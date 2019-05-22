42 Fashion Pieces Under $40 That Are Going Viral

The change of seasons is typically a time to re-think your wardrobe and head to the mall, but have you looked at Amazon lately? Temperature shift or not, seeing some of the cult-favorite products on Amazon — specifically fashion items that are going viral — are reason enough to make room in your closet. Whether you're looking to score summer's best trends or simply add to your collection of staple garments, Amazon has you covered. You just have to know what to look for — and these are the pieces that are about to blow up, so grab them before you see them everywhere.

While you can totally toy with the search bar and sort by customer reviews (that can get pretty tiresome), you can also scroll below for some of the best five-star products on the site. From summer-ready shorts and trendy bathing suits to seriously cozy socks and strappy sandals, ahead you'll find over 40 fashion pieces that will make you consider clicking 'Add to Cart.' And, unlike some other retailers, you can count on inclusive sizing, plenty of reviews, ample color ranges, and affordable prices, ensuring that you'll find exactly what you never knew you needed. So, what're you waiting for? Click through the upcoming fashion picks for what's sure to be your easiest shopping spree yet — and you'll be rocking some seriously quality garments in no time.

1. This Cult-Favorite Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuit That's Perfect For Days At The Beach Or Pool Tempt Me One Piece Off-the-Shoulder Ruffled Swimsuit (S-XXL) $22 Amazon See on Amazon Get ready to fall head over heels for the one-piece swimsuit trend. This ruffled, flounce-top one-pice comes in 19 tropical prints, making it a must-have for all your warm-weather adventures. Whether you wear it to the pool or out on a catamaran in Playa Del Carmen, you're sure to look on-trend. The suit comes with removable straps, giving it a two-in-one allure. What's more, it has a padded bra for days when you're looking for a bit more support — however those pads can be removed.

2. These Mesh Sneakers That Are As Comfortable As They Are Functional TIOSEBON Women's Athletic Walking Shoes (5-13) $35 Amazon See on Amazon Let your feet breathe easier with a pair of these cozy mesh sneakers. The slip-on design comes in 31 different colors, ensuring that you'll find a pair that fits your fancy (not to mention the rest of your wardrobe). Colors aside, the shoes feature an elastic body and slip-resistant sole, promising comfort and safety with every step.

3. This Crossbody Bag That Goes With Anything And Everything Alyssa Double Compartment Crossbody Bag $24 Amazon See on Amazon Keep it stylish and hands-free with this versatile crossbody bag. Available in 16 fashionable shades — ranging from stone to magenta — this bag is perfect for anybody looking to switch up their seasonal purse collection. Designed with faux leather and brushed gold hardware, the snap-button closure bag features two large compartments, which helps keeps things extra organized on-the-go. Oh, but that's not all. Within each of the large compartments, you'll find two smaller compartments — on one side, it's a zippered pocket, and on the other, there's an open slot.

4. These Basic Crewneck T-Shirts That Are Great Layering Pieces Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt (2 Pack; XS- XXL) $18 Amazon See on Amazon Basic T-shirts are an absolute must for any wardrobe. Whether they're worn on their own or layered with other garments, there's just something about them that looks oh-so-classic. The trick is to find tees that won't shrink. That's where these cotton and spandex T-shirts (which come in 27 different color combos) come into play. The super soft, semi-stretchy material creates a form-fitting silhouette that never feels restricted. They're machine-washable and come in packs of two, so you'll always be well-equipped with the closet staple.

5. These Yoga Pants That Are So Comfy You'll Want To Live In Them 90 Degree By Reflex Womens Power Flex Yoga Pants (XS-XL) $25 Amazon See on Amazon No joke, these high-waisted compression leggings are among my very faves. The stretchy-but-firm fabric holds everything in place without ever slipping down mid-run, stretch, or cycling class. Best of all, they come in dozens of different shades which all come equipped with — wait for it — pockets. Yup, so when you're working out, you never have to worry about losing your phone, wallet, or keys.

6. This Loose-Fitting Maxi Dress That's Airy AF Nemidor Short Sleeve Maxi Dress (14-26) $28 Amazon See on Amazon Summer, fall, winter, or spring — this loose-fitting maxi dress deserves a spot in your wardrobe. With over 1,100 4.5-star reviews, it's safe to say the breezy fit — which comes in both short- and long-sleeved options — is a staple in plus-size closets. As if the reviews weren't enough to make you want to click 'Add to Cart,' perhaps the fact that the dress has pockets will do the trick.

