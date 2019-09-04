Whether you're shopping for a pair of everyday shades or you're specifically looking for ones that will help you see better on the road, out on the water, or down the slopes, the best polarized sunglasses for women not only protect your eyes from glare, but look effortlessly cool too.

While all polarized lenses work to minimize the reflection of shiny surfaces, some lenses are better at it than others. Lenses that are darker will provide higher levels of polarization. However, it's worth noting that while polarized lenses can help with eye strain, they don’t actually provide any UV protection on their own. To protect your eyes from harmful UVA and UVB rays, polarized lenses also need to include a UV-blocking substance. For that, look for glasses with a UV400 label if sun protection is also a top priority for you.

The other thing to consider, of course, is what sunglass style you're going for. Do you want an oversized shade that you can confidently wear to brunch, no matter how much sleep you've gotten the night before? Or are you looking for a classic aviator or chic cat eye to bring your look together? No matter what your personal preference, there's guaranteed to be a polarized pair below that will help you squint less while enjoying the great outdoors. The best part: All of the sunglasses here come highly rated on Amazon and cost less than $25 — even though many of these sunnies look much more expensive.

1. The Best Polarized Sunglasses For The Money KALIYADI Polarized Sunglasses $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're prone to losing your sunglasses, or you're looking for one pair to keep in your purse and another for the car, this affordable two-pack of polarized sunglasses is the way to go. Not only can you choose from a variety of frames and lens styles, each pair offers UV400 protection. The shades are lightweight, with shatterproof lenses, and Amazon reviewers give them an impressive 4.3-star rating. You can also spring for the brand's three-pack for just a few dollars more. Fans say: "Purchased a 2 pack. They arrived. I was so impressed I immediately bought an additional 3 pack. They're sturdy and polarized. They fit well and don't feel like they're going to snap every time I put them on. I purchased these after losing several name brand sunglasses that cost 10x+ more. Never again."

2. The Best Polarized Tortoise Sunglasses SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Offering 100 percent UVA and UVB protection, these SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses are the perfect, everyday tortoiseshell shade. The square shape is classic and the polarized lenses offer high clarity vision. Plus, the European-style nose pads offer comfort — and won't get tangled in your hair. What's more, they have a 4.5-star rating and more than 1,500 Amazon reviews. If you like the shape but aren't feeling the tortoiseshell color, these shades are also available in other hues, like basic black and apple red. Fans say: "Out of all the Sojos Vision sunglasses i have, these are my new favorite! Theyre so comfy, [slightly]oversized, and the best part? POLARIZED. I get so many compliments on them."

3. The Ones With A Cult Following SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Boasting a 4.7-star rating and more than 5,000 Amazon reviews, SUNGAIT's retro round sunglasses have amassed something of a cult following and it's easy to see why. The UV400, polarized lenses come in a variety of different colors, from tortoiseshell frames with brown gradient lenses to transparent pink frames with pink mirror lenses — plus, they resemble the classic Ray-Ban Erika's. Just note that these sunnies are also available without polarization (and listed on the same page), so make sure you're selecting the right type for you. Fans say: "[...] My sister lent me a spare pair she had that were lightweight, had a designer look, and were polarized with great clarity. [...] I immediately ordered my own pair and I absolutely LOVE them! They came with a pouch, cleaning cloth, tool to tighten or fix if needed, AND a guarantee! [...]"

4. A Colorful, Oversized Cat Eye Pair OLIEYE Vintage Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses $21 | Amazon See on Amazon If you love the cat eye shape, these OLIEYE Vintage Sunglasses offer a whimsical version that comes with polarized lenses. They're also available in black and champagne colors, although it's worth noting that these do no offer UV protection. The lightweight frames are made of a composite material and the side arms are metal. Some reviewers noted that the shades were too oversized, so they might not be suited for petite faces. Fans say: "Well made pair of polarized sunglasses that work well at reducing glare. Are medium to large in size and have a nice cat-eye shape to them. The sides/legs are thin and lightweight, rather than thick. Inside has the nibs that help them stay in place on the face. They come with a case. Overall, a well made pair of sunglasses good for cutting down on glare."

5. The Best Round Pair WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Sunglasses $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a pair of sunglasses that feel '70s-inspired, you can't go wrong with these WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Sunglasses. Available in both black and mirrored lenses, these shades offer both UV400 protection and polarization. Plus, the high-quality metal frames feel lightweight yet sturdy. Fans say: "I am a chronic sunglasses-destroyer and refuse to spend money on an expensive pair as I consistently scratch the lens and go through 2-3 pairs a year. I absolutely love these. They are a very flattering shape and have a very classic look to them. Quality is great and they come in a nice protective case with a cleaning cloth and everything. [...]"

6. A Chic Vintage Pair With Gold Arrow Accents ATTCL Vintage Round Arrow-Style Polarized Sunglasses $15 | Amazon See on Amazon For shades that combine Italian style with everyday utility, try these ATTCL Polarized Sunglasses. The dark, shatterproof polycarbonate lenses provide maximum UV protection, blocking 100 percent of harmful UVA and UVB rays. Plus, they're available in seven different color options, including a fun floral printed pair. However, reviewers noted that these frames are on the larger size, so they'll have a more oversized vibe on smaller faces. Fans say: "I love everything about these glasses. I've gotten so many compliments, they look and feel much more expensive than they actually cost."

7. The Best Aviator J+S Premium Military Style Classic Aviator Sunglasses $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Backed by more than 5,700 Amazon reviews, the J+S Premium Military Style Classic Aviator Sunglasses look festival-ready and retro cool. Like many of the other sunglasses on this list, they're polarized and come with the UV400 label. They're available in 14 different styles and in two widths (large and medium) to accommodate various head sizes. This is a huge plus since many budget sunglasses tend to run large and don't work on smaller faces. Choose from square or round lenses. Fans say: "These sunglasses are by far my favorite pair. They are lightweight and comfortable. They don’t slide down my nose, nor do they [squeeze] my head. They’re the perfect size and look pretty cool as well! I’ll probably order a second pair to keep in the car."

8. An Oversized Square Pair With Metal Detailing OLIEYE Oversized Square Polarized Sunglasses $21 | Amazon See on Amazon These oversized angular sunglasses from OLIEYE are polarized to reduce glare and restore vivid color, and come in five different hues. While they don't boast the UV400 label, they win points for being able to up your style quotient. Plus, it's easy to adjust the nose pads and temples to fit your size. Fans say: "[These] are enormous sunglasses - if you have a small or narrow face, stay away, because they'll make you look like a bug. I have a very wide face & actually have trouble finding sunglasses that fit, so they work for me from that perspective. The lenses also have excellent clarity and they don't alter the color of objects in the real world."