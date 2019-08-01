10 Depop Stores That'll Revolutionise Your Wardrobe & Help The Planet Too

Depop is well on its way to taking over eBay. So if you've been sleeping on this social shopping revolution, here's a quick rundown. Depop is an app that looks a little like Instagram, but serves the same purpose as eBay. Users sell both new and pre-worn items for super affordable prices, making starting a new eco-friendly shopping strategy so much easier. Some sellers have even gained "fame" for their high-quality items. With that in mind, here are the best Depop stores to know about right now.

Every single one of us knows that constantly buying new clothes is only harming the environment. But Depop is an ethical way to satisfy your fashion habit. According to Depop, over 21 million people currently use the app. Many buy vintage pieces, contributing to the circular fashion economy that encourages reuse and rewear. But even buying something relatively new is still opting into the secondhand movement and is a common occurrence with many Depop sellers.

The company, thanks to its sellers, prides itself on staying ahead of the curve when it comes to trends and sustainability, reports the Evening Standard. It helps top sellers find biodegradable packaging and is hoping to collaborate with brands by giving excess fabric to Depop sellers that create their own wares.

Coronavirus lockdown restrictions have been eased and non-essential shops are open, but Depop continues to be a very sustainable and safe way to buy clothes. So step this way for a guilt-free way to shop vintage or new (to you) garms.

1 Velvet Vintage A carefully curated collection of ‘80s and ‘90s pieces. Think classic Working Girl blazers and trousers that could be taken from the latest catwalk collections, interspersed with high-waisted jeans and vintage streetwear from Reebok, Champion and Polo Ralph Lauren. See on Depop

2 R Couture If gentle pastel colours are your jam, then R Couture is the place to go. From silky slip dresses to floral accent pieces, this collection of vintage and pre-loved clothing is ready and waiting for a new home. See on Depop

3 Retro Camera Shop Whether a novice photographer or already reaching influencer heights Retro Camera Shop scours the best of eBay and second hand shops to bring you the top cameras from Polaroids to classic cameras and VHS, all tried and tested by the team behind the account. See on Depop

4 Serotonin Vintage Started by two twenty-something siblings, Serotonin Vintage not only runs a Depop store, but also a London-based emporium. A huge range of vintage designer pieces can be found both in-store and online. So if you're in the mood for a super loud print or designer denim for less than £40, you're in the right place. See on Depop

5 Sold Soles If you're a massive trainer fan, Sold Soles will be your dream Depop store. Not only does it sell all the styles you've missed out on, but it even sometimes offers discounts. Currently, there's rare pieces from Adidas, Nike, Puma, and more. See on Depop

6 Fifi's Closet Fiona Short, the owner of Fifi's Closet, has garnered a whopping 174,000 followers on Depop. All of her pieces are sustainably sourced and run the gamut from striking festival looks to everyday staples. The best part? Most will cost you less than £30. See on Depop

7 Seol + Gold Whether you're on the lookout for dainty necklaces or statement rings, Seol + Gold has it all. Designed in sterling silver, 18 carat vermeil, or nine carat gold, their pieces promise not to break the bank. See on Depop

8 DTClothing Branded sportswear has seen a major resurgence in the vintage-sphere, and DTClothing deffo meets that need. Whether you’re into sporting Nike, Adidas, Champion or Fila, this Depop shop uses 100% eco-friendly compostable packaging to get these nostalgic finds to your door. See on Depop

9 Ella-Louise Fancy a new pair of dungarees? How about a boho jumpsuit? Or even the perfect pair of floaty summer shorts? Ella-Louise has them all. Plus, she sends everything in eco-friendly packaging for a little extra planet-saving. See on Depop

10 Jinkies Collection After some truly unique, yet 100% wearable, vintage pieces? All sent with sustainable, plastic-free packaging? Jinkies is where to start. Embroidered jeans, cute cardigans and quirky ‘90s classics like patterned shirts and Disney print sweatshirts there is an eco-friendly purchase for every vintage lover. See on Depop

11 Selena’s Shop From vintage tea dresses to '70s shag coats, vintage lover Selena has created a perfectly curated store featuring personally handpicked '70s and '90s clothing that are colourful, eclectic, and fashion-forward. Selena promises every piece is totally unique and 100% sustainable. All items are sent out in compostable packaging. See on Depop

12 Kez Made It While date nights in boujie restaurants may be a distant memory at the moment, London-based KMI studios features beautiful, romantic tulle blouses and dresses perfect for those special evenings. All items are handmade by young designer Keziah Acquaye. See on Depop

13 Studio Ell Ritchie Ell Ritchie has close to 60,000 followers on Depop as a result of her keen eye for extremely wearable vintage finds. The fashion student regularly sources a range of pre-loved blazers, shirts, belts and more every week. See On Depop

14 The Underground Hippy The Underground Hippy has a sweet collection of frames ready for the summer months (or the winter, if that’s your thing). Whether classic aviators or '90s throwback, the store has a variety of options to choose from. See on Depop

15 Pascale Eliza From Alexander McQueen to Prada, Pascale Eliza is a label lover's dream. The extremely popular Depop seller is known for their epic collection of designer vintage goods, which are all hand selected from sustainable sources. See on Depop

16 Kitsch Clothing Kitsch Clothing is run by Camila Lawrence Armas, a creative with a penchant for making patchwork garms. The Depop seller makes truly unique custom one-offs and is undoubtedly helping to bring patchwork sweater vests back in style. See on Depop

17 Tara Khorzad “So graphic it stops traffic,” is how Tara’s Khorzad describes her Depop store and by the looks of the clashing prints and neon colours I can see why. The London based designer makes fun athleisure two-pieces and accessories designed to be seen. See on Depop

18 Katie Eary British fashion talent Katie Eary is one of the many established designers choosing to sell some of their incredible items on Depop. Eary is a fan of bold print, luxe fabrics and sexy fits. The prices are some of the steeper seen on Depop but are worthy investments. See on Depop

With this lot, you'll never have to buy new ever again.

Contributions from Lauren Sharkey, Orla Pentelow, and Sophie McEvoy.