7. This Windbreaker That Works Well For Spring, Summer, And Fall Lelili-Jacket Women Hoodie Jacket (S-XXXL) $15 Amazon See on Amazon In the market for a new jacket? Look no further than this best-selling hooded windbreaker. The chevron design is available in both lightweight windbreaker material and thicker corduroy fabric, offering options for every season of the year. It's worth noting, however, that the sizing runs small and it's recommended that you order two sizes up from your normal size. However, plenty of reviewers are thrilled with this coat.

8. A Wrap Dress That's A Shoo-In For Your Work Wardrobe Lark & Ro Women's Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress (XS-XL) $39 Amazon See on Amazon Finding dresses that can work well from your desk to drinks can be tough, but this cap-sleeved wrap dress does just that. Made with polyester and spandex, this dress hugs your frame without feeling uncomfortable. Just be sure that after you wear it you don't toss it into the washing machine, as this silky-smooth dress can only be hand-washed.

9. These Fun Fringe Earrings That Come In 27 Different Colors Me&Hz Colorful Layered Tassel Earrings $15 Amazon See on Amazon Get ready: These threaded tassel earrings are about to become your obsession. Available in a plethora of colors — ranging from turquoise to pink ombre — I wouldn't blame you for wanting to buy more than a few pairs. Each set is made with geode-inspired jewels overlaying silver-plated copper studs. Despite the statement appeal, each earring is lightweight, so you don't have to worry about the stylish accents weighing your ears down.

10. These Wedges That Will Instantly Add A Pop Of Color To Any Outfit DREAM PAIRS Bling Women's Wedge Sandals (5-10) $25 Amazon See on Amazon In case you haven't noticed, wedges are back in style. If you want to hop onto (or, shall I say step into) the trend, add these colorful wedge sandals to your shoe collection. Each pair features a rainbow-embroidered 4-inch platform cork heel and beaded ankle strap, however you have the option of switching up the foot straps. Choose from camel, beige, black, white, or coral colors for a shoe you'll be head-over-heels for.

11. A Cargo Jacket That Shoppers Say Is Warm Enough For Fall And Spring Daily Ritual Women's Military Cargo Jacket (2-16) $39 Amazon See on Amazon Add to your collection of basic wardrobe essentials with this lightweight cargo jacket. Made with two side pockets and a chest pocket, not only will you stay warm, but you'll have a place to store all your necessities too. What's more, you can change the way you wear the staple piece with a simple pull of the drawstring waist. And, if you don't love the gray color, you can take your pick from cream, dusty olive, and navy.

12. This Awesome Romper That's Perfect For Summer And Spring ANRABESS Women's Crewneck Romper (S-XL) $20 Amazon See on Amazon Comfy? Check. Cute? Check. This loose-fitting cotton and polyester romper features short sleeves and a mid-thigh hem for a breezy fit that favors spring and summer weather. Whether you want a solid, striped, or patterned #OOTD, this super soft romper has you covered with 26 colors and styles to choose from. You can also opt for the off-the-shoulder option that comes with either shorts or capris.

13. These Cropped Jeans That Pair Well With Everything Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jean (24-34) $34 Amazon See on Amazon Finding a pair of jeans that's fits as well as the pair from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants might seem impossible, but try on a pair of these semi-stretchy Levi's and you'll reconsider that. Made with a blend of cotton, polyester, viscose, and elastane, these jeans (which come in 29 different washes) will maintain their shape after each and every wash and dry, making them a must-have. To keep them in tip-top shape, just be sure to flip them inside out and wash them with like colors.

14. A Parka That Pairs Especially Well With Leggings TOP LEGGING TL Women's Militray Anorak Parka (S-3XL) $30 Amazon See on Amazon Love wearing leggings but hate how tough it can be to find tops that cover your butt? Get excited, because this cozy drawstring parka is both long, warm, and fashionable. The cotton outer shell overlays the soft polyester hooded lining, which makes for a layered approach to a cool-weather look. Choose from 19 colors to find your new favorite outerwear.

