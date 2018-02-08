Your feet put up with a lot when it's cold outside — they allow you to cram them into oversized boots, trudge outside into the snow, and hoof it around town in 30 below weather. After all that, you might as well do them a solid by getting the best wool socks you can find to keep them warm in the frigid temperatures.

The truth of the matter is that when it’s horrendously cold outside, only wool will do. Unlike cotton — the great villain of wintertime apparel — wool dries super fast. That means when you step off the curb into that giant mud puddle, you won’t spend the rest of the day listening to squishing sounds sloshing around in your shoes. On top of that, wool has the ability to maintain its warm, insulating properties even when it's wet so you won’t feel your toes going numb while you wait for your socks to dry.

If you can find yourself a pair of socks with a temperature-regulating wool such as merino, you'll get the additional benefit of being able to wear them during every season. Merino wool has the magical ability to keep you cool when it's hot, and hot when it's cool, so you can wear those socks in the spring, fall, and winter.

Furthermore, wool has natural anti-bacterial properties (aka it's "odor resistant") which means that if you work up a sweat hiking across town to the supermarket, your feet won’t explode with aroma when you get back home and take your shoes off. Plus, wool is ultra comfy and cozy, making it the perfect material for curling up in front of the fire with a book, or settling in for a well-deserved Netflix binge. If you’ve got the best wool socks, you’ll be snug and happy all winter long.

1 The Best For Freezing Temperatures J.B. Icelandic Arctic Trail -40 Below Winter Sock (2-Pack) Amazon $28 Buy Now These unbelievably warm wool socks will help your feet stay toasty and warm when you go outside to brave the cold. Featuring a whopping 85% pure wool, the -40 degree Fahrenheit sock is engineered specifically for the most freezing, sub-zero temperatures around. The trade-off is that the high wool content makes it slightly scratchy so you may want to wear a liner underneath; however, if your bottom line is staying warm, this is the sock for you. According to one reviewer: "Great socks. Super warm and comfy. Sometimes too warm that I had to take them off. But even if they were too warm, my feet never got sweaty, just hot. This is a great thing! You know your toes will be toasty." Available in sizes: Shoe size 5-16

2 The Most Affordable Wool Socks Joyca & Co Women's Multi-Color Fashion Sock (4-Pack) Amazon $12 Buy Now On top of the fact that this ultra-soft wool fashion sock is plush and flexible, it also comes in 15 different adorable animal patterns including foxes, wolves, elephants, cats, owls, and tons more. It is moisture-wicking so you can get sweaty in front of the fire without your feet feeling sticky and the fabric is odor-fighting, too. The material, made from a wool-cotton-polyester-spandex blend is breathable and airy, leaving you warm and fresh. According to one reviewer: "These are made of a thicker fabric that feels like a good wool blend. The interior is very soft and smooth and the toe seam is minimal. These kept my feet nice and warm. There is a decent amount of stretch to these and the socks stayed put as I wore them." Available in sizes: One size only (Women's sizes 5-9)

3 The Best Wool Dress Socks LIXIA Women's Thin Merino Wool Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $24 If you're looking for a pair of lightweight (but warm) wool socks that you can wear to work, these are your best bet. Made with merino wool, these socks — which comes in gray and black color options — feature a soft, breathable design with superb thermal regulation. They are warm without being too hot, slim enough to fit snuggly in your shoes, and the gentle elastic at the top offers excellent grip so they doesn't slip down. These come in a bunch of neutral colors, as well as two-pack and four-pack options. According to one reviewer: "I just love these black merino wool socks. They fit as expected and keep my feet warm. I don't like a very thick sock - just the right thickness." Available in sizes: One size only

4 The Best Wool Athletic Socks Darn Tough Ultra Light No Show Tab Sock Amazon $16 Buy Now The perfect ankle sock for winter sports, this wool sock from Darn Tough is ultra-light and impressively breathable. It makes a great activity sock if you do any wintertime running or cycling, as well as a cozy slipper sock to wear around the house. The all-weather choice features a convenient tab on the back to keep it from slipping down, as well as comfy seamless construction that prevents hotspots and blisters. Lastly, the high stitch count makes it durable and soft to the touch. According to one reviewer: "I have been searching for GOOD socks for years. All of my socks get holes in the bottom, usually only after a month or two. After extensive research and seeing Darn Tough mentioned in almost every [forum] and reddit thread I FINALLY ordered a pair and let me tell you, it was one of the best decisions I've ever made." Available in sizes: Small, Medium, and Large

