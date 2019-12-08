The humble hoodie has come a long way since Medieval monks first sported the style. It's gone through many incarnations, as worker’s uniforms in the 1930s, as fitness gear, and now as iconic, luxury streetwear. The best hoodies for women, though, aren’t necessarily the ones gracing runways and magazine covers. The best hoodie, is often the most comfortable hoodie.

Though my personal dream of flannel pajamas as cocktail attire still lies out of reach, I can show up to a lunch date in a sweatshirt without raising any eyebrows. Luckily, as hoodies become more appropriate in different settings, their style has evolved, too. There are cute cropped tops that look great paired with high-waisted jeans, and cable knit cardigans that won’t look out of place at a family dinner. My personal favorites are sherpa sweatshirts, which straddle the line between sweaters and blankets.

We've picked out the best hoodies you'll want to wear out, as well as our favorite traditional hoodies for lounging, going to the gym, or for going on walks with your pooch. Short of a black-tie affair, you'll find a hoodie to pull off on any occasion.

1. A Cozy Fleece-Lined Hoodie Urban Look Fleece-Lined Hoodie Pullover $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This fleece-lined hoodie will keep you warm and snug, without weighing you down. Reviewers are impressed with the quality of the fabric and the stitching, though recommend buying a size up, as these hoodies tend to run small. With 37 colors and colorblock prints to choose from, some customers have been so impressed with this sweatshirt that they've gone back to order more. Happy customers say: "These sweatshirts fit great, and they are thick. Will keep you warm. I usually wear a M, but I bought a L, and it fits great. I bought a couple other colors too!" Available sizes: Small - 3X

2. An Extra-Long Hoodie MixMatchy Loose Sweatshirt Tunic $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for something long and chic, this hoodie can’t be beat. This women's heavyweight hoodie is made from thick, durable fabric but is also very soft to the touch. The hoodie is available in more than a dozen colors and has both zipper and over-the- head styles to choose from. Happy customers say: "Looks good with leggings or tights - it hits just above the knee on me. I am 5'9". Looks good with jeans. I love it. Glad I bought it. I have had several people stop me and ask me were I got it." Available sizes: Small-3X

3. A Super Soft Hoodie Amazon Essentials Pullover Hoodie $18 | Amazon See On Amazon A French terry fleece blend makes this soft hoodie a dream to pull on, especially since it feels like a cozy blanket on the inside. The hoodie comes in 16 colors and fans are pleasantly surprised by how warm and yet still lightweight it is. Get yours in one of 16 colors. Happy customers say: "I love this hoodie so much! I bought a medium thinking it might be too small. However when I tried it on it fit perfectly. It’s really cute and soft on the inside. It’s also pretty warm. I’m so happy with my purchase!" Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

4. A Trendy Sherpa Hoodie Yanekop Sherpa Pullover Hoodie $25 | Amazon See On Amazon With kangaroo pockets and thumb holes, this warm sherpa hoodie will keep you extra warm— its as fuzzy and soft on the inside as it is outside. The shaggy hoodie comes in six colors and has an additional hidden pocket for your phone with access for your headphone wires. Happy customers say: "Best zipped hoodie of all time! Love the sherpa lined sleeves, the finger holes and the fit, sleeves included is perfect. Love, Love Love..." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

5. A Lightweight Zip Hoodie Hanes Women's Jersey Full Zip Hoodie $16 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 3000 ratings, many customers agree that this is the best women’s zip hoodie out there. Made from 100% cotton, it’s very lightweight and breathable, meaning it's also a great option to have on hand during warmer months. Amazon users say the fit falls somewhere directly in the middle between fitted and baggy, so if you like an oversized fit, consider sizing up. It’s available in nine colors and costs less than $25. Happy customers say: "I am obsessed with t-shirt hoodies and ordered this one by accident looking for a heavier jersey fabric. It was a happy little accident and I am in love and plan to order more. Soft and a little stretchy, this fabric is about the weight of a good t-shirt and surrounds you like a warm hug. As a runner this is perfect for layers but probably isn't going to keep me warm in the dead of winter. It's a great light jacket that is super comfortable." Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

6. The Best Workout Hoodie Regna X No Bother Women's Active Hooded Jacket $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This hoodie, made from a lightweight, stretchy fabric, will move and bend with you through your workout. A stand-up collar will protect your neck from cold winds and the thumb holes will keep your sleeves from riding up, as well as protecting your hands. The slightly fitted hoodie comes in 19 colors. Happy customers say: "I love the material; it’s breathable and high quality. It’s also easy to wash after a workout." Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large

7. A Polished Hoodie That's Great For Travel Sidefeel Hooded Knit Cardigan $39 | Amazon See On Amazon This hooded cardigan looks more polished than the average hoodie, but is still comfortable enough for a long flight. It's also got a thick-enough weight that it can be used for trips where you may encounter multiple climates. The most unique part? It has two types of closure options — besides buttons, there is also a hidden zipper. Plus, the fleece-like, soft lining in the sleeves and the hood add extra coziness. The sweater-jacket hybrid comes in a number of hues and colorblock options. Happy customers say: "Love this sweater/jacket. Bought it as I was traveling from an area that had temps in the lower teens to temps in the 80s and didn't want to drag my winter coat with me because I knew I'd be coming home to those same temps. It was a great alternative. Kept me warm while I had to scrape an inch of ice off my car upon my return back to reality. I could quite easily compress it enough to place it into my carry-on bag." Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

8. A Great Cropped Hoodie MakeMeChic Crop Top Hoodie $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This crop top hoodie is made from a polyester-cotton blend that reviewers find super soft and comfortable. The top is available in a whopping 37 bright colors and prints, including several tie dye options, like the cotton candy pattern pictured. Amazon fans say it's just cropped enough that they can pair it with everything from high-waisted jeans to leggings— one even notes it works particularly well as a workout top, too. Happy customers say: "I absolutely love this! It's a nice light material, super cozy, and fit just as expected. I love it so much that within a week I ordered one in a different color!" Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

9. The Best Hoodie For Layering Amazon Essentials Stretch Popover Hoodie $20 | Amazon See On Amazon A polyester-spandex blend give this hoodie great stretch. Available in seven colors, it's thin and lightweight enough that you can use it as the perfect layering piece under a jacket or over a sleeveless top. It also has thumb holes and a kangaroo pocket. Happy customers say: “The best part is that this shirt is ridiculously soft! I’m not sure what it is, but I love the material. It’s a great layering piece for now and it’ll get a ton of wear on it’s own in the spring/summer/fall. I’m already looking for my next color.”