Shopping for clothing online can feel like a gamble. You're never sure whether that blouse or skirt is going to fit or end up in a pile on your bedroom floor. But there's a reason why shoppers (including myself) are so obsessed with these fashion finds under $40: They're so wearable, timeless, and essentially look good on everyone. (Check out the hundreds of amazing pics left by reviewers for proof.)

Plus, you won't find a single wear-it-once-and-throw-it-away trend on this list. Instead, the focus is on fashion pieces that have gone viral because they are modern classics. Here's what that means: a bodysuit with three neckline options that you won't have to worry about re-tucking into skirts and pants; a few amazing midi skirts — some pleated, some leopard print — that make dressing yourself on hectic mornings a breeze; leggings (obviously) — but only those that will hold up even during the toughest workouts; and the coziest sweaters that make you look polished and pulled together, even if you've slept five hours the night before.

You don't have to spend three figures on amazing, quality pieces that you'll want to wear every day. Check out these tops, dresses, shoes, pants, and more that look gorgeous on everyone and build your wardrobe without going bankrupt.

1 This Flowing Tunic Dress That Comes In Tons Of Colors Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress Amazon $26 See on Amazon What's better than easy, breezy dressing? This is the type of lightweight tunic dress you can throw on in the morning with sneakers to run your errands and then jazz up with a statement necklace and heeled sandals for dinner with friends. The relaxed and flowing tiered dress stops above the knee and features a deep V-neckline and long balloon sleeves that end in elastic cuffs. And, when it comes to color, there's truly something for every taste — from neutrals like black and navy to bright yellow, polka dots, and even geometric patterns. Available sizes: S-XXL

2 These Perfect-For-Work Leggings That Come In Different Lengths Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $20 See on Amazon A lot of leggings brands seem to think everyone has the same leg length, which leaves many wearers with pants that are way too short or too long. But these come in so many sizes and four leg lengths per size — it's impossible not to find your perfect fit. These warm, cozy double-knit ponte leggings are streamlined and without pockets, offering a straight fit with a high waistband. They stop right at the ankle, come in eight shades, and are the perfect going-out leggings to layer under dresses and wear with blouses, sweaters, and sweet ballet flats. One reviewer raved: "Love these pants! Was looking for a comfortable yet thicker legging style for my business casual work place. These were exactly what I was looking for. Thick not see through, enough stretch but keeps it shape all day and plus comes in lengths which I especially need for my short legs. Comfy like leggings but dressy enough for work or a night out." Available sizes: XS-XXL (choose from short, regular, long, and extra-long lengths)

3 A Pair Of Mini Hoop Earrings That Only *Look* Expensive PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See on Amazon The fastest way to fancy up your outfit without breaking the bank is by adding accessories that look polished, classic, and more expensive than their price tags — and these sparkly cuff earrings fit the bill. Outfitted with cubic zirconia, the small and sweet mini hoops are plated in 14-karat gold (which is great for anyone who has sensitive skin). They come in three finishes: white gold, yellow gold, and rose gold — and are the type of earrings you'll wear with everything.

4 The Coolest Denim Jacket To Go With Everything Daily Ritual Women's Denim Jacket Amazon $39 See on Amazon There's no guesswork involved when it comes to wearing a cropped denim jacket because it's a style that goes with nearly everything. This classic jacket stops at the hip and features a comfy cotton and elastane blend for movement. It has two types of pockets — flap chest and slash hand — with buttons down the front and a choice of three denim colors: dark wash, light wash, and medium wash (shown here). Available sizes: XS-XXL

5 These Skinny Jeans That Come In A Ton Of Sizes & Lengths Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jean Amazon $30 See on Amazon With the look of jeans and the soft comfort of leggings, it's no wonder these Levi's skinny jeans have more than 3,000 stellar reviews. The stretchy cotton-blend jeans feature a mid-rise waistband and can perform double-duty as work attire (just pair them with a button-down blouse and blazer) or the perfect weekend pair of jeans that are made for oversize sweaters and boots. They come in two shades: Cape Town (a lighter wash) and Gala (shown here). Available sizes: 2-20 (short, medium, and long options are available for most sizes)

6 These Chic Round Sunglasses That Block UV Rays SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See on Amazon Yes, you want a pair of chic sunglasses, but finding a pair that protects your eyes against damaging UV rays is also key. These fun round glasses cost a fraction of the price of name brand versions and have non-polarized lenses that block out 100% of UVA and UVB rays. And the cherry on top: They come in more than 20 frame and lens combinations to choose from.

