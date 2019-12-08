Bustle

The 10 Best Hoodies For Women

By Masha Vapnitchnaia
Bustle/Amazon

The humble hoodie has come a long way since Medieval monks first sported the style. It's gone through many incarnations, as worker’s uniforms in the 1930s, as fitness gear, and now as iconic, luxury streetwear. The best hoodies for women, though, aren’t necessarily the ones gracing runways and magazine covers. The best hoodie, is often the most comfortable hoodie.

Though my personal dream of flannel pajamas as cocktail attire still lies out of reach, I can show up to a lunch date in a sweatshirt without raising any eyebrows. Luckily, as hoodies become more appropriate in different settings, their style has evolved, too. There are cute cropped tops that look great paired with high-waisted jeans, and cable knit cardigans that won’t look out of place at a family dinner. My personal favorites are sherpa sweatshirts, which straddle the line between sweaters and blankets.

We've picked out the best hoodies you'll want to wear out, as well as our favorite traditional hoodies for lounging, going to the gym, or for going on walks with your pooch. Short of a black-tie affair, you'll find a hoodie to pull off on any occasion.