Summer may be the favorite season of sun-loving, poolside loungers. But for those with a larger bust line (or just those particularly prone to sweating), the warm weather also brings with it a host of problems, namely sweaty boobs. Luckily, the best bras that help prevent underboob sweat are made from breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics, like cotton, polyester, or nylon, and designed to lift and support your breasts to avoid a damp bra line.

Those who experience sweat between their breasts are all too familiar with the trials and tribulations of having to figure out how to hack their way to a dry chest. Whether it's through everyday household powders or specific deodorants and creams for the breast, ladies will do pretty much anything to soak up the unfortunate sweat accumulating below their breasts.

But what if you've already tried to prevent underboob sweat in the first place? Well, your method of boob sweat prevention may not have been the best solution. Sometimes, you've got to accept that underboob sweat can happen to anyone, and get some backup plans in place for when you know it'll happen anyway. That's why these bras that help prevent underboob sweat are so great. Not only do they help alleviate the problem, but they'll work as a backup for when that baby powder under your bra line fails you.

1. Breathable Lace Mesh Keeps You Cool

This bralette's breezy nylon-spandex lace material means your skin will have an easier time keeping cool instead of feeling cramped and sweaty beneath your heavy cotton underwire alternative. Plus, fans of this bralette say the fabric is especially durable and well-made, offering just the right balance of stretch and support.

According to a fan: “It stays in place and offers decent support. I've worn it dancing for a few songs at a club, and to a wedding. I forgot I was wearing it.”

Available sizes: Large — 6X

Available colors: 1

2. Or For More Coverage, Try A Lined Bralette

This smooth, seamless bralette is made from moisture-wicking nylon and stretchy elastane, and it’s lightly lined and has a wide band for a bit more coverage. The pull-on bra also has removable pads and a stylish V-neck in the front and back. Best of all, this bra comes in lots of colors, including beige, jet gray, and classic black.

According to a fan: “The material is silky and lightweight, it seems very breathable. Although the fabric is very thin, it manages to hold the girls up pretty well and gives a nice shape without a bunch of padding.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors: 18

3. And For More Plunge, Seek Out Lightweight Deep-V Bralettes

Made from breathable cotton with a hint of elastane for stretch, this Calvin Klein bralette provides lighter coverage with a deep-V front and thin racerback straps. The pull-on bra is lightly lined and has removable cups, and the elastic logo band helps it stay in place while you move.

According to a fan: “I just love it! Very breathable, soft, and comfortable to wear. Would definitely recommend it!”

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

4. Elongate Your Bra's Band To Create A Barrier Between Your Sweat And Your Top

Designed with comfort in mind, this wire-free bra is made from moisture-wicking polyester and spandex to give you a flexible fit with four-way stretch. The brand’s SmoothTec band stays in place all day, while the foam cups provide subtle shaping. On the back, there’s a hook-and-eye closure and stylish racerback straps.

According to a fan: “I love this bra! It is comfortable, especially without the underwire and there is even extra fabric at the bottom of the bra to absorb boob sweat. I bought two more in black and white.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors and styles: 8

5. Try Bras That Have Cooling Linings To Wick Away Moisture

By wearing fabrics that legitimately zap moisture away — like nylon and polyester — you'll effectively avoid boob sweat all day long. Plus, this wire-free bra has straps that are completely cushioned, so that you don't get that annoying shoulder dig around 3 p.m.

According to a fan: “Love the cool feel of the material, especially living in hot, humid weather. Light weight and very comfortable.”

Available sizes: 36C — 44DD

Available colors: 3

6. For Cooling Cups With Lift, Ditch Heavy Underwires For Adjustable Straps

If you want a little bit of lift from your bra (but you'd prefer to avoid heat-absorbent padding), check out this cooling bra. The adjustable criss-cross straps help you get a little lift, while the cooling cups still wick away any excess moisture.

According to a fan: “Plenty of support and nice natural shape. It’s, dare I say, extremely comfortable! The moisture wicking cup fabric seems to be doing its job and my breasts don’t feel like they’re drowning in sweat.”

Available sizes: 34A — 40C

Available colors: 4

7. If You Need More Lift & Support, Turn To Sweat-Wicking Sports Bras

Featuring a wide band, molded cups, and a front-zip closure, this high-impact sports bra will provide support and help keep you dry. The moisture-wicking fabric offers four-way stretch, while the mesh racerback design creates breathability. Plus, the hook-and-eye closure allows you to find the most comfortable fit.

According to a fan: “Real comfy. Easy to take off. When the sisters are sweating and need fresh air just unzip the front zipper without taking the whole bra off. I own two pairs and will probably buy more.”

Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors and styles: 4

8. Editor’s Pick: For A Stay-Put Band That Won't Show Sweat, Try The Modern Cotton Bralette

If you're a fan of scoop necklines but aren't interested in a cooling cup, then this sporty cotton bralette with a bolder elastic band could be your next wardrobe staple for those sweatier days. “I have a bunch of these Calvin Klein bralettes and they're really lightweight and soft, perfect for sweaty days,” says Amy Biggart, BDG Commerce Editor. “They're made mostly from cotton so they breathe really well, and they also have a bit of spandex so they don't lose shape even if you wear them all day. I highly recommend these!"

According to a fan: “The first thing I noticed when opening this bra was how SOFT it is! And then when you put it on it’s completely comfortable and breathable.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors and styles: 16

9. For High-Impact Workouts Free of Underboob Sweat, Double Up Your Lining

If you want absolutely no bounce while still getting the benefits of a moisture-wicking sports bra, this camisole style option is completely wire-free for the ultimate sweat line-free comfort while working out.

According to a fan: “I have two of these bras and love them. They do not ride up, pinch, hurt, compress my chest to the point I can't breathe, or stink after a long workout. The fabric breathes really well and wicks away sweat.”

Available sizes: 34C — 50J

Available colors: 11

10. And When In Doubt, Just Avoid Bulky Bra Shapes & Fabrics

This Hanes wire-free bra is a best-seller on Amazon with over 23,000 reviews, and it features a sleek design that’ll disappear under clothing. It’s made from nylon and spandex for stretch and moisture control, and the foam cups create gentle shaping and support. The bra also has adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure for the most comfortable fit.

According to a fan: “Wonderful bra [...] You forget it's there during the day. If you sweat in it, it won't stick to you like others will. I have 3 of the colors now.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 5

11. Lightweight Wire-Free Cups Support Cleavage With Adjustable Straps

Just because a bra is wireless doesn't mean it can't give support or lift, either. This highly rated wire-free bra has supportive cups and a plunging V-neck, and reviewers are loving that the bra lines remain completely invisible beneath clothing.

According to a fan: “The padding is comparable to my push up wire bras but is more natural looking since it has a little less than the wire bras. Very breathable. This bra is so comfortable, I'd wear it to sleep!”

Available sizes: 34A — 34A

Available colors and styles: 41

12. For Shaping Without The Sweat-Inducing Underwire, Try Contouring Cups

This Playtex bra features rounded foam cups, wide straps, and high sides to give you coverage and support in a lightweight, wire-free design. The nylon-spandex T-shirt bra has adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure for a customized fit, and you can choose from a range of versatile colors like beige, black, and navy.

According to a fan: “Great fit, great bra! Very pleased with this purchase, to be wire free and give so much lift and support is wonderful. I feel like I am wearing either a comfortable sports bra, or no bra at all when I wear this all day at work! It still lifts and separates, I do not have a una-boob, nor am I sagging.”

Available sizes: 36B — 44DD

Available colors: 6