7 This Cashmere-Blend Sweater That Is A Luxurious Basic For Less Than $30 Kallspin Deep V-Neck Cashmere Wool Blend Sweater Amazon $27 See on Amazon Of all the basic wardrobe items you need, this sweet cashmere-blend sweater is the most luxurious (but still won't break the bank). The V-neck sweater has a relaxed fit, ribbed cuffs, and is both lightweight and warm. It comes in six easy-to-wear shades like caramel, burgundy, and olive. You won't have to fork over big money for dry cleaning this piece either — just follow the washer and dryer directions, and it will remain a go-to piece in your wardrobe for years to come. Available sizes: S-XXL

8 A Charming Leopard Maxi Skirt With A Slit Newchoice Leopard Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon A modern classic, this leopard maxi skirt features a high waist and a slit up one leg for a sassy take on the trend. It has a bow-tie waist that hangs along one side and comes in seven fun shades of leopard. Available sizes: S-XL

9 A Crossbody Bag With Tons Of Pockets & Storage DELUXITY Lightweight Medium Crossbody Bag With Tassel Amazon $16 See on Amazon The perfect marriage of functionality and style, this really popular crossbody bag boasts an adjustable shoulder strap, one front zipper pocket and one interior pocket. Compact, but not so small that you're left jamming items in your coat pocket, the bag is designed from faux leather with slick golden hardware that make it look more upscale than its affordable price. And it comes in a wide variety of colors — from tan and orange to peacock and everything in between.

10 These Moisture-Wicking Capri Leggings For Sports & Exercise Amazon Essentials Women's Performance Mid-Rise Capri Amazon $16 See on Amazon Whether you're a bicyclist, runner, or you clock in major hours on a yoga mat, these comfortable capri leggings provide plenty of stretch and keep you dry, thanks to four-way stretch and moisture-wicking material. The cropped pants have a wide waistband, durable flatlock seams, and they come in 12 colors and prints like camo. Available sizes: XS-XXL

11 An Animal-Print Top For When You're Feeling Bold ECOWISH V-Neck Leopard Top Amazon $30 See on Amazon Wardrobe staples aren't always neutral coats and sweaters, like a little animal print added to jeans or trousers which can elevate your style, especially on days when you're feeling your bold self and want to show it. This versatile cotton and polyester blend animal print top has long sleeves, buttons along the front, and a lapel collar. It's available in six animal print colors like pink, white, and gray and can easily be dressed up and down. Available sizes: S-XXXL

12 These Pearly Hair Clips That Look Upscale E-accexpert Pearl Hair Clips (12 Pieces) Amazon $8 See on Amazon Elevate anything else you wear with these elegant but fun pearl hair clips. The clips come 12 in a set and have a gold-color base. They range in style and size, from wide and trendy to sleek and understated.

13 The Perfect High-Low Fleece Sweatshirt You Won't Have To Tuck Goodthreads Women's Modal Fleece High-Low Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See on Amazon Channel the look of a top that's perfectly tucked in the front but long, loose, and casual in the back with this high-low sweatshirt that does the styling for you. This warm fleece top has long sleeves, a round collar, and it comes in 10 colors and stripe prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

14 An Oversize Cardigan For Your Drafty Office & Weekend Brunch Angashion Women's Leopard Print Cardigan Amazon $30 See on Amazon Keeping comfortable when you feel a draft in the room can be extremely stylish when you have this long knit cardigan on hand. The cotton and polyester blend sweater falls to the knee and has an open front and two front pockets. It comes in 15 fun colors and prints, including animal and holiday, to brighten your day. Available sizes: S-XL

