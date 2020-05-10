30 Stylish Loungewear Pieces On Amazon That Also Pass For Real Clothing

Chances are you've found yourself reaching for your sweatpants more often these days. For most us, the coronavirus outbreak has changed almost everything about our daily lives — including the way we dress. If Instagram is any indicator it seems like we've collectively abandoned our jeans in favor of soft, unfussy loungewear. And sure, maybe we've swapped our "real" clothes for pjs because we have no where to go and thus no reason to get dressed. But I think we've also retreated into the comfort of soft jersey knits for the same reason we reach for comfort food after a break up: Emotional support. A plush sweatshirt is essentially a warm hug.

Another lesson we can take from the slew of loungewear-clad celebrities and influencers on Instagram, is that pajamas don't have to look like pajamas. They can be just as chic and stylish as anything else is your closet. There is so many stylish loungewear pieces that are both comfortable and nice enough that they can actually pass as real clothing. That means, even once we're living in a post-covid-19 world, you can still wear these pieces to the office or out to brunch.

So to help you upgrade you closet with some emotional-support clothing, I've scoured Amazon for stylish yet budget-friendly loungewear pieces to add to your wardrobe.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Pair Of Buttery Soft Knit Sweatpants find. Women's Tracksuit Bottoms $24 | Amazon See on Amazon With their tapered leg, panel stitched pockets, and silver hardware, these buttery soft jersey-knit joggers look and feel way fancier then your standard sweatpants. They come in beige and khaki green. Available sizes: 0-18

2. A Simple Romper That's Easy To Dress Up Dressmine Casual Romper $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Essentially a blank canvas, this simple romper is easy so easy to dress up. The tie waist gives your silhouette little more structure but it also allows you to customize the fit. It's made from a lightweight, rayon-spandex blend which means it will keep you nice cool on a hot day. It comes in tons of colors, too. Available sizes: S-XL

2. Wide-Legged Cropped Pants That Are Effortlessly Cool Mae Terry Cropped Pant $30 | Amazon See on Amazon The voluminous silhouette of these cropped, wide-legged sweatpants makes them feel a little more grown-up than your standard joggers. For the easiest way to style these pant, offset the volume on the bottom with something fitted on top. Or for a more unique look, go for an avant-garde silhouette by pairing them with an equally voluminous top and add chunky accessories to anchor the look. These come in navy, gray, and pink, too — all can cool, but black will inherently look the dressiest. Available sizes: XS-XL

4. A Trendy Matching Set That Is Sexy As Hell Amiliashp Body Con Tracksuit $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Bodycon tracksuit sets are super trendy right now, and it's easy to see why: They're ridiculously sexy and surprisingly versatile. This set is only $20, it comes in several colors, and it's a hit with Amazon reviewers. You can wear it to work out, or (someday) you can dress it up and wear it to the club. Available sizes: S-XL

5. A Nightgown That Doubles As A Dress Mae Racerback Nightgown $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This flowy nightgown is so cute and comfy, you'll be tempted to toss a jean jacket over it and call it "dressing up" before your next video call. And you know what? You can totally get away with it. It comes in a variety of muted and neutral colors that are easy to accessorize. Available sizes: XS-XL

6. This Loungewear Jumpsuit You Could (Someday) Even Wear To A Wedding Dressmine Wide Leg Jumpsuit $27 | Amazon See on Amazon This stretchy jumpsuits is made from a silky rayon-spandex blend with a cami-style top to keep you cool, while the long, loose leggings cover you up on the bottom. The drawstring at the waist gives this jumpsuit some shape, too, so if you decide to wear it out, no one with bat an eye. Available sizes: S-XL

7. A Lightweight Cardigan For Chilly Days Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This terry lounge cardigan is so classic and elegant, there's no reason not to wear it to your next virtual meet-up. It features a relaxed, open front so you can show off your favorite blouse or statement necklace. The sleeves also cut right at the elbows, making this cardigan the perfect piece to throw on to keep your warm without overheating, and it even has a bit of stretch so you can wrap it around you if you get cold. Available sizes: XS-XXL

8. This Twist-Front Top For Ballet-Inspired Lounging Mae Front Twist Long Sleeve Top $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This twist-front top is soft enough for lounging, yet stylish enough to wear out with your favorite pair of leggings, no questions asked. It features a cropped fit with the super cute knot at the navel, plus an extra long tail for added coverage. And even though this top features a relaxed fit in general, it's still sleek enough to look like a regular sweater when you're out on the street. Available sizes: XS-XL

9. These Ultra Bright Lounge Pants That Keep You Cool Hello Mello Trendy Loungewear Pants $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you prefer bright patterns over muted colors, these eye-popping lounge pants are an absolute must. They're made from a super light fabric blend that keeps you cool as you wear them throughout the day, and they feature a super cute pattern that you can easily match with a simple top for an insta-outfit. But even if you decide to just wear these around the house, you'll stay cool and comfy while you lounge. Available sizes: S-XXL

