12 Cheaper Alternatives To Spanx's Best-Selling Leggings, Jeggings, & Bike Shorts

Everyone knows about Spanx. The brand has so thoroughly saturated the shapewear market that many people refer to all shapewear as “Spanx.” It’s not surprising, then, that their leggings have achieved cult-status too, thanks to their sleek, smooth silhouettes and surprisingly comfortable fit. Unfortunately, Spanx leggings aren't exactly cheap, and on the rare occasion they do go on sale, they often sell out before you can even refresh the page. Not to worry, though: With some digging, you can find some seriously great Spanx leggings alternatives, often for a fraction of the price you’d pay for the originals.

If you’re not in the mood to do the aforementioned digging, you’re in luck, because this roundup features several affordable alternatives to Spanx's most popular styles of leggings. Each pick comes recommended by Amazon reviewers because, despite their affordable price tags, they really do hold their own compared to their pricier counterparts. Also, every pair of leggings featured here is available on Amazon, and since the online retailer is known for their painless return process, you won’t be risking much by giving them a chance. Who knows, maybe you’ll find you like them even more than the Spanx versions.

Ready to decide for yourself? Just keep reading to discover the best alternatives to Spanx leggings that you can buy on Amazon.

1 If You Love The Spanx's "Look At Me Now" Leggings SlimMe MeMoi High Waist Control Shapewear Leggings Amazon $20 See on Amazon If you love the sleek, minimalist look of Spanx's best-selling "Look At Me Now" leggings, these high-waisted leggings are an excellent alternative. Just like the Spanx pair, their seamless construction and built-in shapewear give them a smooth look and distraction-free fit; They even help conceal panty lines. Other highlights: They're made with a stretchy compression fabric that feels secure but moves with you, have an extra-wide waistband, and are sold in over 15 colors, ranging from classic black to neon green. "I tried on for real Spanx and some other knock-off brands at Target, and these seemed much higher quality (thicker and put together well) so I eventually returned the others and went with this one," commented one Amazon reviewer. Another simply wrote, "They out perform Spanx every time." Available sizes: S-XXL

2 Another Great Alternative To Spanx's "Look At Me Now" Leggings Syrinx High Waisted Tummy Control Leggings Amazon $13 See on Amazon These high-waisted leggings are an excellent alternative to Spanx's "Look At Me Now" leggings. While they aren't seamless like their Spanx counterpart, a generous dose of stretch and wide, high waistband mean they still have the same smoothing effect (although overall, they're a bit thinner and stretchier than the Spanx pair). Amazon reviewers, for their part, certainly approve — in nearly 4,000 glowing reviews, fans say they're "high quality," "the softest leggings ever," and "completely squat-proof." "I love them more than my SPANX pair and that's saying A LOT!" one reviewer raved. Available sizes: S-XXL

3 If You Love The Spanx's Camo "Look At Me Now" Leggings Aoxjox Camo Seamless Leggings Amazon $26 See on Amazon If you love the fun camo prints Spanx's "Look At Me" leggings come in, you'll probably love these, too. Like the Spanx version, their seamless construction has no crotch seam, while the wide ribbed waistband and a hint of compression ensure an extra-smooth fit. "They’re very tight, but in the best way," reported one reviewer. "They sculpt your body and are definitely high waisted and squat proof. I’ve been wearing these for days and they keep their same shape." Available sizes: XS-XL

4 If You Love The Spanx's "Look At Me Now" High-Waisted Leggings Homma High-Waist Tummy Compression Slimming Leggings Amazon $20 See on Amazon If you're looking for an affordable alternative for Spanx's high-waisted "Look At Me Now" leggings, well, look no further. People swear by these ultra high-waisted compression leggings by Homme, praising their strategically placed compression, soft, smoothing fabric, and made-for-you fit. They've already earned over 3,000 perfect five-star reviews, over 80 of which specifically state that they're just as good as the Spanx version, or even better. "I purchased a much more expensive pair of high-waisted Spanx and was honestly disappointed after wearing these," one person wrote. Another commented, "I have been a Spanx leggings person for years, and after getting these I will never order any other leggings." Available sizes: S-XL