15 A Fun Off-The-Shoulder Crop Top With Flared Sleeves Hibluco Women's Off The Shoulder Top Amazon $17 See on Amazon Not sure what to wear to your next party or event? Pull out this off-the-shoulder crop top, pair it with jeans, a high-waisted pencil skirt, or cut-off denim shorts, add a few layered necklaces, and you're ready for dancing and mingling. This sweet top has short flared bell sleeves, a loose fit, and a choice of four animal-print and polka-dot styles. Available sizes: S-XL

16 This Versatile Tiered Minidress That Can Be Casual Or Dressy Joteisy Women’s Tiered Mini Dress Amazon $26 See on Amazon Save money and time when you score this tiered minidress that can do it all. Need a casual summer dress to throw on with sneakers before running errands? Got a party to attend? With a few accessory and shoes swaps, this short-sleeve ruffle dress can be worn pretty much anywhere, and it comes in more than 25 colors. Available sizes: S-XL

17 A Glam Leopard Midi Skirt Soowalaoo High-Waisted Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See on Amazon A glamorous leopard midi skirt like this silky option can be worn with a white T-shirt and flats or sneakers for daytime, a button-down shirt for work, and a slinky camisole and heels for dinner. In other words: Yes, you can absolutely incorporate this classic skirt into every aspect of your life. It has a high elastic waist, and reviewers say it's super comfortable. Available sizes: S-XL

18 These Pull-On Stretchy Jeans That Feel Like Leggings Goodthreads Women's Pull-On Jean Amazon $19 See on Amazon How can you make people who ordinarily hate jeans become instant fans? Remove the button and zipper, make them as stretchy as possible, and create a pull-on design that has more in common with leggings than denim. These pull-on skinny jeans come in short, regular, and long inseams for the ideal fit, and you can score them in four colors. Available sizes: 0-16

19 A Wide-Brim Hat That Keeps Out The Sun & Folds Up For Storage Lanzom Women Wide Brim Hat Amazon $20 See on Amazon You already know that a wide-brim hat like this stylish option is perfect for keeping the sun out of your eyes and protecting your head from heat. But a hat you plan on carrying around all day is only as good as its portability — and this roll-up fedora hat offers just that: the ability to pack it up and easily store it in your bag. It also offers UPF 50+ protection from UV rays and it comes in 30 colors.

20 This T-Shirt Dress With Major Pocket Action Unbranded Women's T-Shirt Dress Amazon $20 See on Amazon The only thing better than an incredibly comfortable and casual T-shirt dress is a T-shirt dress that boasts major pockets to up its coolness and convenience factor by a million. This soft jersey knit tunic dress has long sleeves, a round collar, and a swinging skirt that stops above the knee. You can opt for solid colors or a variety of pretty floral patterns and even a snakeskin print.

21 These High-Waisted Leggings With Deep Pockets That Fit Your Phone IUGA High-Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon $18 See on Amazon Here's one major way of making leggings more functional for workouts: include pockets that are actually deep enough to fit the phone that you rely on for your workout music. These high-waisted leggings fit the bill, with two roomy main pockets and a third hidden pocket in the waistband. They're made with four-way stretch, interlock seams that prevent chafing, and they come in more than 25 shades. Available sizes: XS-3X Large

22 A Lightweight Button-Down Shirt For A More Polished Wardrobe Runcati Women's Button-Down Shirt Amazon $16 See on Amazon Whether you're opting for a professional or casual look, this button-down shirt is the polished separate you need in your wardrobe. This comfy shirt has a turn-down collar and cuffed sleeves that can be rolled, with two chest pockets and a choice of eight colors. Available sizes: S-XL

23 This Tie-Waist Dress You Can Wear In Most Temps R. Vivimos Tie Waist Sweater Dress Amazon $21 See on Amazon There's a good chance your closet contains strappy sun dresses and heavy knit dresses and never should the two meet. But this tie-waist dress defies seasons — pair it with tights or leggings in the fall and sandals in the spring, and you've got a versatile style that you can wear year round. This fun short dress features a tie-waist, long lantern sleeves that end in elastic cuffs, a round neckline, and a choice of more than 20 colors like royal blue, khaki, and wine red (shown here). Available sizes: S-XL

