There's a lot of things I love that make you sweat, but the truth is I cannot stand to overheat. I absolutely hate the feeling of your clothes trapping in all that heat in sweat, even when I'm working out. Luckily, there's the best cooling underwear for women — because a cool butt means a happy heart. At least in my world, it does.

Underwear that keeps you cool and dry is often a careful combination of the right material and the right construction. That pair of tight-knit flannel panties probably isn't your best bet when it comes to avoiding a sweaty butt. Bamboo and cotton, on the other hand, are natural and lightweight fabrics that easily wick sweat and allow for airflow. If you can get something that incorporates a breathable mesh design, that's even better.

Whether you're looking for athletic pairs for your workout or just underwear for people who sweat a lot, Amazon can help. They've got an extensive selection of colors, sizes, and technologically advanced undies. That's right — terms like thermo-regulating, Climacool, and X-Temp now describe your undergarments, and while they might sound like features on a space ship, they're actually just smart ways to keep your butt dry and comfy all day.

1 A Pair That's Made From Organically Grown Bamboo Boody Body EcoWear Brief Amazon $20 See On Amazon These Boody Body EcoWear panties are moisture-wicking, ultra-breathable, and thermo-regulating — and that's because they're made of rayon from organically grown bamboo. They're seam-free, incredibly soft, and really comfy, too. "They also seem to stay cool in our hot Texas summers, and they hold up well in the washer and dryer," says one reviewer." Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 100 Percent Cotton Plus Size Panties That Reviewers Call 'Life-Changing' All Woman Plus Size Briefs Amazon $28 See On Amazon With 100 percent cotton and a soft interlock weave, these plus size cotton panties have reviewers saying, "these are the most comfortable panties I have ever worn." They've also got wide-tunneled elastic to avoid pinching and an extra-wide gusset. Available sizes: US 20/22 — US 40/42

3 Undies Made With 90 Percent Cotton, So They're Cool & Comfy Bali Stretch Brief Panty Amazon $8 See On Amazon One reviewer calls these Bali brief panties "cool and comfortable in the Arizona heat," which is definitely saying something. They're made from a stretchy cotton that's breathable as well as soft, and the high-rise design keeps you covered front to back. Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

4 Some Retro-Inspired High Waisted Briefs POKARLA High Waisted Cotton Stretch Briefs, 5-Pack Amazon $25 See On Amazon These high waisted cotton briefs have a retro-inspired brief design with contrasting colors on the waistband and seams. They’re made from a cooling cotton and spandex blend, and boast nearly 23,000 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who say they’re the best underwear for summer. Fans love that these underwear are soft, comfortable, and won’t ride up. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

5 A Pack Of Seamless Underwear That Won’t Show Under Clothing Weallure Seamless Underwear, 6-Pack Amazon $22 See On Amazon This pack of seamless no-show underwear is perfect for anyone who loves soft, thin underwear that disappears under clothing — including yoga pants. Made from a stretchy nylon and spandex blend, the minimal design is super comfortable and won’t pinch or ride up. “Great for working out, does not ride, keeps cool when wearing,” wrote one fan on Amazon. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 This 5-Pack Of Briefs That Come In Fun, Bright Colors K-CHEONY Breathable Cotton Brief, 5-Pack Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking for cooling underwear in fun colors, this pack of high waisted cotton briefs are a great choice. They’re made from a blend of cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch, and have a double-layered crotch and a full coverage design for ultimate comfort. “Best underwear I've ever bought. They're cool when it's warm out. The legs don't bind or irritate. And you literally are not constantly reminded that you're wearing them,” wrote one Amazon shopper. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

7 These Ultra-Breathable Low Rise Briefs Fruit of the Loom Breathable Underwear, 6-Pack Amazon $14 See On Amazon These breathable low rise underwear are made from a polyester and spandex micro-mesh that’s breathable and moisture-wicking. The lining is made from cotton, and the comfortable waistband won’t roll or pinch. Amazon shoppers love these underwear for summer, and have given them an impressive 12,000-plus five-star ratings. Available sizes: 5 — 13

8 Some Microfiber Boyshorts With A No-Pinch Waistband Hanes Cool Comfort Microfiber Boyshorts, 6-Pack Amazon $11 See On Amazon These microfiber boyshorts are made from a super soft blend of polyester and spandex that will keep you cool no matter how warm it is outside. They have a breathable cotton liner and a comfortable, no-pinch waistband that disappears under most clothing. Fans love the full coverage design and comfort. One Amazon shopper wrote, “Finally some package underwear that stays put! Very soft, cooling, and stretchy. Had to buy more.” Available sizes: 5 — 10

9 A 20-Pack Of Cotton BriefsT With Thousands Of Fans On Amazon UMMISS Cotton Briefs, 20-Pack Amazon $63 See On Amazon This 20-pack of breathable cotton briefs is a great choice for anyone who hates shopping for underwear, since one pack will last you quite a while. They’re made from a cotton and spandex blend that’s super soft, and the wide midrise waistband is so comfortable, you’ll be glad you own 20 pairs. “Thin t-shirt type material,” wrote one Amazon shopper, “Super cool and very comfortable.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

10 A 5-Pack Of Sweat-Wicking Reebok Hipsters Reebok Seamless Hipster Panties, 5-Pack Amazon $23 See On Amazon These Reebok hipsters are the perfect cooling underwear for sporty summer outings or sweaty workouts, since they’re made from a breathable, moisture-wicking nylon and spandex blend. They’re so lightweight you might just forget you’re wearing them, and the seamless construction means they’re practically invisible under clothing. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

