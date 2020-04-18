Buying new workout clothes is not only fun, but it can also be a great way to motivate yourself to actually hit the gym. That said, many of the trendiest fitness brands lean toward the pricey side, which means even a few yoga tanks or a single pair of leggings can wind up costing you a pretty penny. Luckily, there’s a hack to experiencing all the fun parts of a shopping spree without blowing your budget. As it turns out, Amazon is teeming with affordable, under-the-radar workout staples — and many of the best cheap workout clothes on Amazon more than hold their own when compared to pricier competitors.

When it comes to shopping for fitness gear, it's especially important to keep factors like fabric, fit, and performance in mind — but the good news is, high prices and high quality don’t always go hand-in-hand. The 17 pieces on this list exemplify that. You'll find everything from performance-boosting compression leggings to super stylish sports bras, all for under $25 (and in most cases, a lot less).

So get ready to upgrade your workout wardrobe with the best affordable activewear on Amazon, rounded up ahead.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

Tops

1. The Best Cheap Workout Tank Core 10 Women's Jacquard Mesh Workout Tank $20 | Amazon See on Amazon A peek-a-boo back detail gives this sporty cropped tank plenty of style points, while the moisture-wicking mesh fabric means it's breathable enough to keep you comfortable through even the toughest workouts. This vibrant neon color will create an eye-catching contrast when paired with basic black bottoms or sports bras, but if brights aren't your thing, don't worry — the versatile tank also comes in nine more colors, including gray, olive green, and, black. Available sizes: XS-3X

2. The Best Cheap Workout Tees Amazon Essentials Women's Tech Stretch V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) $18.50 See on Amazon These sporty V-neck tees are true workout basics — in a good way. And of course, it doesn't hurt that you can get a two-pack for a price that would be considered affordable for only one. They're made with a moisture-wicking performance fabric with spandex for added stretch, and because the fit is relaxed, they feel breathable and easy to move in, not restrictive. Plus, they're available in over 10 different color combinations, so whether you prefer to workout in neutrals or brights, you're sure to find at least one duo you love. Available sizes: XS-XXL

3. The Best Cheap Workout Top For Colder Weather Hanes Sport Women's Cool DRI Performance Long Sleeve Tee $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Innovative performance finishes mean this long-sleeved tee by Hanes will keep you fresh, cool, and dry throughout even the toughest workouts and runs. Not only does the fabric wick away moisture, but it's also treated to resist unwanted odors using the brand's antimicrobial FreshIQ technology. Choose from a range of eight diverse colors, ranging from classic black to a vibrant hot pink. Available sizes: S-XXL

5. The Best Cheap Workout Hoodie Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Long Sleeve Cross-Front Hoodie $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Featuring utilitarian thumb holes and a stylish tulip hem, this pullover hoodie will take you from the gym to running errands without missing a beat. Because the stretchy moisture-wicking fabric it's made with is relatively light, it's the perfect layer to throw on when you need a bit of extra warmth, but not too much. It comes in 10 different colors, making it easy to find one (or a few) that works with your wardrobe. Available sizes: XS-XXL

6. The Best Cheap Workout Jacket JUST MY SIZE Women's Plus Size Active Full-Zip Mock Neck Jacket $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Sleek and sporty, this versatile active jacket is an essential addition to any workout wardrobe. Made with a stretchy performance fabric that dries quickly and wicks away moisture, it's designed with a mock neck, full zipper, and two large patch pockets. It also has reflective silver patches at the sleeves and shoulder blades to keep you visible during evening runs. Choose from five colors. Available sizes: 1X-5X

7. The Best Cheap Bra-Top SEASUM High Impact Seamless Sports Bra $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Is it a bra, or is it a top? Technically, it functions as both — which means less layers, so you won't overheat or feel suffocated during your workouts. Designed with intricate cutout details in the back, the top has removable padded cups, a simple scoop neck front, and a longline racerback silhouette. Fans say that while it's far more functional and supportive than you might expect for such a fashion-forward piece, it's best for low- to medium-impact workouts. Available sizes: XS-XL

