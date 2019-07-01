Given current circumstances, it's safe to say most people’s summers are still looking a little different to normal. While you may not be jumping on the first jet out of here to sunnier climes just yet, it doesn’t mean your summer (or your summer wardrobe) has to suffer. Why not make life easier and pick up poolside gear while on your weekly grocery shop? “What?” I hear you say. Well, here's an introduction to the best supermarket swimsuits that you would never think came from the aisles of your local shop.

That's right. The supermarket is the place to go for an affordable holiday wardrobe (or budget-friendly looks for a summer spent in the glorious UK). Three of the biggest brands in the business — Tesco, Sainsbury's, and Asda — each have clothing lines that will make you do a double take down the aisles. (They're F&F, Tu, and George if you're still getting to grips.) You can also always rely on the M&S clothing range, if you’ve stopped by to pick up your weekly dose of Percy Pigs and Colin the Caterpillar cakes.

From staycations to seaside stops, make the most of the warmer months and swap planes for trains, and beaches for… well, likely stillBritish beaches, and bring your swimwear along for the ride. So whether you're in the mood for a vintage swimsuit design or a decidedly modern bikini, we have the pick of the best supermarket swimsuits to shop now.

3 The designer dupe Zebra Print Wired Plunge Swimsuit M&S £29.50 This fashion-forward one piece looks like it could be from one of the top swimwear designers out there. Alas the humble M&S design is under £30, and also comes in genius sizing, with bra cup sizes.

4 Kitschy gingham Textured Gingham Plunge Bikini Set M&S £36.50 A super cute gingham set has to be at the top of your wish list this year; just look how cute! You can buy these pieces separately, which is handy if you take a different size on the top and bottom.

5 The zebra one Zebra Print Resin Ring One Shoulder Swimsuit George @ Asda £14 You can’t get much better than this vibrant zebra print design, which is finished off by a pop of lime green on the strap. It comes in sizes 8-20, and at £14, this is an absolute steal!

6 A swimwear staple Black Textured Stripe High Waisted Bikini Briefs Tu @ Sainsbury's £8 These high waisted black bottoms are a great swimwear staple; pair them with any top, whether it’s a matching black one or something more bold and vibrant. At £8 too, you really can’t go wrong.

7 Polka dot with a difference Tan Polka Dot Cut Out Knot Swimsuit George @ Asda £14 This adorable polka dot one piece has a gorgeous strappy back, v neck, and little cut out area that give it a touch of spice. It’s available in sizes 8-18 online now.

8 Can’t get enough gingham Navy Gingham Bikini Crop Top Tu @ Sainsbury's £8 Another super cute gingham design; this time in classic blue. I love the simple shape of this top, which can also be bought alongside matching bottoms, or just worn with white or black ones for a mis-matched look.

9 The Baywatch inspo Red Frill Swimsuit George @ Asda £12.50 Everybody needs a bold red one piece in their wardrobe, and this one is giving serious Baywatch vibes! The frilled detail adds an interesting touch, and the cross-strap back makes it look great from the back, too.

Prepping for your weekend BBQ and your summer holiday at the same time? The literal dream.