24 This Ballet-Inspired Wrap Crop Top Vetior Cross Wrap Crop Top Amazon $16 See on Amazon Picture a ballerina throwing this criss-cross wrap crop top over her leotard after practice and then take that inspiration and transfer it over to your own wardrobe. This stretchy modal top has a deep-V neckline which drapes across the front — and it pairs beautifully with high-waisted trousers, skirts, or jeans. It comes in 16 colors. Available sizes: XS-XL

25 An Easy, Breezy Ruffled Dress With Polka Dots Mitilly Ruffle Swing Dress Amazon $20 See on Amazon If dresses came with cuteness ratings, this one would score off the charts. This relaxed, short ruffled dress features tiers along the back and front, with a deep-V neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves that end in (what else?) ruffled cuffs. Belt it or wear it loose and casual — it comes in five polka dot shades and two solids and a leopard print (just in case polka dots aren't your thing). Available sizes: S-XL

26 A Peplum Blouse With A Bow-Tie Belted Waist Romwe Peplum Wrap Blouse Amazon $28 See on Amazon Put a bow (tie) on it and wear this pretty, flowy peplum blouse with jeans, skirts, and shorts when you're feeling fancy. This lightweight, wrinkle-resistant blouse has short flutter sleeves, a deep-V neckline, and a sweet bow-tie belted waist. There are a variety of bold and pastel floral patterns from which to choose, as well as stripes and even a bird print. Available sizes: XXL-4X Large

27 The Long, Stretchy Cardigan That Boasts A Hood Goodthreads Hooded Longline Cardigan Sweater Amazon $43 See on Amazon This stretchy, comfy cardigan boasts a hood and makes all of your casual chic wardrobe dreams come true. With ribbing on the hems and cuffs, front pockets, and a warm but super lightweight design that's free of front buttons, this slightly fuzzy cardi is the perfect layering piece for dresses, jeans, and work attire. It comes in seven shades. Available sizes: XS-XXL

28 These Skinny Belts That Pull Together Any Outfit Werforu Skinny Belt (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See on Amazon The quickest way to pull together any outfit — from a dress to a jumpsuit — is with these skinny belts that come four in a pack and are amazing value. The belts have a stretchy strap and an interlocking metal buckets. You can choose among eight color combos that include mostly neutrals, red, and navy. Available sizes: 26-42 inches

29 This Sweet, Slouchy Sweater With A Wrap Front Softome Wrap Front Sweater Amazon $26 See on Amazon With its '90s-inspired slouchy fit and a sweet draped criss-cross wrap front, this warm knit wrap sweater is the piece you pull on over camisoles, sundresses, and tank tops. The V-neck sweater comes in seven neutral shades that work with just about everything. Available sizes: S-XXXL

30 This Swinging, Strappy Midi Dress With Pockets Angashion Midi Dress With Pockets Amazon $23 See on Amazon If you close your eyes and picture the sundress you'd love to wear while dancing in a field of flowers — or on the sand — it might just look a lot like this sweet, strappy midi dress. The cotton and polyester blend dress has buttons along the front and major swing appeal, thanks to a more voluminous skirt that flows from a fitted bodice. It also boasts adjustable spaghetti straps and two front pockets that keep it casual enough to wear anywhere. With 25 color and print options like stripes, florals, and solids, you'll easily find a style to match yours. Available sizes: S-XXL

31 The Running-Out-To-Grab-A-Coffee Oversize Sweater AntcolonY Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $32 See on Amazon How can you be perfectly pulled together without looking like you're trying too hard, even when you're just running out to grab a coffee with friends? This oversize turtleneck sweater is that casual-cool piece you've been searching for featuring bat-wing long sleeves, a breathable (but chunky and cute) cable-knit fabric, and ribbed cuffs and hem. It comes in 14 colors. Available sizes: S-XL

32 This Ribbed Cropped Camisole That You'll Wear Under Everything Sheln Ribbed Knit Cami Amazon $15 See on Amazon A must-have basic, this cute ribbed cropped camisole has a V-neck and amazing amounts of stretch for comfort. Whether you opt to wear it solo or layered under sweaters and tops, you will find yourself relying on this tank for a million quick changes. The straps are adjustable, and it comes in more than 30 colors — and, for the price, you can stock up without feeling guilty. Available Sizes: XS-XL

