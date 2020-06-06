In today's world, there is just no reason to sacrifice your comfort for fashion, especially since there are so many stylish sneakers with arch support out there. But, since any company can claim that their shoes are "comfortable," you want to be on the lookout for a few important details while you're shopping.

Any comfortable fashion sneaker you choose should have some kind of gel or high-density memory foam insole. These materials create ample cushioning, while also supporting your arches by contouring to the shape of your foot.

And, of course, you have to consider your personal style. If you tend to get really dressed up every day, even the cutest athletic sneakers aren't going to gel with your style, but a pair of sneakers that double as flats or sneakers that look like dress shoes would be perfect. On the other hand, if you need a pair of durable sneakers that you can wear all day, every day, you'll want something that's pretty low key and easy to match.

It's time give your feet the support they deserve. Not sure where to start, though? I've got you covered. Check out these cute and supportive sneakers to snag your favorite pair.

1 The Mesh Adidas Running Shoes adidas Women's Cloudfoam Shoe Amazon $58 See On Amazon For a shoe that you can wear every day, these low-profile adidas sneakers hit all the right marks. These neutral shoes can be dressed up and down, but the real highlight is their sole. Coined by adidas, this specialized "Cloudfoam" insole conforms to the exact shape of your foot and is so pillowy, it literally feels like walking on a cloud. Around 3,000 reviewers agree that these shoes are perfect for daily wear. This pair comes in 16 colors and a wide range of sizes, so you can find your perfect sneaker. One fan raved:"These are fantastic and super comfy and slide on really easy. The memory foam on the inside is so comfy and none of my previous sneakers have had arch support this good. I lile that it isnt too chunky under the heel so they could be used for some lifting as well. Size as expected. Feet dont get too hot with the memory foam insoles because the fabric of the shoe is so breathable and light weight. 10/10 would recommend" Available in sizes: Women's 5 - 12

2 The Leather Slip-Ons in Mauve Naturalizer Women's Marianne Sneaker Amazon $59 See On Amazon I own a pair of these buttery soft slip-ons, and truthfully, I've never had a more comfortable pair of sneakers. They feature a plush, flexible upper that stretches to fit your feet as you walk, never digging into your skin or causing blisters. The memory foam insole is also a dream — it's soft enough for your feet to sink into, yet it also holds its shape to give your feet tons of support. Plus, these slip-ons come in 34 fun colors and patterns (although I'm pretty partial to the mauve ones). Reviewers agree that these slip-ons are so supportive, they can even hold up to all-day wear. One fan raved:"I've been wearing these shoes daily since I received them. My feet are wide, these shoes fit perfectly. The arch support is great. Love them !" Available in sizes: Women's 4 - 12 (regular, wide, and extra-wide)

3 The Chic Wedge Sneakers With Cushioning CUSHIONAIRE Women's Hart Hidden Wedge Sneaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon These wedge sneakers give you a bit of lift with the feeling of your favorite pair of kicks. They feature a wider-than-average toe box (and come in wide sizes), which gives your feet plenty of room to move around. They also have a soft, flexible upper that won't dig into your skin, and the insole is made from high-density memory foam that feels comfortable and supportive on your arches. Snag these wedges in a range of colors from black, to navy, to the brown color pictured above. One fan raved: “These are great!! The arch is in the right place and nothing rubs or irritates. Super comfortable! I can wear them all day and still be comfortable. True to size and very versatile." Available in sizes: Women's 6 - 11 (regular and wide)

4 These Stretchy Slip-Ons That Feel Like Socks konhill Women's Slip-On Flat Amazon $30 See On Amazon While they may look like flats, these slip-on shoes actually feature a durable rubber outsole similar to the one you'd find on most sneakers. On the insole, the midsole is cushioned to withstand impact from walking or standing all day, and to help cushion your arches. The fabric upper stretches comfortably so it feels more like wearing socks than dress shoes. Amazon reviewers agree that these flats are the solution they've been looking for, especially when you're on your feet a lot at work. These come in 10 different neutral colors that you can choose from. One fan raved: "Extremely comfortable shoes giving the support I need." Available in sizes: Women's 4 - 12

