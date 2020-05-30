I’d love to low-key flex with designer sunglasses, but they are the easiest accessory to lose or damage beyond repair. These days, I’m more likely to look for classic frames built from materials that will hold up to haphazard treatment when I’m running around the city. If you want truly unbreakable sunglasses, look for a pair that combines a rugged titanium or flexible TR90 frame with scratch-resistant polycarbonate lenses. That said, you're most likely to find that particular construction in athletic shades — so in terms of style, you may be left wanting. Yet, finding the holy grail — a pair of shades that effortlessly marries style and durability — is possible if you know the materials to look for.

Frame Materials: Titanium Vs. TR90

Titanium

Pros: Incredibly strong and lightweight, this über-flexible metal is hypoallergenic and corrosion-resistant.

Cons: Due to the difficulty of processing this metal, sunglasses made with titanium tend to be pricey.

TR90

Pros: TR90 (aka thermoplastic resin) frames are so flexible that they will bend in half before they break — and you can drop them hundreds of times without fear. Some blends are even light enough to float on water.

Cons: It's plastic, so it doesn't feel quite as luxe as a metal pair.

Lenses Materials

Polycarbonate

Pros: This type of lens is the ultimate for impact-resistant and borderline shatterproof sunglasses. They block 100% of UV rays and are super lightweight.

Cons: They aren't always polarized — you can find polycarbonate lenses that are, but they usually cost a little more.

TAC Lenses

Pros: For a more affordable alternative to polycarbonate, TAC (Tri-Acetate Cellulose) lenses are naturally polarized with complete UV protection.

Cons: It's not as indestructible as polycarbonate, and in fact, polycarbonate lenses claim to be "10 times more impact-resistant" than TAC lenses.

With that in mind, these are the six pairs of sunglasses that are strong enough to withstand urban jungles and adventures into the great outdoors.

1 The Most Indestructible RIVBOS Polarized Sports Sunglasses Amazon $22 See On Amazon Backed by more than 4,000 Amazon reviews, this pair of unisex unbreakable sports sunglasses combines a lightweight and flexible TR90 frame with shatter-resistant polycarbonate lenses. The HD polarized lenses provide 100% UV protection, while a nonslip nose pad and rubberized temples prevent the frames from slipping down during exercise. This pair includes a protective hardside case with a buckle you can strap onto your gear, a cleaning cloth and soft pouch, as well as a neck strap to keep you from losing them on the trail — and the sunglasses themselves are backed by a lifetime warranty. One shopper with light-sensitive eyes reported "They are durable, lightweight and definitely filter UV rays well!" Available colors: 16, but note that some options have different lens materials

2 The Best Wayfarer Dupes Joopin Unisex Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon For a slightly more stylish spin, these polarized sunglasses combine an iconic design with solid materials in a budget-friendly package. The TR90 frames are ultra-flexible, with nine-layer UV400 composite lenses that filter 99 to 100% of ultraviolet rays. They come with a soft protective pouch and a lint-free cleaning cloth, as well as a small screwdriver that handily attaches to your keychain so you can tighten them up as needed. One authentic RayBan owner copped to buying these and admitted, "These are 95% of the look and probably 80% of the quality for a fraction of the price, so I'll leave the good sunglasses somewhere safe and take these with me." You can also score them in an affordable two-pack set. Available colors: 20, but note that only one option has an explicitly TR90 frame (featured here); the rest are made from lightweight resin.

3 The Best For The Beach SOJOS Ultralight Polarized Sports Sunglasses Amazon $20 See On Amazon These HD mirrored polarized sunglasses pack outdoor-friendly features into a stylish TR90 frame that stands up to wear and tear without looking sporty. The lenses are rated UV400 to filter out up to 100% of harmful rays (although the lens material isn't specified) and a hypoallergenic silicone nosepad keeps them from slipping when you break a sweat. "These sunglasses are so sporty yet so chic!" one fan raved. Another commented, "I’m a long distance runner and I ordered these sunglasses for my long runs. Never once did they slip off! I was very impressed." Available colors: 5

4 The Best Aviators Eyekepper Rimless Titanium Frame Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $36 See On Amazon These comfortable sunglasses feature polarized TAC lenses with 100% UV protection in a lightweight and flexible titanium frame with a rimless design for a barely-there feel that doesn’t skimp on protection or crack under pressure. Shoppers report they’re comparable to the much more expensive Maui Jim sunglasses in both style and durability. "I go through a lot of sunglasses. I work in pretty tough environments and I'm just rough on stuff. These glasses are really break resistant, and they look pretty good. Well worth the money," one hard-wearing reviewer declared. Available colors: multiple lens and frame options

5 The Cult Favorite SUNGAIT Vintage Sunglasses Amazon $18 See On Amazon These chic unbreakable sunglasses with over 10,000 reviews have garnered a cult following for timeless style in modern materials. The flexible frames are made from TR90 and the lenses — while not explicitly polycarbonate or TAC — have passed the FDA lens impact test. "I purchased these sunglasses three months ago. I've used them almost daily. I've dropped them. I've thrown them in the mini black hole that is my purse. They've come out from deep within the abyss with virtually no scratches. I've dropped them again. They are still in one piece. Nuff said." Available colors: 20, but note that not every pair is polarized

6 The Best Classic Cat Eye FEISEDY Polarized Vintage Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon These ultra-glamorous classic sunglasses disguise high-tech lenses in a stylish impact-resistant polycarbonate package. Nine-layer HD polarized TAC lenses cut down glare and provide 100% UV protection. The polycarbonate is sturdy and resists breakage, although it’s not flexible like TR90 or titanium. "I am rough on my sunglasses and I’m always throwing them in my purse and losing them," one shopper explained. "These actually feel really substantial, smooth and high-quality. They are definitely polarized and work great for driving." Available colors: 11