33 The Minimalist's Dream Sleeveless Midi Dress Daily Ritual Jersey Midi Dress Amazon $20 See on Amazon If your fashion motto is "less is more," prepare to meet your new favorite dress. This sleeveless midi dress favors a great cut over embellishments. The dress is made from a soft jersey material and has a relaxed fit with a scoop neck and back. Wear it with nothing but stud hoops and flat sandals or accessorize to your heart's content. It comes in eight shades. Available sizes: XS-XXL

34 This Boho-Beautiful Kaftan Coverup Bsubseach Kaftan Amazon $26 See on Amazon Make it a day at the beach (even if you're lounging around your home). This bohemian-style kaftan features a loose, breezy fit, shorts sleeves, and a V-neckline. It comes in more than 40 colors and patterns that range from bold and eclectic to soft pastels. Available sizes: One size fits all

35 An Accordion-Pleated Midi Skirt With Pockets Exlura Pleated Skirt With Pockets Amazon $26 See On Amazon Few clothing pieces are as effortlessly elegant as a pleated midi skirt — and this option is a standout, thanks to its comfortable elastic waistband and cool-as-a-cucumber side pockets. The skirt pairs well with sweaters or camisoles, making it a versatile piece no matter what the temperature, and it comes in five polka-dot shades, one floral, and the option of a ruffle style with a slit. Available sizes: S-XXL

36 These Wide-Leg Chino Pants To Shake Up Your Jeans Routine Daily Ritual Chino Pant Amazon $32 See on Amazon There are days when you wake up and feel bored with the same old jeans — but aren't in a dress or skirt mood, either. These wide-legged chino pants are the fun compromise that can also look polished. The stretchy cotton-blend pants cut off above the ankle (the better to show off your sandals or flats) and have front pockets and back welt pockets. Choose between five colors: khaki, light pink, off-white, olive, and dark navy (shown here). Available sizes: 2-16

37 This Charming Off-Shoulder Blouse That Can Be Worn As A Boatneck Halife Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $24 See on Amazon Achieve two different looks with one affordable blouse. This sweet off-shoulder blouse is made from a soft, stretchy, and lightweight cotton blend (expect it to feel more like a T-shirt than a sweatshirt). A few adjustments is all it takes to transform it into a boatneck-style top. It comes in more than 15 colors and is available as either a long or short-sleeve style. Available sizes: S-XL

38 These Vintage-Style Round Sunglasses That Come In Different Lens Shades WearMe Pro Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See on Amazon They're trendy, fun, and come in different lens colors to complement anything you wear — and these round sunglasses don't skimp when it comes to eye protection. The reflective lens glasses provide 100% UVA and UVB protection, with sturdy metal frames and a choice of six styles and four lens hues: black, pink, green, and blue.

39 A Perfect Pair Of Point-Toe Ballet Flats For Less Than $30 Meeshine Ballet Flats Amazon $29 See on Amazon When sneakers aren't going to cut it or you just want to change things up, these point-toe ballet flats combine elegance with comfort. These slip-on shoes have a cushioned footbed and come in six styles — three that come with adorable front buckle options. Plus, they actually fold up for simple storage in your bag, just in case you want to change shoes at any point.

40 This Bodysuit With Three Neckline Options So You Never Have To Tuck In Your Shirt Again Mangopop Bodysuit Amazon $24 See on Amazon A quality bodysuit is one of the most functional pieces you can add to your wardrobe, both for the purpose of layering and for wearing alone. So for hassle- and tuck-free styling, consider this stretchy bodysuit with convenient snap button closures at the crotch to make your life so much easier when you need to go to the bathroom. It comes in three neckline styles: mock neck, V-neck, and scoop neck, with long sleeve and tank options. Its color selection is pretty sweet, too — with plenty of neutrals, bright shades, and even leopard and snake prints thrown in for good measure. Available sizes: XS-XXL