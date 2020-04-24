Who doesn’t love a great sweatshirt? If you’ve ever wished you could live in cozy hoodies every day of the week, you’re in luck, because the stylish sweatshirts on this list are about to make that dream a reality. Of course, some of the best dressy sweatshirts are more versatile than others; overall, the best one for you will depend on the look you’re going for.

That said, if you’re looking for sweatshirts with a more polished look, a good place to start is by considering the fabric and silhouette. Dressy sweatshirts can vary in terms of style, but generally speaking, sweatshirts made of high-quality materials (like cotton and wool) tend to look more elevated, and silhouettes that mimic a more traditional sweater or tunic often look dressier than sportier designs. Clever styling can also go a long way to making a sweatshirt look more polished. For example, tucking your sweatshirt into a skirt or pants can dress it up significantly, as can layering it underneath a blazer or over an Oxford shirt. The right accessories will make a big difference, too — even your comfiest, most oversized hoodie can look dressy when styled with heels and a pair of earrings.

Ahead, you'll find 11 of the most stylish sweatshirts on the market right now, from classic fleece pullovers to sporty-chic hoodies and everything else in between. Better yet? They're all available on Amazon — and almost every one costs $30 or less.

1 A Mockneck Sweatshirt That’s Super Versatile Core 10 Cloud Soft Yoga Fleece Mock Dolman Sweatshirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This doesn’t exactly look like a sweatshirt in the traditional sense, but it sure feels like one. In fact, it may even be comfier than most, since it’s made of Daily Ritual’s Cloud Soft fleece material, which is soft, stretchy, and the perfect weight for any season (when used as a layering piece, it’ll keep you warm in the winter, but it’s lightweight enough that you won’t be suffocating in the spring or summer, either). A mockneck and dolman sleeves contribute to its dressy feel — this could easily be worn to the office with just about any bottoms, especially if you get it in classic black. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 6 Buyer review: “This sweatshirt is the perfect additional layer on chilly PNW mornings. The fabric is soft and warm. I like the cropped shape, uncuffed arms, and, surprisingly, the mock neck.”

2 A Sweatshirt That Doesn’t Look Like A Sweatshirt At All Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Rib Dolman 3/4 Sleeve Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Though this is a sweatshirt, it looks more like a classic, boatneck blouse — so it goes without saying that you could wear this in any professional setting, and nobody would be any the wiser that you’re actually in a pajama-worthy top. It’s made from Daily Ritual’s Cozy Knit fabric and features a relaxed, slouchy fit and quarter-length sleeves. Pair it with literally anything in your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5 Buyer review: “I love the look of the material and the style. It's very comfortable, a nice weight, not too heavy. It would be an all-season choice for me.”

3 A Classic, Zip-Up Pullover With Preppy-Chic Vibes Daily Ritual Terry Cotton & Modal Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Add a preppy-chic touch to your outfit with this cozy pullover from Daily Ritual. Designed with a high, zippered collar, this type of sweatshirt tends to look a lot dressier (and more professional) than a standard hoodie, but it’s every bit as comfortable. It’s made of cotton, modal, and elastane to give it the feel of soft, brushed terry, and it can be paired stylishly with everything from dress pants and jeans to the matching joggers that are sold on the same page. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5 Buyer review: “Got this to work from home in but would also def go out in this or even to the gym. Nice addition to layer up a cozy outfit. It is perfectly over sized in all the right ways. Size down if you want it to be more snug”

4 A Quilted Sweatshirt With Color-Contrasting Details BTFBM Quilted Lightweight Zipper Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon A quilted pattern gives this sweatshirt a dressy, professional feel, while the color-contrasting details offer another stylish touch. Meanwhile, a small front pocket allows you to keep smaller items close to hand, though it’s worth noting that some versions of this sweatshirt have a larger kangaroo pocket, so be sure to explore all of the options before settling on one (it comes in over 35 unique styles, all sold on the same page — and all equally stylish). Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 38 Buyer review: ““Everything was exactly as described. Fits perfectly, the material is so comfortable! Love the quilted detail. Can definitely be dressed up or down.”

