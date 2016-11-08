My chest has never been particularly small. In fact, I specifically remember entering fourth grade and needing a full-fledged underwire bra. And while my boobs have their benefits, they’ve often gotten in the way ever since they showed up — especially when I'm trying to get comfy in bed. Fortunately, some of the most comfortable bras you can sleep in are designed to alleviate any breast discomfort you may experience while you’re lying in bed at night. And don't worry if you’ve got a larger bust — the best sleep bras are comfortable and supportive without chafing or constricting.

But, what makes for a great sleeping bra? While regular every day and sports bras can function as sleep and leisure bras, not all of them fit the bill. Chafing materials, underwires, and stiff cups cause poking, annoying skin marks, and boob slippage that’s more likely to keep you tossing and turning. However, if you’re like me and you hate the feeling of your boobs parting like the Red Sea while you’re lying on your back, you’ve got some options.

When shopping for a sleep bra, look for breathable and soft fabrics like cotton or bamboo, blended with a good amount of spandex for comfort and stretch. While underwires can be a bit uncomfortable depending on your sleep style, if you’re looking for more support as you sleep there’s a great underwire sleep bra on this list with a longline design that keeps it in place even as you toss and turn. And, for back sleepers, look for front-closure bras which make for a more comfortable design without you laying on a clasp all night long.

Here are some of the most raved-about sleep bras that offer both comfort and centering support, so you can sleep in any position without gravity pulling you down.

1. Bali Comfort Revolution Shaping Wirefree Bra

With more than 12,000 reviews on Amazon, the Bali comfort revolution wirefree bra is taking the boob-world by storm as one of the best sleep bras ever. Instead of padding and wires, it has ridiculously comfortable foam and elastic bands that keep your chest centered and supported, but with absolutely zero discomfort. Since it’s so comfortable and supportive, women wear it for everything from sports and sleeping to work and errands.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bout this to be a sleep bra. I hate sleeping in bras, but my breasts are big enough that when I don't, my supporting muscles start to ache. This bra is comfortable enough to make it worth it to add to my sleepwear."

Available Sizes: Small - 3X Large

2. Boody Body EcoWear Padded Shaper Bra

The Boody Body EcoWear bra is made from 80% bamboo rayon grown without pesticides, making it eco-friendly, super breathable, and extremely soft. It's great for any sleeping position because it doesn't have any digging straps, uncomfortable fasteners, or wires. It does, however, have removable padding, so you can personalize your level of shaping and support. the bra is available in six neutral shades.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This bra is so soft and comfortable to wear when I'm lounging around the house or to sleep in. Will be ordering a few more in different colors."

Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

3. Leading Lady Plus-Size Sleep Leisure Bra

The most innovative part of this Leading Lady plus-size leisure bra is the innovative gravity-defying material. It’s made with a zigzag weave that keeps your breasts comfortable, but adequately supported. It’s got front-close clasps and thick straps with a leotard-style back. It comes in six different colors.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "If you are looking for a lot of support, then you are looking in the wrong place. However, if you are looking for wear around the house comfort then you have found what you’re looking for. You really can sleep in it. It’s that comfortable. I am so glad to have found it!"

Available Sizes: 36 B/C/D - 52 DD/F/G (largest band size is 56, but this band size only comes in B/C/D)

4. Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Wirefree Contour Bra

The Calvin Klein wire-free contour bra is ideal for those who want coverage and support that hugs your body no matter what position you’re sleeping in. Because it has no seams or wires, it doesn’t dig in anywhere, and it’s got just the right amount of stretch so that you feel free enough to move around. It comes in two colors: a standard black, and a neutral tan.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is my first CK bra and definitely won't be the last. It's extremely comfortable I think I can sleep in it. I'd give it 6 stars!"

Available Sizes: 32A - 38C

5. Vanity Fair Full Figure Wirefree Bra

With zero wires and a banded frame, the Vanity Fair Full Figure Wirefree Bra offers the utmost of support for bigger busts without any pinching. The lace center keeps breasts centered, even if you’re a side sleeper, and four-way stretch fabric is smooth and comfortable. A banded frame means extra support, even without the underwire. It comes in a variety of colors.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "It fits perfectly and is so comfortable. No underwire, never pinches or tugs. Supports perfectly. I've always had a difficult time finding a pretty comfortable bra. This one is it!"

Available Sizes: 34B - 44DDD

6. 32 DEGREES Flowy Bra Top

This easy-wear camisole is made from soft, breathable, quick-dry material, but the revolutionary part? It has a built-in wire-free bra that connects directly to the garment and straps, shaping your silhouette and lifting your bust-line with molded padding. It's available in six colors, and according to reviewers, it's both supportive and versatile.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought this too to go with a pair of pajama bottoms I bought. It is very comfortable to sleep in. It also could be worn with a pair of shorts."

Available Sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

7. Glamorise Plus Size Complete Comfort Wirefree T-Back Bra

With wide straps, soft cups, and an adjustable front clasp, this Glamorise bra has some of the highest reviews out there from Amazon users who report that it's one of the best sleep bras out there. It doesn’t feel scratchy or itchy like other supportive materials, but it still gives you a natural minimized shape with none of the underwire pain. It has a racerback with a pretty sheer floral overlay so there are no small straps that could possibly dig in or interfere with your sleep. It comes in white or tan.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Fits well without any pinching or discomfort; excellent for sleeping or relaxing."

Available Sizes: 34B/C/D - 48G/H

8. Fruit Of The Loom Built-Up Tank-Style Bra (3-Pack)

From the experts in cotton, these soft Fruit Of The Loom bras are comfy enough to sleep in and offer the perfect light support for overnight wear. This three-pack of sleep bras comes in a bunch of different color combinations, including the white-gray-blue combination linked above. These are made with 95% breathable cotton and a touch of spandex for extra stretch, and are just $11 for a set of three.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I needed some un-padded bras to sleep in. These fit the bill. Gives me enough support to feel snug, without taxing my lungs/ribs throughout the night. I can wear them during the day too if my chest needs a break from higher compression, but they're only barely supportive enough for anything outside of lounging/sleeping."

Available Sizes: 34 - 50

9. Amoena Frances Front-Closure Leisure Bra

Made primarily from soft cotton with a little bit of spandex thrown in there, the Amoena front-closure leisure bra is a beautiful combination of convenience and comfort. Wide straps and a racerback design stop all cutting, chafing, and pain, while a front-close feature is great for back-sleepers and those who have just had surgery.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I used this after my mastectomy and it was so comfortable. I now use a regular bra during the day still use this to sleep in. It stands up to washing and drying in my washer/dryer very well."

Available Sizes: X-Small A/B - XX-Large DD/DDD

10. Wingslove Minimizer Wire-Free Bra

If your biggest issue is shoulder pain, the Wingslove minimizer bra has wide straps that keep you comfortable all night long. The cups are made from a thin, soft fabric that stretches with your body, and buyers say that they can (and do) sleep in this one. It comes in five different colors, including tan, black, and hot pink.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Comfortable enough to sleep in while providing good support."

Available Sizes: 36B - 48H