10. The Long-Sleeve Top That You Can Wear While You Workout Bestisun Long Sleeve Workout Top $19 | Amazon See on Amazon It's true that this simple long-sleeve top works with just about any pair of leggings or pajama pants, but it's perfect for an at-home workout, too. This top is made from a modal blend, which is both moisture-wicking and lightweight, and features thumbholes to keep the sleeves in place while you're working out. It also features a wide boatneck to keep you cool, and a small slit in the back so it drapes over your leggings without feeling too tight or bumpy. Available sizes: S-XL

11. These Ponte Knit Leggings That Are Comfy Enough To Nap In Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Over a thousand reviewers agree that these ponte knit leggings look like real pants but definitely don't feel like them. They feature a double-knit fabric that has a bit of weight to them, like regular ponte pants, only these feature an elastic waist (read: no zipper). They also hold their shape all day, so you can take a cat nap before you head out without any sagging or wrinkles. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, long, and extra-long sizes available)

12. A Ruffled Romper That Doubles As Pajamas Mae Romper Pajamas $34 | Amazon See on Amazon No one will blink twice if you wear this ruffled romper out, but it's surprisingly considered sleepwear. It's made from lightweight fabric and features a loose, relaxed fit so it's super comfy for all day (and night) wear. It also features a drawstring waist so you can go for a sleeker look, if you want, with adorable, yet subtle, ruffle details on the shorts. Available sizes: S-XL

13. These Lace Trim Shorts That Are Surprisingly Comfortable JOFOW Lace Trim Shorts $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Just because you're hanging around at home doesn't mean you can't rock these surprisingly comfortable lace trim shorts. They're made from silky, lightweight fabric that feels smooth to the touch and like butter against your skin. And while lace is notoriously itchy, reviewers mention that the lace on these shorts is actually stretchy, so it won't irritate your skin one bit. Available sizes: 0-5X-Large

14. The Knit Pants That Will Keep You Toasty Warm RVCA Twilight Knit Lounge Pant $48 | Amazon See on Amazon If you tend to get chilly, these knit lounge pants literally have you covered. The thick rib knitting is super cozy, while the slim fit through the legs traps in warmth to keep you cozy. These pants also features a flat drawstring and stretchy waist that never pinches or pulls while you're relaxing. Just be sure to dry clean these instead of tossing them in the wash to keep them from shrinking! Available sizes: XS-XL

15. This Lightweight Jumpsuit That Feels Like A Cloud LAINAB Wide Leg Jumpsuit $30 | Amazon See on Amazon No need to try to match your tops and leggings with this ridiculously soft jumpsuit. This one piece outfit is made from a stretchy rayon-spandex blend that's really lightweight, without being see-through or restricting. On top, this jumpsuit features a comfy, round neck t-shirt, with wide-leg pants on the bottom. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors so you can snag one for everyday of the week. Available sizes: S-XL

16. A Button-Down Robe That Has Pockets Ekouaer Button Down Nightgown $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this button-down robe and nightgown super light and breathable, but it's really versatile, too. It features a set of durable buttons from top to bottom, along with double stitching to keep it perfectly intact through multiple washes and wears. Some reviewers have even worn a tank under this robe and left it un-buttoned for an open cardigan look while they're on a video call, then buttoned it back up to lounge after. Available sizes: XS-XXL

17. This Silky Robe That Can Be Worn As A Gorgeous Kimono KIM+ONO Short Satin Kimono Robe $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're wearing it as a robe or out on the town, this gorgeous kimono-style loungewear deserves a VIP spot in your closet. It's woven from satin, which gives this robe its flowy shape and silky shine. Wear it solo, over your pajamas for an extra layer, or over your favorite tank or blouse to instantly add extra color and fun to any outfit. Plus, this robe comes in one size, so you don't have to worry about picking out the wrong one.

18. The Chemise Nightgown That Doubles As A Slip Dress Mae Chemise With Racer Back $31 | Amazon See on Amazon No need to go out and grab a new sundress when you have this chemise nightgown hanging out in your closet. For one, it features a soft, neutral pattern that goes with pretty much any jacket, sweater, or statement jewelry you can dream up. It even features a low slit on both sides for easier mobility and more breathability, and the racerback straps are totally adjustable, too. When you wear this out, there's no way anyone will know you're planning on wearing it to bed, too. Available sizes: XS-XL

19. These Leggings That Adjust To Your Body Temperature No Nonsense Cotton Leggings $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only do these super soft cotton leggings look exactly like dress pants, but they also keep your body temperature in check while you're wearing them. They're made with something called Smart Temp technology, which naturally adjusts to your body temperature to keep you cool (or warm) so you never have to worry about layering up or cooling down before your next meeting. On top of that, they also feature the perfect amount of stretch so these leggings are sure to keep their shape all day, no matter where you're wearing them. Available sizes: S-3X

