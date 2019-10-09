Between the soft, sweat-wicking fabrics that stretch with you and the reinforced seams that won't tear, it's easy to see why top-notch gear by Lululemon is so popular. But, it doesn't take long for the $100 price tags to start to tally up. So if you're here for the quality but not for the cost, the best Lululemon dupes are true workout game-changers.

Just by looking at a pair of leggings or a great workout tank, you can probably tell if it resembles the style of your Lululemon favorites. But, it's equally important that a true dupe feels as luxurious, soft, and supportive as your Lululemon activewear. And, since Lululemon is particularly hush-hush about the specifics of their fabric blends, it can be tough to decide whether workout clothes will actually feel as good as your favorite Wunder Under tights or your beloved Nulu racerback tank.

Keep your eye out for fabrics that are soft and stretchy, like spandex and elastane, and feature moisture-wicking and odor-eliminating properties like the ones in Lululemon's tops, bras, and leggings. But, you're better off turning to the reviews to hear from fans of the brand on whether specific workout clothes live up to the (much-deserved) Lululemon hype. (I've got you covered here.)

I've done the legwork and pored over Amazon reviews to round up the very best Lululemon dupes. Whether you're looking for an Align leggings dupe, or a cheaper alternative to the Define jacket, these workout clothes are great options that Lululemon fans swear are just as good as the real thing.

1. Best Align Legging Dupe: Yogalicious High-Waist Leggings Yogalicious High-Waist Leggings $25 | Amazon See On Amazon While Lululemon's Align tight is known for its buttery-soft fabric, these high-waist leggings by Yogalicious are just as soft and cost about a quarter of the price. They're designed to "fit like a second skin" and over 700 five-star reviewers insist that they do. The moisture-wicking fabric features four-way stretch, just like the Align leggings, so they bend as you do without clinging to sweat. They even feature a wide waistband guaranteed not to roll over, and a hidden pocket to store your cash or cards. What Lululemon fans say: "It is actually very similar to the Lululemon Aligns in every way. These are [completely] squat proof, even in size XS when I sized down. The fabric feels so soft and luxurious." Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

2. Best Wunder Under Tights Dupe: Core 10 Women's All Day Comfort Cropped Leggings Core 10 Women's All Day Comfort Cropped Leggings $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Lululemon's Wunder Under tights have nothing on these luxe capri leggings by Core 10. Wunder Unders are engineered to "feel like a comfortable embrace," and reviewers rave that these leggings, too, feel like a big hug. Like their Lululemon counterpart, these leggings feature four-way stretch, and they even have compression technology to give you a feeling of being held while you're working out. Their seams are 24 inches long (1 inch shy of the Wunder Unders), and they also have a 5-inch waistband. Plus, with reinforced seams, they hold up really well to wear and tear. What Lululemon fans say: "HOLY COW! I’m not one for writing reviews but these arrived not ten minutes ago and after tearing open the package to put them on, I never wanted to take them off! I am a die-hard Lululemon snob. Please don’t get me wrong, it isn’t the logo or that I like paying $100 for a pair of leggings at all. I just have not yet found a product that can compare to the fit and the feel of them...until now! These are the fit of my favorite wunder unders with the feel of my align pants for a third of the price. Buy them. You won’t regret it! (Fit reference: I wear a 4-6 in Lululemon pants and bought an xs)." Available in sizes: X-Small - 3X

3. Best Nulu Cool Racerback Dupe: 90 Degree By Reflex Power Flex Racerback 90 Degree By Reflex Power Flex Racerback Top $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This racerback tank looks just like Lululemon's racerback made with their signature Nulu fabric, only without the hefty price tag. This tank is made with its own super soft and stretchy nylon-spandex blend, and features the same curved-back design as the Lululemon Cool Racerback tanks. Like it's Lululemon twin, this tank top is sweat-wicking and made with four-way stretch. Plus, with bound edges and interlocking seams, this top is super durable. While the racerback strap is a bit wider on this dupe than it is on the Nulu Cool racerback, Amazon reviewers still rave that the fit and style is super similar overall. What Lululemon fans say: "Favorite workout tank! I love my lulu tanks but buy these to workout in because I sweat a lot and these are much affordable to replace than my lulu tanks! I have at least 25 of these tanks and this silver is in my top 3 fav colors!!" Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

4. Best Swiftly Tech Shirt Dupe: CRZ YOGA Women's Seamless Athletic Top CRZ YOGA Women's Seamless Athletic Top $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Lululemon's Swiftly Tech shirt is popular in large part because it's anti-chafing — but so is this long-sleeve tech shirt by CRZ YOGA. Just like the Swiftly, it's seamless so it won't rub up against your skin while you're working out. It also features slightly compressive, stretchy fabric that won't hold onto odors and wicks away sweat. It even has thumbholes to keep the sleeves in place, just like the Swiftly. Amazon reviewers swear by these shirts as a much more affordable alternative to the Swiftly Tech shirt. What Lululemon fans say: "I’m soooo excited to have finally found an adequate dupe for my favorite Lululemon Swiftly Tech long sleeves! I love them and wear them daily under my scrubs (and on weekends with leggings), but I hate spending $80 for my under-scrub tops. These are 90% duplicates. The fabric feels only slightly different (a bit smoother)." Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large (Women's 0-12)

5. Best Define Jacket Dupe: QUEENIEKE Women's Sports Jacket QUEENIEKE Women's Sports Jacket $42 | Amazon See On Amazon This stretchy zip-up is a budget-friendly alternative to Lululemon's best-selling Define jacket. Like the Define jacket, this features a slim fit in the waist and interlocking seams that won't tear. It also has similar thumbholes with an extra layer of fabric you can fold over your hands if you get cold, just like Lulu's. It even has breathable mesh panels along the back to keep you from overheating, whether you're running outdoors or on your way to your car from the gym. What Lululemon fans say: "The jacket DOES run a little small. But everything about it is great. The material feels high quality and it is literally just like the Define jacket, even down to the [seam] details. So glad I found out about this brand!" Available in sizes: XX-Small - XX-Large

6. Best Free To Be Bra Dupe: YIANNA Strappy Sports Bra YIANNA Strappy Sports Bra $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this strappy sports bra look almost identical to Lululemon's Free To Be bra, but it holds you in just as well, too. Like the Lulu bra, it features optional, removable padded cups, as well as a wide waistband that won't dig into your skin. It's also made from a soft, stretchy spandex blend that feels like a dream against your skin. Plus, the multi-strapped back is super cute under an open-backed tank. What Lululemon fans say: "Lulu quality, great price. Great bra! Good support and super cute! Will definitely buy more in other colors." Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large