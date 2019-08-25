Let's be real: Heels don't have a reputation for being the most comfortable shoes ever. That doesn't mean it's impossible to find a bearable pair, though. In fact, finding the most comfortable heels is totally doable if you take the right characteristics into consideration. For instance, a comfortable pair of high heels might have extra padding in the soles or rounded toe boxes. They could also feature block heels for extra balance or multiple straps for more support. With that being said, there are tons of things to think about before adding the most comfortable heels to your closet.

As you could imagine, heel height is an important factor to consider before choosing a comfortable pair of shoes. According to a 2014 survey by Edge Research for the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), 92 percent of women surveyed who own heels think that 5-inch platforms are too high. Of course, everyone has their own preferences when it comes to style and comfort — but if you also prefer heels that are less than 5 inches off the ground, then you have a lot of comfortable (and cute) options to choose from.

However, before you dismiss height completely, get this: Having a slight platform at the front of your shoe will make your heel's incline less drastic because you'll already be elevated. As a result, there should be less pressure on the ball of your foot. Therefore, a higher heel that has a small platform can be just as comfortable as a shorter heel that doesn't have one.

Still, tons of comfortable heels on the market can be super stylish and allow you to walk the runway (er, I mean, sidewalk) for hours without feeling unbearable soreness.

1 The Overall Most Comfortable Heels, According To Over 1,600 Amazon Reviewers LifeStride Parigi Heels $39.95 See On Amazon It's no surprise that LifeStride's Parigi Heels are a popular pick — they actually won #1 Dress Shoe in the U.S. Women's Fashion Footwear market in June 2018, per LifeStride. They also boast over 1,600 positive reviews on Amazon, thanks in large part to how comfortable they are. Additionally, the heels come in 30 colors that you can choose from, along with various narrow and wide size options. Each heel also has a rounded toe box for an extra roomy fit, along with a cushioned, breathable insole and a flexible outsole (thanks to the company's Soft System technology). Plus, the heels' outsoles have traction that'll help you move with total confidence, whether you're tearing up the dance floor or romping around the office. What fans say: "These are probably the most comfortable high heels that I have ever purchased” Available sizes: 5 - 12 (wide, extra-wide, and narrow sizes available)

2 Comfortable Block Heels For Extra Balance DailyShoes Classic Round Toe Ankle Strap Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon When it comes to comfort, block heels are key. These red heels with ankle straps feature block heels and a classic look, so you can wear them anywhere and keep your feet happy. The heels themselves are 3.5 inches tall (which might be a bit high for some customers), but the shoes' sturdy heels should make them easier to wear and provide more balance. Similar to the heels mentioned above, these have rounded toe boxes that'll prevent your toes from sitting too tightly. However, these heels only come in a bright red color (not 30... sigh). What fans say: "I’m in love with these shoes!! I’m a flight attendant and trying to find comfortable cute heels is hard. Before I made my purchase I read a review by another flight attendant so I figured I can’t go wrong buying them myself if she loves them. ladies these are must have!" Available sizes: 5 - 9

3 Another Pair Of Comfortable Block Heels With More Colors & Prints Sam Edelman's Stillson Pump Amazon $46 See On Amazon If you're searching for block heels with less height, check out Sam Edelman's 3.5-inch Stillson Pumps. Similar to the previous pairs mentioned, these block heels have rounded toe boxes for much-needed comfort. They also come in two neutral shades that'll work with anything in your closet. Wear them with a mini skirt for a great night-out look, or use them to liven up your go-to jeans and t-shirt ensemble on weekend days. What fans say: "Love these shoes, so cute and comfortable!" Available sizes: 4.5 - 12 (wide sizes available)

4 A Low-Block Heel That’s Great For Work Naturalizer Karina Pumps Amazon $100 See On Amazon These low Karina pumps from Naturalizer have block heels that meaure just 2 inches, so they’re easy to wear and don’t put too much pressure on your feet. They also have a cushioning system that contours to your foot to help give you all-day comfort. More than just comfortable, these shoes are also easy to match to any outfit because they come in range of colors and materials, including classic black leather, faux black snake, and red hot sauce suede. Pair them with a pencil skirt and a buttoned down shirt for a work-friendly look, or wear them with cropped jeans and a cotton t-shirt for a weekend outfit. What fans say: "This shoe is very comfortable. Even with the heel height, am able to wear for hours. Definitely recommend them.” Available sizes: 4 - 13 (wide and narrow sizes available)

5 These Suede Pumps From Clarks Clarks Illeana Tulip Pump Amazon $36 See On Amazon The pumps by Clarks are a great option for anyone who loves a bold look. They come in a few show-stopping color options, like dark tan leopard suede and natural snake synthetic, as well as more subtle options, like black leather and black suede. These heels don’t have block heels, but they do have rounded toe boxes to give your toes more space. Another thing to love about these heels is that they have an Ortholite Footbed insole, which adds additional comfort to the design. What fans say: "These heels are amazing. Comfortable and I can actually walk in them, and I'm about the clumsiest heel wearer ever. I have big feet and the 11w is perfect for me. I have the black leather, black patent, and praline colors. Please make these in many more colors- then take my money. Exceptional pair of shoes!” Available sizes: 5 - 12 (wide sizes available)