5 If You Love The Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings VIV Collection Signature Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $20 See on Amazon If you love the edgy, fashion-forward vibe of Spanx's iconic faux leather leggings, you'll love this affordable pair just as much. Just like the Spanx leggings, they have a wide waistband and sleek silhouette, with a brushed, slightly matte finish that looks buttery and expensive. "Best leggings ever!" one reviewer wrote. "I have purchased Lularoe, Spanx, and other high-end brands, and none are as good as VIV." Available sizes: S-XL

6 If You Love The Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings — & They're Available In Even More Sizes Tagoo Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $30 See on Amazon Tagoo's leather leggings are another great alternative to the Spanx pair, especially if you're into a shinier look. Like the Spanx leggings, they have a high, wide waistband with built-in control, with lots of added stretch to ensure they keep their shape. "If you’re contemplating buying these...stop. BUY THEM!" urged one reviewer. "I wanted the $98 Spanx brand faux leather leggings, but thought I’d try a cheaper route first....I’m in love with them." Available sizes: XS-4X

7 If You Love The Spanx's "Jean-ish" Leggings Amazon Essentials Skinny Stretch Pull-On Knit Jegging Amazon $21 See on Amazon These best-selling jeggings are beloved by reviewers for the exact same reason Spanx's "Jean-ish" leggings are: They have the polished look of jeans, with the easy everyday comfort of a stretchy pair of leggings. Amazon reviewers can't seem to say enough good things, noting how they fit like a dream, keep their shape all day long, and actually pass for "real" jeans, thanks to thoughtful details like belt loops and functional back pockets. Choose from 11 colors and washes, including classic denim, leopard print, and an office-appropriate gray herringbone. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

8 If You Love The "Jean-ish" Leggings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See on Amazon These soft, stretchy pull-on jeans from Levi's are another great alternative to Spanx's "Jean-ish" leggings. While the jeggings above are a slightly better match for the Jean-ish leggings in terms of style, these are more like the Spanx pair in that they have built-in shapewear in the form of a smoothing panel at the waistband. They do lean more towards jeans than leggings, though. Regardless of how they compare to Spanx, the jeggings have a pretty solid reputation in their own right — based on feedback from over 13,000 (!!) shoppers, they have an average rating of 4.4 stars, not to mention over 5,000 glowing five-star reviews. "The fabric is wonderful. Light weight, yet fits snugly. It feels like wearing a Spanx without having to wear anything under your jeans," one reviewer commented. Another wrote that they "Fit like my more expensive Spanx jeggings." Available sizes: 2-18 (short, regular, long)

9 If You Love The Spanx's Velvet Leggings commando Perfect Control Velour Leggings Amazon $58 See on Amazon Commando's Perfect Control Velour leggings are a great alternative to the best-selling velvet leggings from Spanx. Just like the Spanx pair, they're made of luxuriously soft velour, with the same sleek silhouette, invisible waistband, and smoothing built-in shapewear. While they're a bit pricier than some of the other picks on this list, they're still about $40 cheaper than the Spanx version, so if you have some wiggle room in your budget, these are your best bet. Available sizes: XS-3X

10 If You Love The Spanx's Ponte Ankle Leggings Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $20 See on Amazon Spanx's Ponte Ankle leggings are the best kind of basic, but at almost $100 a pop, they can put a serious dent in your wallet. Luckily, these best-selling ponte knit leggings have pretty much all of the same perks, but cost a mere fraction of the price. Like the Spanx version, they're made of a stretchy ponte knit fabric that's thicker and more substantial than that of most traditional leggings, giving them the polished, structured look and feel of "real pants." While this minimalist style is a closer match to Spanx's ponte leggings, it's worth checking out the other version in which these come, which have vertical front seams and functional pockets. Available sizes: XS-XXL

11 If You Love The Spanx's Faux Leather Moto Leggings Core 10 'Icon Series' The Dare Devil High Waist Legging Amazon $48 See on Amazon Admittedly, these chic moto leggings by Core 10 aren't that similar to the Spanx's moto leggings — while the Spanx pair is made almost entirely of faux leather, these are made of a soft, stretchy knit fabric with faux leather accents. Still, the overall look is pretty similar, and besides, you may actually prefer their more athleisure aesthetic. They're made of a four-way stretch performance fabric with a moisture-wicking finish and have a hidden pocket in the waistband to stash your keys, cards, or even a smartphone. Available sizes: XS-3X