10 Best Bras To Wear With Off The Shoulder Tops

Off-the-shoulder tops are a go-to, especially when the weather warms up — but if you tend to be a bra-wearing person, that go-to gets a little more complicated. The best bras to wear with off-the-shoulder tops provide some brilliant solutions by providing support and coverage, while keeping your clavicle bare. Unless you want to show off your bra straps, in which case, there are a couple of decorative, strappy options for you, too.

The best bra to wear with an off-the-shoulder dress or top for you depends upon the amount of support and coverage you’re looking for. If you want the same level of support you’d get from your traditional bra (plus cleavage and definition), look for a style with underwire, like a push up-style strapless or plunge bra. If you’re not a fan of underwire, consider a stretchy, seamless bandeau bra that feels like a second skin, while remaining invisible underneath your top. And if you want to ditch the bra completely but still want a little modesty, opt for a pair of adhesive nipple pasties or boob tape.

See? Plenty of choices. Scroll on to shop 10 of the best bras to wear with off-the-shoulder tops, from undetectable little numbers to bras so pretty, you’ll want to show off those straps.

1. The Strapless Bra

An obvious choice is to wear a strapless bra with an off-the-shoulder top — and with over 10,600 five-star ratings and reviews, this one from Vanity Fair is the most popular strapless bra on Amazon. The underwire is lined in silicone to keep it from annoyingly sliding down, and the light lining creates a smooth, invisible silhouette underneath your clothing. It comes with removable, adjustable straps that can be converted five ways, so you can wear it with pretty much every top in your wardrobe (including off-the-shoulder). It’s full-coverage, so a great option for larger breast sizes in addition to smaller ones. If your off-the-shoulder top is cut a little lower on your clavicle, though, those larger cups might peek over the top. If you’d rather avoid that, consider a demi-cup bra, like this popular strapless bra from Maidenform.

2. The Longline Bra

A great alternative to a traditional strapless bra is a bra top, aka a longline strapless bra. This style can give you more lift and support because of the extra boning, while the longline silhouette provides more coverage — a nice option if you’re wearing a transparent material and prefer a bit more modesty. (Think of it as a cropped corset.) This one from PARFAIT also features a silicone-lined underwire to help it stay put; a hook-and-eye closure; and full, lightly lined cups for support and a seamless appearance.

3. The Corset

Alternatively, you can wear a full-on corset underneath your off-the-shoulder tops. Not only will a corset give you the most support out of any other strapless options, but it'll make you feel extra-special to wear something so fancy. This one is made of microfiber polyester, so it’ll feel soft and smooth against your skin; and the pretty floral lace adorning the sides and under-bust is made of similarly soft nylon for a non-irritating feel. The back panels are reinforced with stretchy spandex to accommodate your shape, without feeling constricting.

4. The Adhesive Bra

If your top is backless or plunging and want to keep your back bare of a bra strap, pick up an adhesive bra. Made of squishy silicone, the cups are fully lined in a sticky but sensitive skin-safe adhesive that sticks to your breasts — and stays stuck all day, no matter how much you’re moving, dancing, or sweating. But the real beauty is its versatility: You can place the cups anywhere you want on your breasts, then clip them together (which can help define your cleavage, too), so it can accommodate any neckline or cut — halter, plunging, backless, off-the-shoulder, you name it. Wipe down the cups with gentle soap and warm water after each wear, and you can reuse them countless times. This order also comes with a pair of adhesive nipple pasties, in case you’d like to go totally braless.

5. The Nipple Pasties

If you want to walk the line between coverage and total liberation, nipple covers might just be the thing you're looking for — and reviewers swear by these NIPPIES pasties, awarding them with over 14,000 glowing reviews and ratings to date. Think of them as an adhesive bra, in miniature: They’re also made of soft, squishy silicone and lined in a sticky, non-irritating adhesive. The ultra-thin edges blend invisibly into your skin, so they’ll remain similarly invisible under even the clingiest tops. And shoppers confirm that they have great staying power. One reviewer raved: “With this Texas summer weather approaching, wearing a bra is like sticking your breasts in a straight jacket! I slapped these bad boys on today and went braless in a white tank top! I'm a happy woman!” Clean them off with soap and water after each use, and store them in the included carrying case.

6. The Bandeau Bra

Arguably the most comfortable strapless option is the bandeau bra. This three-pack of bandeau bras fulfills the comfort factor on every front: They’re made of a soft, stretchy, breathable fabric; seamless; and have no underwire to speak of. Light padding offers more support, lift, and shape than your typical stretchy bandeau — but the pads are removable, if you prefer to go without.

7. The Plunge Bra

This U-plunge bra is wildly versatile, thanks to its convertible straps that can be rearranged in six different ways. (For off-the-shoulder tops in particular, you can arrange the straps in a criss-cross pattern low down your back, around your ribcage, to avoid visible straps.) Meanwhile, that ultra-deep plunge keeps your clavicle, the tops of your breasts, and your cleavage bare to accommodate the deepest necklines, while also creating cleavage and lift on par with a traditional push-up bra. “This bra has a smooth, firm cup that cradles & shapes me,” one shopper raved of this ingenious style. “I've never looked so good in a bra!”

8. The Boob Tape

This genius boob tape is like a higher-coverage version of your classic nipple pasties. These six single-use adhesive strips can be arranged in any way you want over your breasts (see the Amazon images for some ideas) to provide as much or as little coverage as you want, plus some lift. They’re ultra-strong and sweat-proof, and reviewers confirm that they don’t hurt when you’re ready to peel them off. “Used these for a low cut dress during a date and felt super secure! Added a good amount of cleavage without annoying wires,” one shopper wrote, while another raved, “Wonderful product! Provides great coverage and lift. Stays on ALL day!!”

9. The Decorative Bra

If you don’t mind visible bra straps, choosing a bra with decorative straps can make the effect look intentional and chic — it gives you a chance to add some color and another element to your look, too. Between the double straps, point d’esprit tulle detailing, and petite bow accents, the Felina Marielle Bra is basically made to peek above an off-the-shoulder neckline. And it’s just as comfy as it is pretty. “It is true to size and fits well,” one shopper confirmed, adding, “The material is soft and moves with you, does not bind or pinch your skin.”

10. The Strappy Bra

This Savage X Fenty bralette takes the “decorative bra” approach to the next level — if the bra above whispers for attention, this one screams to be seen. The strappy pattern in back will look so cool popping out above your neckline, while the glam gold beads offer a jewelry-like finish. A front closure (also finished in gold) makes for easy on-off. Grab this stretchy nylon number in iridescent orchid, pictured, to make a bold style statement; or pick it up in chic satin black or shimmering champagne.