5 The Best Wool Hiking Socks Darn Tough Women's Micro Crew Sock Amazon $23 Buy Now If you tend to be the active type, this awesome wool hiking sock will make a great walking companion. Made with a blend of merino wool, nylon, and lycra, it's temperature-regulating and great for all seasons. The sock is superbly insulated while still being flexible and comfy so you can move around. Plus, it's custom fit to stay in place while you're moving around, ensuring that you won't get blisters if you're skiing, snowboarding, hiking, biking, or running outside. According to one reviewer: "Honestly ... these socks (so far) have outperformed all other brands I've tried. I'm very hard on socks, wearing them out in the heel in no time. I'm a hard core hiker, and the socks are worn with hiking boots, water shoes, and everything in between. I've had these for 6 weeks now, and they show NO signs of wear. Not even pilling like some brands of socks I've tired." Available in sizes: Small, Medium, and Large

6 The Best Cashmere & Wool Socks Hours&Hours Cashmere Cable-Knit Bed Sock Amazon $35 Buy Now Sometimes you've gotta spoil yourself a little and this ultra-soft, luxe cashmere wool sock is the perfect way. Made for crawling into a cozy bed or curling up by the fire, this comfy sock will keep you feet warm and so soft. It's made of a 70% merino wool and 30% cashmere blend with fine, delicate fibers that feel wonderful against your feet. With a cable-knit design, the luxurious calf-length sock is the missing piece to the perfect movie day. This sock comes in four different colors, including beige, light blue, and gray. According to one reviewer: "These feel super on my feet. They keep my feet so warm, I just love them." Available in sizes: One size only

7 The Best No-Show Wool Socks Smartwool Women's Hide & Seek Socks Amazon $15 Buy Now These slim no-show wool socks add a little extra layer of warmth to a pair of low-cut shoes in colder months, and during warmer ones they are great for wicking sweat. Providing an ultra-thin layer of merino wool and nylon-elastane, the sock has a light cushion to provide comfort without adding any bulk that will interfere with tight-fitting shoes. Hundreds of reviewers have tried out these socks with many saying these are a pair of no-show socks that won't slip or slide down in your shoes. According to one reviewer: "This is my second pair of Hide & Seek socks, LOVE them!! I wear them with booties and they don't budge or show. Five stars for not budging, they do that with excellence." Available in sizes: Women's sizes 4-13

8 The Best Knee-High Wool Socks Tipi Toe Women's Knee-High Wool Boot Sock (3-Pack) Amazon $20 Buy Now If you're obsessed with boots and have 70 pairs you wear in the spring, winter, and fall, this machine-washable wool-blend boot sock is the perfect fit. It's insulated enough to keep you warm if the weather is chilly but not so hot that you can't bust it out in the springtime too. The colorful sock, which comes in a three-pack for only $17 — making it a bargain choice too — fits snugly so it stays up without leaving behind uncomfortable marks by your knee. One note: These are a wool blend, and they're constructed with 30% wool and a blend of spandex, acrylic, and polyester fabrics. According to one reviewer: "These socks are really comfortable and warm! I have big calves so I wasn't sure if they would be too tight, especially around the top. They are very soft, not scratchy." Available in sizes: One size only (Shoe size 6-10)

9 The Best Thigh-High Wool Socks STYLEGAGA Winter Slouch Over-The-Knee Sock Amazon $11.90 If you're looking for a winter sock that comes all the way up your leg, this over-the-knee wool sock from STYLEGAGA is a fantastic option. Made with mostly wool with a splash of spandex and nylon, the stylish sock comes in gray, black, and white color choices and has over 700 reviews on Amazon with 4.5-star overall rating. The only drawback is that is it hand-wash only. According to one reviewer: "Been getting really chilly in LA and we prefer to wear dresses over pants here so I thought I'd give some over the knee socks a try. These are very nice ribbed and fit perfectly. There were a little bit itchy at first but once you watch with some fabric softener a few times there very comfortable. Washes and dries really well, no balling on the material and I've had these for a few months so washed them a lot since purchase." Available in sizes: One size only