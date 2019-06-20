Bustle

9 Of The Best Supermarket Summer Sandals To Pick Up During Your Weekly Food Shop

By Lauren Sharkey
Tu/Sainsbury's

If you haven't yet figured this out for yourself, let me you into a secret: supermarket fashion is super underrated. The last thing you may think of doing when hitting the aisles for your weekly shop is searching for your next wardrobe essential. But, if you're not, you're definitely missing out. Holiday season has brought a bunch of sun-ready designs to supermarket shelves. So here are the best supermarket summer sandals to wear both at home and abroad.

George at Asda, Sainsbury's Tu, and Tesco's F&F are the three biggest contenders in the market. But no matter which supermarket clothing range you opt for, you're guaranteed to find affordable, good quality pieces that will quickly become your go-to look.

Sandal-wise, there's a lot to choose from. Do you want simple? Or a colour that screams "look at me" like red, orange, or even a neon hue? How about an animal print? Supermarkets have zebra, leopard, and snake on offer. When it comes to soles, are you yearning for an espadrille, wedge, or teeny tiny heel? You've even got a choice of buckles. Will it be rectangular or circular?

Below is just a few of the top class sandals styles to peruse the next time you step inside a supermarket. And if you're more of an online shopper, you can do that too.

1. The Best Of Both

Zebra Two Strap Slider
£12.50
|
Tesco
A touch of neon and hint of safari. What more could you ask for from a sandal that costs less than £15? Unfortunately, you can't buy these babies online, but you should be able to find them in your local Tesco store. Available in UK size 3 to 8.

2. Simplicity Is Key

Black Leather Buckle Slide Sandals
£12.50
|
Asda
Ideal for the festival you've been waiting for or a casual beachside stroll, these leather sandals will go with any summer ensemble. Available in UK size 4 to 9.

3. A Nighttime Treat

Stripe Bow Open Toe Mules
£10
|
Sainsbury's
With a flat espadrille-like sole and fun striped design, these bow-adorned sandals will have you dancing the night away. Available in UK size 3 to 8.

4. Get Some Height

F&F Round Heel Snake Sandal
£22
|
Next
Everyone needs a heeled sandal in their life. Tesco's F&F snake-printed style will work just as well with a little summer dress or pair of lightweight jeans. You can pick these up in a Tesco store or online via Next. Available in UK size 3 to 8.

5. Put Comfort First

Orange Faux Suede Sandals
£12.50
|
Asda
This sunny pair also boast an espadrille-type sole and a double buckle that was made for Instagram. Available in UK size 4 to 9.

6. Wedges Aren't Dead Yet

Red Mock Croc Sports Wedge Sandals
£18
|
Sainsbury's
Get on board with the sportswear vibe with this vibrant wedged pair. With a sturdy buckle, they'll be a comfy addition to your summer wardrobe. Available in UK size 3 to 8.

7. Minimal Must-Have

F&F Pin Stud Sandal
£16
|
Next
A black sandal is a summer must-have. The metallic studs on this pair only amp up the style factor. Buy in-store at Tesco or online via Next. Available in UK size 3 to 8.

8. Retro Time

Yellow Snake Print Mule Ring Sandals
£12.50
|
Asda
Simple and elegant, these scaly Asda sandals will inject a sense of vintage into your summertime looks. Available in UK size 3 to 9.

9. Traffic-Stopping

Orange & Red Crossover Mules
£14
|
Sainsbury's
Circular buckles are the sandal detail to invest in. Mixing the two brightest colours on the spectrum, Sainsbury's Tu has outdone itself with this pair.

Sandals aren't the only thing supermarket brands are excelling in. There's wedding guest looks and even a workout outfit or two. So get busy.