15. This 4.5-Star Watch That Hundreds Of Shoppers Highly Recommend Timex Women's Easy Reader Leather Strap Watch $40 Amazon See on Amazon If you love the old-school watch trend taking fashion by storm, you'll gladly want to set aside your smart watch in favor of this large-faced analog timepiece. Made with genuine leather and rose gold hardware, this watch is every bit a classic. If you prefer something a little less pink, choose from black, white, blue, brown, and burgundy bands, as well as silver and gold hardware. Whichever you choose, you can look forward to 100 feet of water-resistant wear, so you can even wear it to the beach, pool, and everywhere in between.

16. An Oversized Jean Jacket That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down udyBridal Oversize Denim Jacket (S-L) $35 Amazon See on Amazon Allow me to introduce you to the best oversized denim jacket on Amazon. One shopper wrote: "The denim is super soft and worn-in which is perfect for the oversized fit because it prevents it from looking bulky." Available in blue and light blue washes, the jacket fares best with washed with like colors and tumble-dried on low. However, if you don't want to risk shrinking your new fave fit, consider hanging it to dry instead.

17. These Overall Shorts That Will Quickly Become A Staple In Your Closet Sidefeel Women's Shortalls (S-XXL) $30 Amazon See on Amazon Nervous to buy a pair of short overalls online? You're not the only one. One shopper wrote, "I was nervous about these overalls not fitting me. I haven't really ordered clothing online before ordering this, so I didn't know what to expect. I was pleasantly surprised when I tried them on that they fit perfectly." Reviewers always love that it's stretchy in the mid-section. And, with adjustable straps and button sides, you can tailor the already-flexible fit to your exact body shape.

18. A Mock-Neck Sweater That Comes In Nine Colors Daily Ritual Women's 100% Cotton Mock-Neck Sweater (XS-XXL) $29 Amazon See on Amazon No matter the weather, it always helps to have a slightly oversized sweater on hand in case it becomes chillier. And if you prefer something a bit more put-together than a hoodie, look no further than this cozy mock-neck sweater. The 100 percent cotton sweater is super-soft, however that also means it's prone to shrinking. To maintain the perfect fit, hang it to dry instead of tossing it in the dryer.

19. These Cat Eye Sunglasses Look More Expensive Than They Really Are Livhò Cat Eye Sunglasses (Set of 2) $14 Amazon See on Amazon Switch up your sunnies as often as you change up your mood with this set of colorful sunglasses. The non-polarized mirrored lenses (which come in a handful of different colors) are held together with plastic frames for a surprisingly durable accessory that so many shoppers can't say enough about. One shopper wrote: "I recommend getting [them] if you're not looking to pay a steep price but still want to look stylish."

20. This Dad Hat That'll Leave You Peachy Keen Go All Out Adult Peach Embroidered Dad Hat $15 Amazon See on Amazon Adopt a peachy accessory to match your cheery mood with this trendy emoji dad hat. The unstructured, low-profile cap fits all head shapes for a cozy fit that keeps the sun at bay. If you prefer a different color, select from 14 other shades, including Kelly green, sky blue, and yellow.

21. This Casual Maxi Dress That's Fab For Travel, Lounging, Shopping, And Everything In Between GRECERELLE Women's Casual Maxi Dresses (XS-XXL) $24 Amazon See on Amazon If you swoon over outfits that take little to no planning, add one (or five) of these loose-fitting maxi dresses to your closet. The stretchy, short-sleeve, V-neck silhouette is a fan-fave for travel days thanks to its breezy fit and airy knee-high slit. Available in 29 different colors (all of which come with pockets), you might just find that you've found your new staple.

22. A Button-Down Tank Top That's Breezy And Long https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07PSDLL2B?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle-17871176-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B07PSDLL2B $17 Amazon See on Amazon If you're like me, once you find the perfect-fitting tank top, you want to scoop it up in every color. So, sorry in advance for introducing you to your newest summer staple: this button-down tank top. The lightweight, comfortable fit comes in a variety of solid and patterned fabrics, and one shopper wrote, "Great for the spring weather, is long enough to wear with leggings, or can be knotted up to wear with high waisted denim."

23. These Stylish Frames That Protect Your Eyes From Your Screen Addiction TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses $17 Amazon See on Amazon Did you know that all the blue light from all the scrolling you do each and every day can damage your eyes? Luckily, you can shield your peepers with a pair of these non-polarized blue light glasses. The lightweight, scratch-free plastic frames come in leopard, black, clear pink, frosted green, red, and even gradient. The ever-so-slightly yellow lenses provide 100 percent UV400 protection, which is what makes them so beneficial when looking at everything from your laptop and phone to your TV and iPad.

