster. I have a perm so I need to twirl my hair while drying it so my curls retain shape and with my old dryer I was doing it for almost 45 minutes to an hour to wait for it to dry and my curls still didn't hold up. With this dryer - I finished blow drying my hair in 20 minutes and the curls stayed!”

4. A Lightweight Titanium Hair Dryer That Gets The Job Done Quickly

Also available on Walmart, $26

Dryer Type: Titanium | Watts: 1,875

If you’re looking for a lightweight styling tool that still dries hair super fast, consider this titanium blow dryer. The 1,875-watt dryer boasts three heat settings and two speeds for customized styling, and there’s a cool shot button to set your finished style. Plus, it comes with a concentrator and a curl-defining diffuser attachment. Bonus: The end cap is removable, making it easier to clean and maintain the blow dryer for years of styling.

According to a reviewer: “I really love blow drying/diffusing my hair now....#1 reason it goes by SO FAST!!!! I would recommend this blow dryer to anyone trying to enjoy a wash-n-go or enjoy their curly hair without the dry time. And it’s so light weight...if you are considering buying this blow dryer consider no more JUST BUY IT YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT!!!”

5. A Hair Dryer That Adds Tons Of Texture

Also available on Walmart, $35

Dryer Type: Ceramic | Watts: 1,875

This diffuser hair dryer is made for curls and will add a ton of volume and texture to hair — try it out if your curls tend to lay flat or lose their shape as the day goes on. It features ceramic tourmaline technology to help smooth frizz, and there are three heat settings, two speeds, and a cool shot button to choose from. Plus, the diffuser can be removed to dry throughout your hair without focusing on your curls.

According to a reviewer: “This is the most amazing blow dryer for people with curly or somewhat curly hair! I've been using this for years and I get compliments all the time on how pretty my curls are. A normal diffuser doesn't even compare to this dryer.”

6. This Blow Dryer With 3 Attachments

Dryer Type: Ceramic | Watts: 1,875

This ceramic hair dryer has ionic technology that cuts down on frizz and is gentle on hair. And in addition to concentrator and diffuser attachments, it also comes with a pick attachment to help you boost volume. Also helpful: The double safety net that prevents hair from getting stuck. What’s more, the 1,875-watt blow dryer features three heat settings, two speeds, and a cool shot button.

According to a reviewer: “In the same amount of time it takes me to dry my hair with other dryers, I can dry my hair with this one on low and it really holds my curls tight all day. It's my miracle worker! [...] I use the attachments daily based on if I'm doing my hair straight or curly.”

7. The Budget Blow Dryer For Curly Hair

Dryer Type: Ceramic | Watts: 1,875

If you’re looking to spend less on your hair styling tools, this budget-friendly blow dryer is backed by over 12,000 perfect five-star reviews. It features ceramic ionic technology and 1,875 watts of power for even heating and smooth blowouts, and you’ll have three heats, two speeds, and a cool shot button at your fingertips. The blow dryer also comes with a smoothing concentrator and a volumizing diffuser for both straight and curly styles. Plus, the end cap is removable for easy cleaning. While some reviewers report the blow dryer lacks durability, it’s still a good choice for short-term and/or occasional use.

According to a reviewer: “I only blow dry my hair twice a week or so, so I didn’t want to spend a lot of money on a new one. This is perfect. Honestly, could be sold for a lot more. Extremely light weight, but LOTS of drying power. The two attachments are easy to use and work well. I’ve had for a couple of months and still works wonderfully.”

8. This Sleek Hair Dryer With Rave Reviews

Dryer Type: Ceramic | Watts: 1,800

One reviewer described this sleek hair dryer as a “game changer,” while another shopper called it “my new go to dryer.” It features a 1,800-watt motor and easy-to-use controls for three heat settings and two speeds. While there’s no separate cool shot button, a reviewer notes you can switch to cool air by simply sliding the temperature control. On top of that, the ceramic ionic hair dryer comes with concentrator and diffuser attachments.

According to a reviewer: “I was just about to purchase that $400+ dollar hair dryer that is described as a curly girl's dream and then I came across this. After reading the reviews I decided to give it a try. I have to say that this dryer has changed my life. I have 3B/4A/4B natural curly/coil hair. My hair has never been so soft, fluffy and frizz free after a blow dry. It also, somehow, retains moisture so my hair doesn't feel dry.”

9. The Splurge Hair Dryer With Optional Ionic Technology

Also available on Sephora, $295

Dryer Type: Ionic | Watts: 1,875

If you’ve got fine hair, consider the T3 Cura Luxe blow dryer which allows you to temporarily turn off the digital ionic technology to get a boost of volume. The sleek, 1,875-watt blow dryer also boasts five heat settings, two speeds, and a cool shot button. What’s more, the dryer will automatically pause if you set it down while styling so there will be no more fumbling to turn off the dryer if you get interrupted. Two concentrator attachments (wide and narrow) are also included.

According to a reviewer: “One of my biggest issues with blow dryers is that so many of them tie the temp to the speed, so faster is always hotter and slower less hot, and this just doesn't work well for curly haired girls. This blow dryer has several levels of temp you can select, as well as separate control for the speed of the blow. Additionally, it offers a really good slow blow that works great for my curly hair - some blow dryers even the slower blow is too fast and can frizz out a curly girl.”

10. A Highly Rated Blow Dryer That Comes In 5 Colors

Dryer Type: Ceramic | Watts: 1,875

Looking for a blow dryer with a pop of color? This Conair blow dryer comes in five colors, including orange, aqua, and burgundy, and it’s backed by a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 29,000 reviewers weighed in. The 1,875-watt dryer boasts three heat settings, two speeds, and a cool shot button. Concentrator and diffuser attachments are included, and it’s a budget-friendly pick at just $25. And if you’re hitting the road, a travel-size version is also available.

According to a reviewer: “I have very curly, frizz prone hair that tends to get more frizzy with blow drying. I just used this dryer with the diffuser attachment for the first time today and my mind is blown! Even on the warm and low setting this dryer delivers a lot of power. The dryer with the diffuser attachment lifted my hair at the roots and gave me head of full, beautiful curls with no frizz!!!!”