8. The Best Cheap Sports Bra Core 10 Women's Lattice Back Longline Yoga Sports Bra $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Another versatile sports bra that could function as a top, this one leans a bit more towards the bra side of the spectrum (though it also has a longline racerback silhouette, it's cropped a bit shorter). It's made with a super soft, medium-weight performance fabric, and has enough compression to be supportive without being too tight. A criss-cross back gives it serious style points, and you can even buy a pair of matching leggings. Choose from six colors. Available sizes: XS-3X

9. A Great Value-Pack Of Sports Bras Fruit of the Loom Women's Cotton Pullover Sport Bra (3-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Soft and simple, these cotton sports bras by Fruit of the Loom are comfy-chic classics. Falling somewhere between a bralette and a sports bra, their gentle compression provides the perfect amount of support for low-impact workouts like yoga or Pilates. They're made of 95% breathable cotton with 5% spandex for added stretch, and are sold in packs of three in a variety of versatile colors. Available sizes: 32-44

Bottoms

10. The Best Cheap Performance Leggings Starter Women's High-Waisted Performance Workout Legging $22 | Amazon See on Amazon These sporty yoga leggings by Starter are the best kind of workout basic: They're comfy, they fit like a dream, and they're practical enough for any kind of workout. Made of a super stretchy performance fabric that's quick-drying and moisture-wicking, they come in six colors, including black, navy, and gray. Available sizes: XS-XL

11. A Lighter-Weight Pair Of Soft, Cotton Leggings Spalding Women's Ankle Legging $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Another great pair of basic workout leggings, these are made of mostly cotton (with spandex for added stretch), so they're lightweight, breathable, and very soft. In fact, they're so comfortable, you'll likely find yourself wearing them around the house. Designed with a wide, mid-rise waistband and four-way stretch, they're sold in three colors: black, gray, or charcoal heather. Available sizes: S-3X

12. The Best Cheap Performance Capris Amazon Essentials Women's Performance Mid-Rise Capri Active Legging $16 | Amazon See on Amazon If cute workout gear gets you feeling motivated, these stylish capris are an absolute must. Made of a moisture-wicking performance fabric with four-way stretch, they'll provide maximum mobility and comfort during tough workouts — but their trendy gunmetal camo print will add a cool touch to any athleisure outfit, in or out of the gym. Not into camo? No worries — these come in 11 other solid colors and prints, including classic black and floral. Available sizes: XS-XXL

13. The Best Cheap Compression Leggings Rainbeau Curves Women's Plus-Size Basix Compression Legging $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers say unlike many compression leggings, this popular full-length pair feels super comfortable and unrestrictive, yet they actually provide noticeable compression benefits. "They made my legs instantly feel more energized and less painful," one reviewer wrote, while another commented, "Prevents my ankles from swelling when I study and throbbing after a work out if I wear them while I exercise." They're made with a stretchy, moisture-wicking compression fabric, have an extra-wide waistband, and come in two colors: black and gray. Available sizes: 14-32

14. The Best Cheap Compression Capris Starter Women's 20" Light-Compression Athletic Capri Legging $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Light compression gives these popular active capris by Starter a sleeker, smoother fit, while the brand's Dri-Star technology helps wick away moisture to keep you feeling fresh. Choose from two colors — black and gray — both of which are designed with a striped waistband embroidered with the brand's logo. Available sizes: XS-XL

15. The Best Cheap Workout Shorts Amazon Essentials Women's Brushed Tech Stretch Short $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Soft and simple, these sporty knit shorts prove that the best kind of workout clothing doesn't need to be complicated. Featuring a drawstring waist and two roomy patch pockets, they're made with a brushed knit fabric, with a healthy dose of stretch for maximum mobility. Choose from five colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

16. The Best Cheap Bike Shorts Core 10 Women's 'All Day Comfort' High Waist Short $19 | Amazon See on Amazon If you prefer tighter fitting shorts to work out in, these high-waisted bike shorts by Core 10 are an excellent, affordable option. Their 5-inch inseam is just right: not long enough to feel restrictive or too warm, yet not so short that they'll ride up or leave you feeling exposed. They're made of a medium-weight, moisture-wicking fabric, which has four-way stretch and feels super soft against bare skin. Plus, they're available in a chic range of 16 colors and prints, including lavender, camo, and a vintage-inspired floral. Available sizes: XS-3X