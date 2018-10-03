Luckily, more and more sustainably-minded companies are popping up to help. One sector that has switched focus is footwear. Many brands were admittedly once hard to source but you can now pick up several ethical trainers in the UK.
You may be think that ethical products are often more expensive than their non-ethical counterparts; and in many cases this is true. Why? Because ensuring all workers are fairly paid for their time and effort, ensuring materials are locally sourced wherever possible (and 100 percent natural too), and ensuring that easy-to-use yet harmful chemicals are banned in factories cost money.
While you may not be able to buy sustainable trainers for less than £50, at least you can purchase something that is giving back to the environment —and other people in most cases. From brands that are working to defuse the refugee crisis to labels seeking innovative alternatives to toxic fabrics, the following will ensure your wardrobe finally has the good conscience it deserves.
