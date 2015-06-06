You love food. You think about it for the majority of the day, and you're likely plotting your dinner while you're still eating your lunch, but would you ever get a food tattoo? You might even consider yourself a "foodie", constantly researching new restaurants in your city and getting into heated debates with friends about the best toppings for your avocado toast. All of these things are pretty solid signs of a true foodie, but are you dedicated enough to your favorite foods that you would commit to getting them tattooed on your body?

Hey, it's rarely a good idea to get a significant other's name tattooed on your arm, but what about pizza? Your love for pizza is just as true, and unlike your relationship, it's likely that that's not going to change anytime in the next 60 years (give or take). If you really think about it, there's a strong case to be made that getting a food tattoo is actually one of the smartest tats that you can get, at least in terms of lifelong dedication.

If all of that isn't enough to convince you that your favorite blueberry-lavender donut from that little vegan bakery down the street is worthy of a portrait-style tat on your forearm, these real life food tattoo photos might be just the inspiration that you need.

1. A Tasteful (And Tasty) Pizza Tat

Some might say that the pizza tattoo is the OG food tat, and this tiny little slice is a great way to ease you into the idea of getting your favorite food inked on your body.

2. Burger Babe

Whether you prefer veggie or beef, a burger tat is always a delicious choice.

3. A Pretty Pretzel

With a little twist and some tiny salt crystals, you won't find many food tats cuter than a pretzel.

4. Avocado Ink

Does anything say "friendship" more than matching avocado tattoos?

5. Tat Your Veggies

If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, opt for something healthier with a realistic veggie tat.

6. A Colorful Donut

You know that donuts make great breakfasts, but you might not realize that they also make adorable tattoos.

7. The Mandala Pizza...

If you want something a bit more artistic than a simple slice, turn your love for pizza into a mandala-style tattoo.

8. …and the Mandala Waffle

You can also turn that perfect Belgian waffle into a totally Zen mandala tattoo.

9. An Artistic Artichoke

Hey, you can't deny that it's one of the prettiest veggies.

10. Rad Ramen

Did you know that ramen could look this beautiful?

11. A Quirky Cupcake

Indulge your sweet tooth with a cute cupcake tattoo.

12. A Tempura Roll Tat

If you're guilty of ordering in sushi at least once a week, you might like some serious sushi ink like this.

13. Macaron Ink

French macarons are almost as pretty as they are delicious, so it's no surprise that they make perfectly sweet tattoos.

14. A Cute Croissant

Hey, you don't have to lie and say that it represents your time spent abroad in Paris or something deep and meaningful... Croissants are just cute, and so is this tattoo.

15. A Smorgasbord!

Can't decide on just one tat-able food? Create your dream meal on your skin with all of your favorites.