5 A Cowl Neck Sweatshirt That Could Pass For A Nice Sweater RBX Active Quilted Cowl Neck Pullover Sweatshirt Amazon $18 See on Amazon An elegant cowl neck gives this pretty pullover sweatshirt a refined, dressy look, but because it's technically activewear, it's designed to be super comfortable and easy to move in. The fit is relaxed, but not boxy, with long sleeves, subtly dropped shoulders, and a split hemline that falls just at the hip. It's worth noting that the sweater is sold in several different styles; some ribbed (pictured), some quilted, and some with an understated geometrical design. Choose from several colors, ranging from charcoal and white to purple and pink. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 20 Buyer review: “Perfect casual top but the quilted fabric and metallic sheen gives it a glam look. Easy to wear and just the right weight- not too light nor too heavy. A real step up from a sweatshirt without the loss of comfort. [...] Liked the grey so much that I also ordered the pink. I've been living in these two tops since they arrived. Great with leggings.”

6 A Cute Cropped Hoodie That’s Easy To Dress Up Or Down Core 10 Cloud Soft Cropped Bell Sleeve Relaxed Fit Yoga Sweatshirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Meet your new favorite sweatshirt. Made of the softest, most lightweight fleece you’ll ever feel — the brand literally calls it “Cloud Soft” fleece — this stretchy, easy-to-move-in hoodie is, like all Core 10 apparel, obviously ideal for working out. But thanks to stylish design details like billowy sleeves and a cropped fit, it’s versatile enough to dress up: Just add a pair of high-waisted jeans and some strappy sandals, and you’ve got the perfect cute-but-comfy outfit for going out. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3 Buyer review: “As with all the pieces I’ve purchased now from Core10, this one is so soft and comfortable to lounge around or run errands in. The material feels high end and expensive and is not stiff, itchy, and uncomfortable like some items I’ve gotten from other brands. This washes up well with no shrinkage. [...] The bell sleeves are a great addition to this sweatshirt because it makes it a little more dressy for activewear. You can wear this and looked pull together and stylish while not sacrificing comfort. [...] Such great quality and so cozy for the fall and winter season. I can confidently say you won’t be disappointed.”

7 A Cowl Neck Sweatshirt Made Of Super Soft Velvet Calvin Klein Plus Size Bottom Tie Cowl Neck Pullover Amazon $35 See on Amazon When it comes to truly dressy sweatshirts, it's hard to top this Calvin Klein pullover. Not only does the cowl neckline add an elegant touch, but it's made of rich, sumptuous velvet — what could be dressier than that? It also features drawstring-style ties at each hip, which allow you to cinch the hemline to adjust the fit. Plus, the velvet it's made with wicks away moisture and is machine-washable, so even though it looks fancy, you'll still get the practicality and comfort of a more casual sweatshirt. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

Available colors: 3

8 A Literal Sweatshirt Dress Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $31 See on Amazon Arguably the most literal interpretation of a "dressy sweatshirt," this sweatshirt dress combines the comfort of a cozy pullover with the more elevated look of a dress. Featuring stylish dropped shoulders and a slouchy V-neckline, it's made of a super soft blend of terry cotton, modal, and spandex, which feels smooth on the outside, but has the soft feel of French terry on the inside. Wear it bare-legged like in the picture, then add leggings or tights once the weather gets cold. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3 Buyer review: “I love this dress. It feels so soft and comfortable. It's a sweatshirt dress and that's how it feels and looks. Perfect for casual wear around my home, when I'm meeting friends for lunch or drinks, as well as when I'm out running errands. It looks terrific with a colorful scarf around my neck and chunky earrings. [...] Good enough that I've received some lovely compliments on this dress when friends see me wearing it. I'm very happy with this dress and look forward to wearing it again and again.”