24. A Hat That's Both Stylish And Practical Lanzom Wide Brim Straw Hat $16 Amazon See on Amazon You better make room in your closet because this hat is always a best-seller on Amazon. The natural straw hat comes in 28 different color and belt combinations, allowing you to choose from light or dark hats, as well as ribbon, faux leather, or lace accent straps. The inside of the hat features an adjustable band that lets you tailor the fit of the fedora-style sun cap for you own wear.

25. A Cozy Color-Blocked T-Shirt YunJey Short Sleeve Crew-Neck T-Shirt (S-XXL) $16 Amazon See on Amazon Looking for new shirts to pair with leggings, jeans, and everything in between? This long, crew-neck T-shirt is just what you're craving. The soft, color-blocked design comes in a handful of different shades, not to mention the option to buy it in a long-sleeve silhouette. Just remember to leave it out of the dryer after washing it, as hanging it to dry will help it keep its composure.

26. This Plus-Size T-Shirt Dress That Can Work From The Work Week Into The Weekend Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Jersey T-Shirt Dress (1X-7X) $16 Amazon See on Amazon Made with spandex and rayon, this T-shirt dress is breezy and relaxed for an end look that can be dressed up with heels and a statement necklace, or down when paired with a denim jacket and flats. Whichever end look you choose, you'll quickly realize how much of a staple this jersey dress is for your wardrobe. So, if you want to cop the fit in more colors, be sure to check out the other four.

27. A Geometric Dress That's Great For The Office, Happy Hour, And Weekend Adventures ECOWISH Women's Geometric Belted Dress (XS-XXXL) $20 Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing better than looking totally put-together with hardly any thought at all. That's why lots of reviewers love this scoop-hem midi dress. Designed with a slit on each side, as well as a narrow V-neck, you'll feel breezy as the temperatures peak. And with 11 different patterns to choose from, you can be comfortable every day without having to wear the exact same thing.

28. A Vintage-Inspired Plus-Size Swimsuit That's Ready For A Photo Op Chase Secret Women's One-Piece (XL-4XL) $26 Amazon See on Amazon Show off your curves with this form-fitting one-piece bathing suit. The sweetheart-neckline and padded bust creates optimal chest support (not to mention picture-perfect tan lines), while the wide straps keep you secure. It comes in floral, black, and palm leaves — all of which look stunning as you walk through the sand or into the pool.

29. These Slides That Seriously Stylish, Not To Mention Surprisingly Comfortable Rohb by Joyce Azria Casablanca Sandal (5-12) $27 Amazon See on Amazon Sandals can take some time to work in, but what if I told you there's a pair on Amazon that promises to be the perfect fit right away? Well, you're welcome in advance, because these double-strap slides (which come in five versatile colors) do just that. One shopper wrote, "Absolutely love these sandals, they’re extremely comfortable straight out of the box."

30. This Trendy Black Faux Leather Backpack That Fits All The Essentials COOFIT Black Faux Leather Backpack $36 Amazon See on Amazon As much as I love a good canvas tote, sometimes you need something a bit fancier. That's where this faux leather backpack comes into the picture. The large main compartment fits a small laptop or large iPad, along with books, a wallet, and your keys — and a phone pocket as well as a zippered side pocket. There's even a handy key leash that makes them easy to access no matter where they are in your bag.

31. This '80s-Inspired High-Cut Swimsuit That's Totally On Trend Dixperfect Women's Retro One Piece Bathing Suit (S-XXL) $26 Amazon See on Amazon High-cut, low-back one-pieces are all the rage right now, so it's no wonder this affordable '80s-inspired swimsuit has nearly 2,000 4-star reviews. It comes in 18 trendy colors, including bold neons, leopard print, and more. While it doesn't have chest pads, it's double-lined. What's more, it can double as a bodysuit when summer has come and gone, making it a versatile piece all year long.

32. This Off-The-Shoulder Top Looks Straight Out Of An Influencer Instagram Post Asvivid Women's Striped Off-the-Shoulder Bell Sleeve Shirt (S-XXL) $19 Amazon See on Amazon If you love posting your life on the 'gram (and using the app to inspire your own), then you've likely noticed a bunch of people wearing off-the-shoulder tops lately. To get in on the trend, scoop one of these loose-fitting bell sleeve tops. Available in 24 solid and patterned styles, it's no wonder this shirt has become such a hit on Amazon. One shopper wrote, "Super cute shirt! Will be ordering more colors."

