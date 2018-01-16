Nipple pasties are a great way for those who still want (albeit, very) slight coverage when going braless in outfits that expose skin. The best nipple pasties actually come in tons of forms, but are usually akin to stick-on bras that eliminate the discomfort (and visibility) of straps.

Offering full nipple coverage, self-adhesive pasties are a go-to for wearing under backless or deep-plunge dresses and shirts, and anything strapless or with spaghetti straps. Since they’re relatively affordable, you may be tempted to grab the first pair you see, but they're not all made equally — you don't want to realize, halfway through your sister's wedding, that the adhesive is starting to wear off, for example.

Pasties are obviously not known for giving full support, but these days, people with larger busts wear them too, since so many now offer more coverage (and in some cases, even frontal support). These bra alternatives are designed to give you the freedom to wear whatever you want, without exposing lines and straps, but they should also be comfy. A good pair of nipple pasties should adhere to your skin gently and give you long-lasting wear, without having to constantly adjust them. They come in a variety of different shapes, colors, and materials, but once you’ve found a pair that works for you, it’ll be hard to resist filling up your wardrobe with all the backless, strapless garments you could possibly desire. Check out our top picks, below.

1. VOCHIC Disposable Pasty Set

Made with breathable satin, these disposable pasties are excellent at providing coverage for large nipples. They offer more coverage than most other pasties, and since they're made of a breathable satin material, they're both gentle and comfortable. This set comes with 10 pasties backed with a strong, medical-grade adhesive that firmly places each one onto the nipple without causing any irritation. Choose between black and ivory. Since they're disposable, they won't last as long as others, but for the price, you're getting an incredible bargain.

A Helpful Review: "They're really soft and light and they barely feel like you have them on. They are also really gentle on your skin, and i have used other types in the past and some have irritated my skin but these ones are really. They're easy to put on and take off and are noticeable underneath your clothes.[...] I will definitely be buying more once i run out!"

2. Bae Cups Nipple Covers

If you’re looking for a pair of ultra-thin pasties, these reusable nipple covers are virtually invisible. Made of matte silicone and self-adhering, these are a great pair of pasties for tops that are slightly transparent or have sheer cutouts. They come in three different nudes — deep chocolate, beige, and caramel — and the round shape is versatile enough to fit over a variety of nipple sizes. The gel material provides a slightly contoured shape, and the best part? One pair will get you up to 25 uses.

A Helpful Review: "I had purchased a different kind of nipple covers & they would never stay on. I used them for tanning & when I would stand up they would fall off.I ordered these & they never even moved when I wore them. I wore them under a dress @ a beach wedding & had them on for hours. They worked just perfect with no issues. I would highly recommend them!"

3. Braza Petal Tops Reusable Nipple Covers

Made of a soft, knitted, 100% polyester material, these petal top nipple covers are extremely comfortable. They’re designed with a high-quality adhesive that has a soft absorbent center, so your nipples won't feel suffocated. One pair will serve you with long-lasting coverage for up to ten wears, and they’re totally waterproof, so they’ll hold up no matter if it's raining or you're sweating. Though these are one-size-fits-all, they claim to stretch and conform to your chest, and they come in two different colors: beige and cocoa.

A Helpful Review: "I love these petals! One night I mistakenly left them on. I came home from an evening out and went to bed. When I work up the next morning to go to the gym I realized I forgot that they were on so I purposely left them on. I worked out and then showered and guess what? THEY STAYED ON!!! For me this means more bang for my buck. I'm sure you could shower twice with these on and they would stay. Excellent!"

4. Bristol Six Nippies Skin Original Hypoallergenic Nipple Covers

Backed by more than 3,000 Amazon reviews, these nipple pasties are designed to last 10 times longer than conventional nipple and have super-thin tapered edges to blend seamlessly into the skin. One of the few brands to offer multiple colors and sizes (choose from A-D cups or D-cups and up), they're reusable, though they don't specify exactly how many wears you should expect. They're also matte and light-reflective, so they won't show up in photos if you're wearing a sheer top.

A Helpful Review: "Compared to other solutions for going bra-free, I thought these were a little pricy at first. However, they are well worth the money. I have worn them with the most sheer tops and can say 1. They stick on and STAY on 2. They are matte, which means when someone takes a photo of you, at night, with flash, in your SEE THROUGH white shirt, they won’t see A THING. 3. They are comfortable and gentle on people with sensitive skin 4. Come in a box for secure storage when not being used. [...]"

5. Rose LeMarc Nipple Covers

Engineered and tested to adhere safely to the skin even when immersed in water, these hypoallergenic nipple pasties are perfect for hot summer days and dance battles. They also come in medium and light, have a matte finish, and claim to fit all cup sizes. The incredible thing is, for only $10, you'll get up to 40 wears (!!!) with one pair. They're super strong, but not sticky, and are made of an eco-friendly material, as a bonus.

A Helpful Review: "[...] There aren't too many darkskin tone pasties on the market, so I was very excited when I found this. Definitely met my expectations! They are my best nightlife companions."

6. Nudwear Daisies Nipple Pasties

For those looking for minimal coverage and maximum comfort, Daisies' hypoallergenic nipple pasties are made from an advanced silicone adhesive that’s proven to be extremely long-lasting, even in particularly hot or humid temperatures. Ultra-thin with invisible edges that blend into the skin, they have a matte finish that doesn’t reflect against light, so it's safe to wear them on occasions where you might be photographed. They come in two shades — brown and ivory — and even include a handy traveling case, so the adhesive won't get dirty in your bag.

A Helpful Review: "It is nice to be able to skip wearing a bra, especially on summer days. I have no issues with sweat or falling off. The stickiness is great. I wrinse or wash with gentle soap and water. These are pretty large but that's a plus for me, I need that extra coverage for my large breasts."