5 This Classic Running Shoe With A Memory Foam Insole Brooks Women's Ghost 11 Running Shoe Amazon $85 See On Amazon For athletes and novices alike, these running sneakers are designed with an insole made from "LOFT cushioning," which has the feel and flexibility of memory foam without the added heaviness. That makes these a great buy for those runners or athletes who need support but prefer a lightweight shoe. They're also specially designed to absorb shock at all the more sensitive parts of your feet, including the ball and heel, so your foot doesn't slip at all while you run. I own this pair, and as an avid runner that's experimented with lots of shoes, these are at the top of my list. These quality running sneakers come in a bunch of fun colors so you can match your favorite workout clothes. One fan raved:"These are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever bought and I have a high arch. It makes me not want to wear any of my other shoes." Available in sizes: Women's 5.5 - 12 (narrow, regular, and wide)

6 These Fan Favorite New Balance Sneakers The Fan Favorite New Balance Sneakers Amazon $65 See On Amazon These supportive and sporty sneakers from New Balance are super versatile, as you can wear them out with friends, on errands, and to the gym. That’s because they have an NB Memory Sole Comfort insole to keep your feet comfortable all day long, and they have a cool bootie design that’s not only stylish but also supportive. The sole is made from durable rubber while the upper is made from woven mesh, which makes the shoes both breathable and lightweight. These sneakers are also a best-seller on Amazon, with a whopping 30,000+ five star ratings. One fan raved: "What a difference a pair of shoes makes! These are like walking on a cloud for both everyday wear and workouts. I broke them in at boot camp yesterday, and they were beyond comfortable. Can't recommend these enough, especially for women with wide feet.” Available sizes: 5 - 12 (regular and wide)

7 An Everyday Sneaker From Dr. Scholl's Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Madison Fashion Sneaker Amazon $50 See On Amazon Dr. Scholls is known for comfort, but these slip-on sneakers show that their shoes can be as stylish as they are supportive. The exterior has a sleek crocodile-inspired pattern, while the inside is lined with soft microsuede made from recycled bottles. To keep you comfortable, they have an insole that’s designed with anatomical cushioning, as well as a memory foam Cool Fit insert. These sneakers are available in a wide range of colors and patterns too, including dream blue tie dye, olive, and grey camo. One fan raved: "I needed some good shoes after bilateral hip surgery and starting physical therapy and these were recommended to me. They have great arch support and are also very comfortable. I usually wear a size 11 and a half and these fit perfectly. They're also very comfortable to wear without socks.” Available sizes: 5 - 11 (regular and wide)

8 The Slip On Shoes That Are Made For Walking Akk Walking Shoes for Women Amazon $43 See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time walking, but don’t want to sacrifice style for comfort, these cute slip-on sneakers are the pick for you. They have a cool, knit design that not only looks great, but is also breathable and lightweight to keep your feet feeling fresh. Another way that these sneakers keep you comfortable is with the memory foam insole, which provides a soft and supportive landing. This sneaker has a khaki color and is accented with an elastic lace front, but if you don’t like that look, they have options in other colors and without laces too. One fan raved: "I love these shoes! They are so light and so comfortable and I was happy they also have very good arch support. They're also cute.” Available sizes: 6 - 10

9 These Classic Keds Slip-Ons Keds Women's Double Decker Canvas Sneaker Amazon $45 See On Amazon Simply stylish and comfortable, these supportive slip-on keds can go with almost any outfit and can be worn almost anywhere. That’s because they have a classic slip-on design with a crisp white color that looks good with jeans, dresses, shorts, and more. They also have a dream foam insert, so whether you wear them to work or out on a weekend walk, they will feel great. While the white color is versatile, be sure to check out the other options too, like black and white eyelet. One fan raved: "Just received these today. Ordered my usual sneaker size which is a ½ size larger than my reg shoe size ( ordered 8.5). They fit PERFECTLY! Great arch support and so darned cute. Not too narrow like others have reported. So chic. Can’t wait to wear them in public!!” Available sizes: 5 - 11 (regular and wide)

10 The Chunky, Retro Sneakers From New Balance New Balance Women's 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer Amazon $50 See On Amazon Supportive New Balance sneakers like these ones have become more stylish recently thanks to their cool, chunky design and retro style. Made to be supportive, these ones have an NB Comfort Insert made from memory foam as well as a heel crash pad that absorbs impact. The sole is made from rubber, which makes it both durable and flexible, and the collar is made from dual-density foam for comfort. These sneakers are accented with the classic New Balance “N” logo on the side, and are available in a few neutral colors. One fan raved: "Shoes are very comfortable. It seems as though extra support has been added to the arch, thus making it easier to walk longer distances for me without my feet becoming sore as with previous shoes” Available sizes: 5 - 12 (regular, narrow, and wide)