20. This Relaxed-Fit Nightgown That's Easy To Dress Up Ekouaer Long Nightgown $21 | Amazon See on Amazon With a few accessories, this extra long nightgown can easily double as a maxi dress. Just slip on your favorite cardigan sweater or a statement necklace and you instantly have another day dress to add to your wardrobe. This nightgown is also made of sweat-wicking modal, giving it its "light and flowy" feel without making you too hot. Wear it around the house, and when you're ready to step out, slip on your favorite sandals and go. Available sizes: S-XXL

21. A Regal Caftan That You Can Wear Over Your Swimsuit Chunoy V-Neck Caftan $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a quick cover-up that you can also lounge in, this light and breezy caftan is the answer. For one, it's so lightweight that it barely feels like wearing anything at all. It even features long slits on the side to allow it to blow in the breeze and flow freely. That said, if you'd rather cover up a bit more, this caftan also features a drawstring so you can tie it and wear it as an actual dress. One size fits all.

22. This Ribbed Tracksuit That You Can Wear Anywhere Challyhope Rib-Knit Tracksuit $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this ribbed tracksuit super cute, but this set is really affordable, too. The entire set is made of light, totally breathable fabrics that actually absorb moisture so you don't have to worry about sweat stains or spills. The top features a wide, boatneck opening and the joggers have a tapered fit and cuffed ankle, making this set ridiculously comfortable, yet stylish enough to wear anywhere. Available sizes: S-XXL

23. These Elastic Shorts That Are Perfect For Warmer Weather Elapsy Elastic Waist Shorts $22 | Amazon See on Amazon These versatile shorts look great with just about any top and are super easy to throw on before you run errands, do chores, or even hit the beach. They feature wide leg openings and a loose, casual fit that works with a simple tank or breezy blouse, and the elastic waistband holds them up without any discomfort. They even come in a bunch of colors and patterns so you can grab a pair for every day of the week. Available sizes: S-XXL

24. The Long Satin Robe That Feels Like Wearing Art KIM+ONO Satin Long Kimono Robe $38 | Amazon See on Amazon This handcrafted kimono-style robe has so many intricate details that it feels more like wearing a piece of art than loungewear. The polyester satin robe features a French seam and a series of delicate belt loops inside and out to create a stunning silhouette when you slip into this robe. On top of that, the silky material feels just as luxurious as it looks, making this robe a win all around.

25. This Casual Romper That Doesn't Pinch At The Waist KIRUNDO Striped Romper $20 | Amazon See on Amazon While some loungewear can dig into your waist with all the drawstrings and belt loops, this ultra soft romper gives you some shape without any discomfort. It's woven from a buttery soft, stretchy fabric blend that hangs loose and never pulls tight. Even the drawstring pull sits high at the waist and well out of the way so it never pinches or feels too tight. Available sizes: S-XXL

26. These Lounge-Worthy Leggings That Have A Wide Waistband HUE Cotton Legging $30 | Amazon See on Amazon For an instant day to night transition, these basic leggings are definitely your best bet. They feature a sleek, clean silhouette that looks like you're wearing work pants without all the buttons, zippers, and heavy fabric. These leggings also feature a bit of spandex so they stretch for the perfect fit and hold their shape all day, and they go with any shirt or blouse. Plus, the wide waistband secures them in place without rolling over. Available sizes: XS-3X

27. The Paper Bag Shorts That Are Silky Smooth JOFOW Lace Trim Shorts $12 | Amazon See on Amazon These draw string shorts are cute enough to wear anywhere, but honestly, you'll be more than happy lounging around in them at home. They're made from a silky, lightweight fabric and feature wide leg openings to keep you cool.

28. This Stylish Romper That Shows Off Your Back Dreamskull Cami Romper $18 | Amazon See on Amazon You can wear this cami-style romper around the house to keep cool or while running errands on a hot day. It features super thin spaghetti straps and a scooped-out back to show off your shoulders. It's also slightly stretchy and lightweight, making this piece ultra comfortable, no matter what you decide to do while wearing it. Plus, a thousand reviewers can't be wrong about how stylish and comfy this romper is overall. Available sizes: S-XL

29. This Printed Pajama Set That Has A Pom-Pom Trim Mae Pom Trim Pajama Set $33 | Amazon See on Amazon Slip into this ultra luxe pajama set before bed, and wear it around the house the next day without an ounce of guilt. This silky, lightweight set feels like heaven, so why wouldn't you just mix and match it with your favorite cardigan or accessories and turn it into a full-blown outfit? Throw on a quick sweater over the cute, patterned top, or pair your favorite tank with the adorable pom-pom shorts. Either way, it's a win-win. Available sizes: S-XL