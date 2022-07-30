Whether you’re climbing virtual hills on a Peloton or breathing through a Bikram yoga class, a comfortable sports bra can make a major difference in how much you enjoy (or dread) an extra-sweaty workout. The best moisture-wicking sports bras are all made from fabrics that help moisture evaporate quickly to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Moisture-Wicking Sports Bras

Material

“Moisture-wicking” refers to the process by which a fabric pulls sweat away from your body so that it can evaporate more quickly. These fabrics are porous and hydrophobic, meaning they repel water rather than absorb it, so your sports bra will actually dry as you sweat. That not only helps keep you cool, but it also helps prevent odors from forming. When shopping for sports bras with these sweat-wicking properties, seek out synthetic materials — like modal, rayon, nylon, spandex, polyamide, and polyester — versus cotton-based sports bras, which tend to absorb moisture.

Cooling Features

While many of these sweat-wicking materials themselves are breathable, you can also look for additional features that help keep sweat at bay and keep you cool, like strategically placed (and stylish) cutouts or keyholes, and mesh ventilation panels that promote airflow.

Style

There are two main sports bra styles: compression bras and encapsulation bras. The former hugs your breasts against your chest to keep them in place and minimize bounce, which is great for high-impact workouts. If you have larger breasts, though, you might want to opt for an encapsulation bra. Much like your everyday bra, these bras feature defined cups that hold, separate, and lift each breast individually, which can feel much more comfortable and supportive for bigger busts.

Adjustability

Just like any other bra, look for features like adjustable straps and removable padding that allow you to customize your bra to your preferred fit and support level.

Whether you’re headed to a Pilates class or a high-impact HIIT workout, here’s a list of the best moisture-wicking sports bras for every workout.

1 A 3-Pack Of Popular Racerback Bras With Over 38,000 Stellar Ratings MIRITY High Impact Racerback Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon With over 38,000 five-star ratings and thousands of glowing reviews, this three-pack of sports bra is a certified fan-favorite. Made for high-impact workouts, this bra is made from 92% nylon and 8% spandex to wick away moisture, and a strategically placed keyhole cutout in the back promotes airflow. The racerback bra has an elastic, stay-in-place waistband and removable pads. Plus, reviewers love how full-coverage and supportive it is. Helpful review: “These are so great! I live in Florida and work outside a lot, so my favorite part is that they do not absorb moisture. I’ll spend the entire day sweating my butt off and these sports bras keep me feeling dry and supported. I’m ordering more right now!” Available Colors: 9 | Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Style: Compression | Adjustable Straps: No | Removable Padding: Yes

2 The Best Underwire Sports Bra For Big Busts Panache Underwired Sports Bra Amazon $52 See On Amazon Finding a sports with the same support as a traditional can be tough, especially if you have a larger bust. Luckily, this underwire sports bra from Panache does just that. This encapsulation bra features molded cups that hold your breasts to reduce bounce during high-impact activities, and the supportive underwire is strategically wrapped in silicone so there’s no pinching or digging. It also has adjustable, cushioned straps for a customized fit. Meanwhile, the 49% polyamide, 36% polyester, 15% elastane fabric blend wicks away sweat to keep your skin dry and chafe-free, aided by ventilating mesh panels along the shoulders and bust. Helpful review: “This bra is very comfortable for women with large breasts. The under wires are not ‘wires’ and do not dig in, yet are very supportive. The fabric is soft, comfortable, moisture-wicking, and supportive. I very much appreciate that the cups are slightly molded and lightly lined. I have not experienced any poking, sticking, or pinching anywhere. I’m very happy with this bra and will purchase at least one more.” Available Colors: 39 | Available Sizes: 28A — 40JJ | Style: Encapsulation | Adjustable Straps: Yes | Removable Padding: No

3 This High-Quality Sports Bra That Comes In So Many Eye-Catching Colors Under Armour HeatGear Mid Impact Crossback Sports Bra Amazon $55 See On Amazon It’s no surprise that beloved athletic wear brand Under Amour has a highly rated sports bra on deck with tons of rave reviews. This cross-over bra with keyhole detail is made from the brand’s HeatGear fabric — a lightweight, moisture-wicking blend of 84% polyester and 16% elastane — while the compression style offers enough hold (without feeling suffocating) for medium-impact activities like cycling and boxing. Removable cups add shape and support. Plus, there are so many fun colors and prints to choose from, from fluorescent green, to metallic silver, and even a psychedelic-inspired print (pictured). Helpful review: “Under Armour is infamous for making excellent quality sports wear that wicks away sweat and moisture, and this one is no exception. The material is comfortable and it is very well made, with no loose threads or flaws of any kind on it [...] it's a great quality sports bra that appears to be built to last.” Available Colors: 35 | Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X | Style: Compression | Adjustable Straps: No | Removable Padding: Yes

4 A 3-Pack Of Strappy Sports Bras With Amazing Ratings BHRIWRPY Padded Strappy Sports Bras Amazon $29 See On Amazon With over 14,000 five-star ratings, shoppers agree that this three-pack of strappy sports bras is a must-have. Perfect for medium-impact workouts like Pilates or cycling, this bra is made from 92% nylon and 8% spandex, and incorporates “moisture management technology” that wicks away sweat and dries quickly. An elastic waistband and removable padded cups help support and shape your breasts. Helpful review: “Really nice sports bras. [...] The bra gave me good coverage, stayed in place and repelled sweat really well for all my workouts. I enjoy the padding for the additional coverage.” Available Colors: 7 | Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Style: Compression | Adjustable Straps: No | Removable Padding: Yes

