There's nothing more irritating, literally, than the frequent rubbing of thighs that brings bumps and frustration. Fortunately, there are women's underwear that prevent thigh chafing so you don't need to suffer any longer.
Thigh chafing can affect anyone, regardless of size. When our thighs, or any part of our body, rubs together vigorously and frequently, it creates friction that can cause raw, irritated skin. This happens when there’s moisture on our bodies or in the air. Anyone whose prone to thigh chafing knows the struggle is real and how tempting it is to reach down for some sweet relief, no matter who's around.
As fellow Bustle writer Lisa Fogarty points out, there are some clever ways to prevent chafing. There are several products like dusting powder, anti-chafe balms, and hearty vegetable oils that can minimize friction and protect the skin from becoming irritated. But those solutions can wear off throughout the day. For long lasting, fool-proof protection, the best way to prevent chafing is to prevent skin from rubbing together at all and you can do just the with the right pair of underwear. For the exercise enthusiast, high-performance panties with moisture-wicking fabrics can help keep you dry while you work up a sweat while those fond of dresses and skirts can find underwear that creates the perfect lightweight barrier to prevent the painful friction.
If you're in search of a pair of underwear that's going to keep your thighs comfortable, then these are the panties worth stockpiling in your armory of underwear.