6 Some Platform Mary Janes For Extra Hight Without The Extra Pain City Classified Dennis Mary Jane Heels Amazon $25.80 See On Amazon If ankle straps aren't your style, check out the timeless Mary Jane High Heels by City Classified, which have been dubbed Amazon's Choice shoes. Each heel has one adjustable strap that'll reach across the bridge of your foot, leaving you with the option to make the shoes tighter or looser. Plus, the heels boast cushioned insoles for maximum comfort with every wear, along with almond-shaped toe boxes for extra room. These are available in six colors, including two sparkly options that'll add some shimmer to your wardrobe. Unlike the other heels that I've mentioned, these actually boast a 4.25-inch heel (thanks the the shoe's extra platform). So if you're searching for high heels that are still comfortable, these should be perfect. What fans say: "I am so impressed. These are so comfy. I don't normally wear heels and I have wide feet so Iam a heel makers worst nightmare. But like I said, impressed" Available sizes: 5.5 - 11

7 Comfy, Casual Mules With A Sturdy Block Heel The Fix Large Buckle Block Heel Amazon $43.17 See On Amazon Slip-on heels are cozy, cute, and convenient. These Buckle Block Heels by find. feature large, lightweight fabric straps with jumbo buckles that'll provide maximum comfort and security. Plus, they have thick, rounded block heels for extra sturdiness, as well as rubber outsoles with grips. If you find yourself rushing through your closet on the reg searching for easy heels to pop on before a night out, these are ideal. What fans say: "I love the low heel that adds height but doesn't punish the feet as well as the tortoise detail on the buckle. These are a great pair of shoes to wear for style and all-day comfort. Really impressed by this literal FIND!" Available sizes: 5 - 10.5

8 Dressier Mules With More Color Options DUNION Brody Peep Toe Stiletto Amazon $34.99 See On Amazon These DUNION Brody Peep Stiletto High Heels are fancier slip-on options with the same amount of comfort. The backless shoes — which boast a 4.4-star rating on Amazon — have thinner heels, but they're 3.5 inches tall (which isn't too high). According to Amazon, each shoe features a double-padded insole that's made with memory foam and a rubbery outsole that'll give you some extra grip. Plus, the heels come in 13 different color options, including super soft faux suede selections. What fans say: "hese heels (and they are high heels!) are amazingly comfortable. They hug your foot and feel secure even though they are slip ons. They also have some good cushioning in the ball of the foot which a lot of heels don't have. I got the black but am now tempted to get another color :)" Available sizes: 6 - 11

9 These Low Stiletto Heels With Cross Straps LifeStride Suki Pump Amazon $49 See On Amazon Whenever I think about stilettos, I think about super thin heels with unbearable height. That's not the case with these Suki Stilettos Pumps, though. These shoes are stylish and sleek, but the heels themselves are just under 3 inches tall, so they are just tall enough to be considered stilettos by most. They also have a cross strap to keep your foot securley in place, and a sole with traction and cushioning. Plus, these come in six color options that'll help you pull together your favorite outfits. What fans say: "I have wide feet and broke a bone in my foot a few years ago. Ever since then, anything with a heel has been my enemy. I got these shoes because I needed heels for an event, and I’m so glad I did! They’re comfortable and cute, functional and flirty. I was able to comfortablywear them all day. Would highly recommend.” Available sizes: 5 - 11 (wide sizes available)

10 These Closed-Toed Sandals With An Adjustable Strap FISACE Pump Shoes Amazon $47 See On Amazon These FISACE pump sandals have open sides, so they are not only stylish, but also breathable to keep your feet feeling fresh. They also have an adjustable ankle strap that'll let you tighten or loosen the shoes, so you can get a good fit. The heels have a block design and measure just 2 inches tall, which makes the sturdier and more comfortable. These come in 21 color options, so you can pull any outfit together. What fans say: "I wore these shoes to a semi formal event and they were very comfortable for the entire night. I haven't had comfortabledress shoes since I was a kid.” Available sizes: 5 - 12

11 Patent Leather Heels That Are Especially Comfy For Wide Feet Clarks Adriel Viola Dress Pump Amazon $79.95 $71.96 See On Amazon If you'd rather opt for a pair of shoes that feature a wider fit, check out these Clarks' Adriel Viola Dress Pumps, which boast over 200 positive reviews on Amazon. These 3.25-inch heels come in a handful of sizes that feature specific wide selections. They aren't the only heels with wide size options that I've mentioned, but their addition of foam-padded insoles makes them an another comfortable choice. They come in eight different shades, including snake prints and glossy colors. What fans say: "My wife ordered a half size smaller and they fit perfectly! They arrived just as expected and were exactly as shown in the picture. I have decided to purchase a few more pairs for her to have on standby. These are very comfortable, as it is hard to find heels that remain comfortable after her 10-12 hour work days." Available sizes: 5 - 12 (wide sizes available)

12 Pointed-Toe Sling Backs That Are Especially Comfy For Narrow Feet Easy Street Faye Pump Amazon $49.99 $44.99 See On Amazon To avoid ordering a pair of heels with too much extra room, consider these 1.75-inch Faye Pumps by Easy Street. They aren't the only heels with narrow size selections that I've talked about, but their pointed toe boxes and sling-back straps makes them great options for anyone seeking narrow shoes that can be tightened. Plus, these also have padded insoles, which is always a plus. What fans say: "Very comfortable. I needed something I could wear and be on my feet all day. These don’t hurt and look nice. For the price you can’t beat it." Available sizes: 5 - 12 (wide, extra-wide, and narrow sizes available)