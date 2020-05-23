9 Sexy (& Comfy!) Pieces That Will Totally Elevate Your Loungewear Game

When I studied burlesque, the best routines teased the audience with a wink at what was to come — and the slow reveals were just as enjoyable as the exuberant tassel-twirling finales. My rhinestone pasties are in storage, but my inner showgirl still prefers to hang out at home in something beautiful, and I've found that the best sexy loungewear pieces have a seductive edge but still feel covertly comfortable.

The difference between sexy loungewear and more obvious lingerie is that loungewear exudes a certain amount of effortlessness. This could mean a drapey tee with a vertiginous neckline or leggings that have calculated mesh cutouts. Maybe it’s a modal nightgown with a strategically gathered bodice, or a lace-trimmed sleepwear set you can throw a cardigan over to answer the door. A wrap jumpsuit with delicate spaghetti straps even pulls double-duty for running out for coffee — or you can throw on some heels and a pair of statement earrings and nobody will know these "real clothes" are bonafide pajamas.

Below are pieces you can wear through a Netflix marathon and comfortably fall asleep in, but are ones that you wouldn’t mind getting caught wearing if your crush showed up unannounced. Whether you have an intended audience or not, these nine loungewear pieces possess ultimate “I woke up like this” appeal.

1 A Soft, Lacy Nightgown That Comes In 10 Different Colors Ababoon Lace Modal Babydoll Nightgown Amazon $18 See On Amazon This babydoll nightgown has so many intricate lace details and is comfortable enough to lounge in all day long. The plunging neckline ends in a delicate bow, and the back features a lace panel that's so beautiful. This one comes in 10 different colors and styles and has earned a place in the closets of 5,000 Amazon users. According to one reviewer: "I love the sexy, but classy look. It is very soft and comfortable, with adjustable straps." Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small - 4X

2 This Super-Soft Tee With A Plunging Neckline Beyove Women's Deep V T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon A casual cotton T-shirt with a deep V neckline can be filled in with a gorgeous bralette — or not. Cuffed sleeves add a bit of studied flair that still looks laidback: It’s a piece you can style in or out of the house with a cami or cardi, so you’ll get tons of extra mileage out of this tee. According to one reviewer: "Super sexy and comfortable. It’s the perfect lightweight T-shirt for summer!I often find it hard to find shirts long enough for my liking, but these are perfect." Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small - 3X

3 A Relaxed Semi-Sheer Sleep Shirt With Boyfriend Vibes TOUSYEA Button Down Sleepwear Amazon $27 See On Amazon A sheer button-down sleep shirt in soft and airy viscose looks like you stole it from your boyfriend or girlfriend. The semi-sheer fabric hints at your silhouette, while a high-low hem skims the top of your thighs. (The black is more opaque and perfect for those who prefer a tad more coverage.) Just note that the silky smooth viscose needs to be hand-washed and has a tendency to wrinkle, but it's so comfy you might not even care. According to one reviewer: "I love it! Very soft, light material. Perfect for lounging around the house in." Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

4 A Satin Bathrobe That Comes In 20 Colors URRU Satin Bathrobe Amazon $20 See On Amazon This satin bathrobe is a great pick that is as comfortable as it is sexy. With lace detailing at the hemline and cuffs, and a V-neck style, this robe is super cute, and silky soft. The belt allows you to customize the fit, or you can wear it open over your favorite pajama set. Pictured here in burgundy, this satin robe comes in 20 different colors ranging from neutrals to brights. According to one reviewer: "I went ahead and bought this in two colors and I am so happy I did! The material is silky and soft, it cuts at a good length, it’s sexy, the lace is well-done, and most of all I can lounge around the house in it COMFORTABLY. I am always on the lookout for cute but comfortable/practical loungewear." Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small - 3X

5 This Soft Plus-Size Nightgown With A Lace Hemline IN'VOLAND Plus-Size Chemise Nightgown Amazon $22 See On Amazon This classic chemise is made of a rayon-spandex blend that's soft enough to sleep in but has a chic lace hemline and neckline, and a front side slit. Adjustable straps allow you to customize the fit to your torso length. This comfy classic has made it into the closets of 1,900 Amazon reviewers and comes in 14 different colors and styles. According to one reviewer: "I'm wearing it now, and I think it will easily become my go-to for comfy, though sexy, lounging." Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 16 - 28 Plus

6 Some Scrunch-Bum Leggings That Lift Your Butt SEASUM Women's High-Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings took TikTok by storm because they are super comfortable for lounging around but also hug your curves and lift your butt. The moisture-wicking fabric are stretchy and comfortable enough to support workouts, but not so tight or performance-based that you’ll feel uncomfortable wearing them on lounge days. According to one reviewer: "These pants are sexy, stylish, comfortable, and affordable. These can be worn alone or with dusters, tops, jackets, whatever. Not only for working out, they will be worn for leisure with both flats and heels which can be dressed up or down." Available styles: 44

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

7 A Cute Lace-Trimmed Sleepwear Set XAKALAKA Plus-Size Pajamas Cami Shorts Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon This lace-trimmed cami and shorts set looks cute lounging on the couch and come in 24 different colors you can choose from. This pair is made of a satin polyester with a touch of spandex, but there are also plenty of options in soft cotton for an even more casual look. In fact this pajama set is such a favorite, it's won over thousands of Amazon reviewers. According to one reviewer: "I love these so much I got them in multiple colors. The fabric is so soft and the shorts make your butt look perfect! Very comfy to lounge and sleep in!" Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Large - 4X

8 This High-Neck Cami With A Criss-Cross Back Romwe Sexy Cutout Back Criss Cross Cami Amazon $15 $14 See On Amazon This high-neck camisole has a strappy back that draws the eye without screaming for attention. A rayon-spandex blend is soft and breathable but still holds its shape for a snug fit, and the straps are adjustable just like your favorite bra. This one is available in 15 different colors you can choose from. According to one reviewer: "This top is so good for the price! Let me start with the fabric, it’s so comfy. It’s almost like athletic feeling, smooth and will keep you cool. The stitching looks good and fabric stretches great!" Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large