33. These Rose Gold Sunglasses That Have Over 1,200 Reviews SOJOS Fashion Polarized Sunglasses $15 Amazon See on Amazon Metal frames and mirrored, polarized lenses make for one of the most popular pairs of sunglasses on Amazon. Available in 11 fashion-forward colors, you'll be able to tailor your shades to your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Each pair features a lightweight stainless steel design, which makes for comfortable, durable wear. When you're not wearing them, simply store them in the included microfiber pouch for safe-keeping.

34. These Drawstring Shorts That Are Cozy And Chic Gooket Women's Elastic Waist Linen Beach Shorts (2-24) $20 Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes you just don't want to deal with buttons, you know? That's when these elastic linen shorts (which come in 19 colors) come in handy. Whether you wear them to the farmer's market or the beach, you'll be comfortable in the breezy lightweight fabric that can be tailored up or down a size, thanks to the stretchy fit.

35. An Innovative Clip That Keeps Your Bag Clean As Can Be (And You Can Wear It As A Bracelet) Clipa2 The Instant Bag Hanger $16 Amazon See on Amazon Never put your bag on the ground again. With this bag clip, you can easily attach it to the edge of a table, chair — you name it. The triple-plated alloy ring comes in five colors to match most purse hardware. Simply clip it on the handle for easy storing when you're out and about. With a promise to last 10 years without tarnishing, many Amazon users hopped on the bandwagon. So many, in fact, that the product has a whopping 2,084 5-star reviews — and you can wear it as a cute bracelet, too.

36. These Fan-Favorite Jeans That Come In Short, Regular, And Long Options Daily Ritual Women's Mid-Rise Skinny Jean (24-32) $34 Amazon See on Amazon Forever on the hunt for the perfect pair of jeans that not only fits well around the waist, but the ankles too? These form-fitting skinny jeans are just what you're looking for. Choose from eight different washes, all of which feature a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend.

37. This Five-Pack Of Cozy Knit Socks That Will Keep Your Feet Toasty As Can Be Womens Thick Knit Wool Crew Socks (5 Pack) $13 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you love to hike, snowboard, or sit back on the couch with a book and a cup of hot chocolate, a cozy pair of knit socks is always worth adding to your wardrobe. And why add just one pair when you can snag this five-pack of vintage-inspired wool socks? More than 3,700 Amazon shoppers agree: These cozy crew socks earn 4.5-stars.

38. This Embellished Tie-Front T-Shirt That Looks Adorable With Denim Romwe Women's Short Sleeve Tie Front T-Shirt (XS-XXL) $13 Amazon See on Amazon Looking to update your T-shirt collection? This beaded yellow tee is a shoo-in. The semi-cropped silhouette hangs right at the hips and features a casual fit that can be worn with shorts, pants, or skirts. If you love the fit but not the pearl accents, choose from the other 24 colors available.

39. These Sterling Silver Hoops That Won't Ever Irritate Your Ears LOVVE Sterling Silver Click-Top Hoop Earrings $13 Amazon See on Amazon Hop on the hoop trend with these sterling silver earrings that come in eight different sizes. Each pair features a click-top design that keeps the earrings snugly in place so you never have to worry about one randomly falling out. And because they're nickel free, you can kiss the chance of green lobes goodbye — thank goodness.

40. These Elastic Headbands That Will Stay In Place All Day Long Women's Criss-Cross Floral Headbands (Set of 4) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your hair out of your face by slipping one of these popular floral headbands over your strands. With six sets to choose from, you can opt for bold, neutral, or pastel florals — or even skip the flowers altogether in favor of bows. Each set promises to stay put in your hair, whether you're out walking around or headed to your favorite yoga class.

41. A Maxi Skirt That Pairs Well With Any Top HOTAPEI Women's Full-Length Elastic Waisted Maxi Skirt (S-XL) $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of always switching between shorts, pants, and dresses, it's time to add a new skirt to your collection. Notably, this best-selling maxi skirt. Made with polyester and spandex, the skirt is stretchy and breathable, making it especially comfortable for warm spring and summer days. It features a wide waist tie that creates a fashionable accent, as well as two pockets which is honestly one of the biggest selling points, according to hundreds of shopper reviews.