5 This Longline Sports Bra You’ll Want To Wear Beyond The Gym JOYSPELS Criss-Cross Back Padded Workout Tank Amazon $19 See On Amazon This longline sports bra is so cute, you’ll be tempted to wear it everywhere but the gym. Ideal for medium-impact activities, this bra is made from 75% polyester that is moisture-wicking and quick-drying, and 25% spandex for a comfortable stretch that stays in place. The seamless construction and soft fabric reduces friction and chafing, while the stylish open back invites a cooling breeze. Helpful review: “[...] I wore it immediately for a workout and it retained shape well and didn’t get saggy with sweat. Has almost a swimsuit material that wicks moisture well. Stood up to a wash and dry cycle well. Can be worn as a cute cropped workout top. I will be purchasing more in different colors!” Available Colors: 19 | Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Style: Compression | Adjustable Straps: No | Removable Padding: Yes

6 An Ultra-Soft Sports Bra That’s Perfect For Yoga Core 10 Spectrum Studio Strappy Yoga Sports Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made of a lightweight, ultra-soft blend of 74% polyester and 26% elastane, this moisture-wicking bra from Core 10, Amazon’s in-house athletic wear brand, is equal parts fashionable and functional. The wrap-style front offers gentle compression for light support, making it great for yoga, walks, and other low-impact workouts, while subtle slits along the back provide more airflow. The double straps create a beautiful keyhole cutout in back that you’ll want to show off. Helpful review: “This bra is comfy [...] Love the crossover top and the strappy back, seriously cute! The fabric is soft too. This does NOT come with removable pads, so the support is very light (and nipples may poke out!) Still, love this and will totally wear for yoga and walks.” Available Colors: 4 | Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Style: Compression | Adjustable Straps: No | Removable Padding: No

7 This Racerback Sports Bra With Cooling Ventilation Panels BAOMOSI Seamless Racerback Sports Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon This classic racerback sports bra with cute keyhole detail is everything you’ve been searching for. Made from sweat-wicking 90% nylon and 10% spandex, this sports bra also features ventilation panels to help promote airflow, keeping you cool while you work up a sweat. A cross between an encapsulation bra and a compression bra, this is designed with internal knitting to hold each breast individually, while external knitting creates light compression to hold your breasts in place. Helpful review: “OMG!!! I absolutely love these. The fit is great, I love the way it wicks moisture from my skin. [...] these hold me in place, offer great support, and don't bind me up. I love the wide shoulder straps, they don't cut into my shoulders or neck.” Available Colors: 9 | Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Style: Hybrid | Adjustable Straps: No | Removable Padding: Yes

8 A 3-Pack Of V-Neck Sports Bras With Adjustable Straps ANGOOL Strappy Sports Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon What’s better than one moisture-wicking sports bra? Three, of course! This multi-pack of breathable V-neck sports bras are made from 96% nylon and 4% elastane to keep you cool and dry. The wide elastic waistband won’t bunch or roll up while you exercise, while adjustable straps and removable padding means you can customize it to create your perfect fit. Helpful review: “It looks nice (VERY nice), fits well, and holds everything in place. It is also very absorbent, sucking up all the sweat pouring off.” Available Colors: 10 | Available Sizes: Small — X-Large | Style: Compression | Adjustable Straps: Yes | Removable Padding: Yes

9 A 4-Pack Of Seamless Sports Bras At A Great Price FITTIN Cross Back Sports Bras (4-Pack) Amazon $38 See On Amazon The search for a no-nonsense sports bra that that keeps you dry and supported is over. Made from 60% nylon, 28% polyester, and 12% spandex, this seamless bra’s ultra-soft fabric is both sweat-wicking and quick-drying. The stretchy material and removable padded cups help minimize bounce during high-impact workouts, while dig-free straps and a stay-in-place elastic waistband means you can focus on our workout, rather than readjusting your bra. And considering that you’re getting four sports bras for under $40, the value is hard to beat. Helpful review: “Love these bras! When I do yoga or other workouts, I sweat like crazy and these not only hold me in, but also wick away the sweat. They’re very cute too!” Available Colors: 11 | Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Style: Compression | Adjustable Straps: No | Removable Padding: Yes

10 This Comfy & Cute Sports Bra With A Mesh Lining RUNNING GIRL Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon Not only is this sports bra made from sweat-wicking fabric with 4-way stretch (you can thank the 88% nylon and 12% spandex construction for that), it also has an interior mesh lining that is breathable and cooling, making underboob sweat a thing of the past. The double straps and elastic waistband offer dig-free support that lifts and supports your breasts, while removable pads help shape and smooth. This is best for low-to-medium-impact workouts, like vinyasa yoga and weight lifting, but thousands of reviewers report that it’s comfortable enough to lounge in, too. Helpful review: “This sports bra is very comfy! It barely feels like I have anything on when I wear it. I almost prefer it as a lounge bra lol! [...] I was super comfortable for my entire workout and the fabric allowed my body to breathe well. The sweat did not stick to the fabric which is super nice! Available Colors: 37 | Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Style: Compression | Adjustable Straps: No | Removable Padding: Yes