9 A Soft, Slightly Cropped Hoodie With A Lace-Up Front Mae Loungewear Lace Up Sweatshirt with Hood Amazon $24 See On Amazon Lace-up detailing in the front automatically makes this Mae sweatshirt feel dressier than most, so you can pair it with just about any bottoms without worrying about looking sloppy. Still, thanks to its relaxed fit and soft, lightweight material, it’s comfy enough to lounge in, making this one of the more versatile pieces you could keep in your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

10 A Cardigan-Style Sweatshirt Made Of Warm Microfleece Woman Within Plus Size Microfleece Cardigan Amazon $26 See on Amazon This open-front cardigan has the polished look a traditional cardigan, but because it's made of super-soft microfleece, it feels more like a cozy hoodie than a knit sweater. Available in your choice of four neutral colors, the simple design features a shawl collar, a tunic length, and two roomy patch pockets. Reviewers do note that it runs a bit large, so unless you prefer an oversized fit, you may want to size down. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 3 Buyer review: “I love, love, love these!!! I purchased 2 of these - a gray one for home and a black one to keep at work. The fleece is super soft and doesn't pill. The style of this cardigan is dressier than a typical fleece jacket. I dress in what I guess you would call business casual for work (cardigans, blazers, dress slacks) and this cardigan coordinates better than a zip front fleece jacket when I need some additional warmth at work. That being said, I also wear this as an outer jacket with a turtleneck/light sweater with jeans in the fall and spring (Michigan temps)...”

11 This Oversized Tunic Sweatshirt That's Sold In Leopard & Camo Prints ECOWISH Printed Pullover Tunic Amazon $25 See on Amazon Sold in stylish prints like leopard and camo, this tunic sweatshirt can be dressed up or down for just about occasion. The tunic length makes it a great choice for pairing with leggings and skinny jeans, but it also looks super cute tucked into cutoffs when the weather starts to get warm. Available sizes: S — XL

Available styles: 19 Buyer review: “I like the look and quality of this sweat shirt. It is super cute and comfy can be worn to lounge in or sleep in or dressed up and worn to work or school!”

12 A More Stylish Alternative To Your Go-To Gym Hoodie Core 10 Chill Out Fleece Cowl Sweatshirt Amazon $40 See on Amazon A cowl neckline with an asymmetrical draped detail adds interest to this otherwise simple hoodie. While it does feel a bit more sporty than some of the other picks on this list, it's a more stylish option for running errands, going to class, and other casual activities — think of it as the type of functional piece that can take you from the gym to brunch while still looking understatedly cool. It's made of soft, moisture-wicking brushed fleece, and has thumbholes, a mesh-lined hood, and a roomy kangaroo pocket. Available sizes: XS — 1X

Available colors: 2 Buyer review: “Not sure where this hoodie has been my whole life. This one is ridiculously soft to the touch, and the cowl neck makes me realize how uncomfortable traditional hoodies are around the neck.I don’t believe I could go back to wearing one after this. I plan on buying a few more in other colors assuming they’re available. My only regret is not finding this sooner as I’ve wasted lots of money buying other hoodies in search of the perfect one.”

13 A Pullover Sweatshirt With A Built-In Collar Romwe Classic Collar Pullover Sweatshirt Amazon $27 See on Amazon This clever sweatshirt is designed to look like an oversized crewneck sweater layered over a classic dress shirt — but because it's actually made of a lightweight sweatshirt material, it feels infinitely more comfortable than you'd guess by looking it. The "shirt" collar and hemline are made of light, airy chiffon, and the sweatshirt has a zipper at the back of the neckline to help it slip comfortably over your head. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11 Buyer review: “I really like this top. It adds just a touch of sophistication to an outfit. I received so many compliments the first day I wore it. The material is sweatshirt, but it looks like a sweater. Would buy again in a different color.”

14 A Cozy Hoodie With Stylish Balloon Sleeves Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Hoodie Amazon $32 See On Amazon Upon first glance, this may just look like a basic hoodie. But it’s actually designed with wide, blouson sleeves that give it a stylish touch, so the end result is purposely oversized, not just big and sloppy. Tuck the classic black style (pictured) into jeans and finish off the look with heeled booties and a belt to dress it up; or, go with any of the nine other equally versatile neutral colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

