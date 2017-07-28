Just because it's summer doesn't mean the sun is always shining. How many times have you headed out for a hike or were on a tropical beach vacation and were surprised by an unexpected downpour? It sucks, but it happens. Enter: The best summer rain jackets for staying cool and dry during your next outdoor adventure.

Now, the first thing I think of when I hear "summer rain jacket" is "hot." Not only is the idea of putting on any kind of coat when it's 85 degrees outside unpleasant, but waterproof fabric is notoriously unbreathable — and what is the point of a jacket that keeps you dry, if it also makes you sweat?

Luckily, there are alternatives to the stuffy rubber raincoats we are all too familiar with. Featuring mesh linings, breathable fabrics, and even armpit venting, there are rain jackets that are specifically designed with summer weather in mind.

Plus, rain jackets have come a long way from the Gorton's Fisherman look. There are ponchos, windbreakers, trenches — and most of them come in an amazing range of colors and prints. I promise you won't look like you're about to join the cast of the Deadliest Catch. Instead, you'll be dry, comfortable, and as cool as ever.

1 A Designer Anorak That Looks As Cool As It Feels Amazon Calvin Klein Rain Anorak, $62, Amazon Before you head to dictionary.com, anorak is just another word for a raincoat. Although in Britain, it's also used as a slang term meaning "geek." Regardless of the name, it's an excellent jacket for the summer time. It has a cinched waist for a great fit and it's lightweight enough to fit in your bag. You'll look cool and stay cool in this coat and don't worry, no one will call you a geek. Positive Amazon Review: "Great lightweight jacket long enough to cover your bum. Perfect for travel. Exactly what I wanted. Very pleased with my purchase." Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

2 A Water Resistant Shell That Packs Into A Fanny Pack Amazon The North Face Fanorak 2.0, $48, Amazon If there's even a chance of rain, it's easy to bring this light jacket along — it packs into its own fanny pack so you can carry it without wearing it. It's made out of polyester ripstop with a water-repellent finish that blocks wind and light rain. It has a fixed hood and elastic cuffs, plus a super fun retro, color-blocked design. The jacket comes in a handful of punchy color combos. Just note that while it should keep you dry in a drizzle, it's not suited for a heavy downpour. Positive Amazon review: "Purchased this for summer trip to England. Used it twice--once in the rain and once as windbreaker while on the Channel coastline. In both instances it exceeded my expectation. First it was lightweight and easy to carry in pouch around my waist. It kept me dry in the rain and warm against the mighty ocean winds. I would buy again in a heartbeat!" Available sizes: X-Small - 2X

3 A 2-Pack Of Eco-Friendly Raincoats That Are Cute AF Amazon Opret Portable EVA Raincoats (2-Pack), $13, Amazon Not only are these raincoats stylish and breathable for summer, they are also made from eco-friendly EVA material. They come in two-packs in yellow, white, blue, black, and blue and purple, and though they only come in one size, they should fit most people. Positive Amazon review: "They are easy to put on and take off, just takes less than a minute. They are so light weight but still durable. You can shove them in your backpack or handbag because you can squeeze/pack them as small as you want and it takes very less space and weight. [...]Trust me you wont regret spending the money." Available Sizes: One size

4 A Raincoat With A Hidden Pocket For Your Phone Amazon Columbia Splash A Little II Rain Jacket, $49, Amazon This long rain coat is a great casual jacket to take you through transitioning weather. The fabric is light and breathable while being completely waterproof. There's an adjustable hood and hidden zippered pocket so your phone should survive even if you get stuck in a downpour. It comes in a huge range of colors and prints. Positive Amazon review: "Stylish, practical and really water and wind proof, this is not your grandmother’s little old yellow vinyl, crunchy, rain coat. I travelled to Europe and the Middle East and this was the prefect lightweight coat to bring. It’s well made and it rolls compactly. When unrolled it isn’t wrinkled. [...] The wind does not penetrate and the drawstrings on the hood can be tightened to snuggly fit to your head. Overall, a really good product for travel." Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

5 A Color-Blocked Rain Jacket That Will Brighten Up A Rainy Day Amazon SoTeer Waterproof Jacket, $28, Amazon This jacket comes in tons of cute color combos with cute decorative drawstrings that will make a rainy day just a bit brighter. The jacket cinches at the hem and around the hood, and elastic cuffs and a waterproof zipper help keep the rain out. The jacket is unlined, which makes it super lightweight and perfect for warmer weather. Positive Amazon review: "Very cute jacket! I got it in light pink/grey and I get compliments all the time. [...] Some reviews complain about how thin the material is but honestly I find that to be one of its strengths. It easily fits folded up in the bottom of my backpack and is thin enough for summer rain but loose enough that I can wear a sweater/fleece under it if it's cold out. Keeps the wind and rain out very well and the drawstrings on the hood are a nice touch as without them tightened the wind will sometimes blow the hood off my head. [...] All in all a good buy even at the price point." Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

6 A Cute Polka Dot Jacket With An A-Line Cut Amazon Trinny Tonfei Long Dot Waterproof Rain Jacket, $17, Amazon I'm sometimes hesitant to buy a raincoat because I always think they'll be bulky and matronly looking. But this adorable rain jacket is a dream. The A-line cut and polka dot pattern give it a cute retro feel. It doesn't just have the looks though, the coat is made from extremely waterproof material that dries in a flash. Plus, it comes with its own carrying bag. Positive Amazon review: "This is the cutest rain jacket. Lightweight and easy to pack in purse or backpack for the day. Kept me dry during a recent downpour while at an outdoor concert everyone else was soaked and I was dry. I loved that it is knee length on me so I could sit down and I was dry on the wet bleachers. Mine is big enough that I can also have the jacket over a small purse and still can zip it up. Cute polka dots and well made. [...] Must have!!!" Available sizes: One size

7 A Bestselling Classic Rain Jacket Amazon Columbia Arcadia II Jacket, $56, Amazon If you're outdoors a lot, this is a great go-to rain jacket. It may look like your average raincoat, but it's actually made with light, breathable fabrics to keep you cool when it's wet and warm. With an adjustable hood and zippered pockets, you will definitely stay dry even in an unexpected storm. Plus, it comes in a huge range of cute colors to brighten up those grey days. Positive Amazon review: "These are the best rain jackets I've ever worn. No amount of constant rain will seep through this jacket. It is legit water repellent and absorbs not a single drop of water, unlike most other rain jackets that eventually start absorbing water in torrential downpours. Always look for the "omnitech" logo on the arm, that's how you know it's a fantastic rain jacket. Not only is this thing super durable, it's also super light weight and packs into one of the pockets for tiny storage. [...] I like to layer it in the fall and winter and the material really keeps the warmth inside, but it's not too hot for spring either! [...] Buy this jacket!! You will not regret it!!" Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

8 A Waterproof Jacket That Comes In Lots Of Colors Amazon The North Face Venture 2 Jacket, $60, Amazon Just because it's gray outside doesn't mean you have to match the drab settings. This jacket comes in a huge range of colors from pure white to a bright plum and even some prints. The jacket is super waterproof, super windproof, but still great for hot weather — thanks to thoughtful details like pit zips and breathable fabric. Positive Amazon review: "I love this jacket. It is very lightweight and perfect for my climate! Mobile, AL is a constant rain or drizzle. It has a breathable lining that vents well if I have to wear it all day. Which happens a lot. There are a lot of pockets and storage and ties. Love it." Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

9 A Coat With A Hood You Can Stow In The Collar Amazon The North Face Plus Resolve 2 Jacket, $90, Amazon If you're looking for the latest in raincoat technology, this is the jacket you want. It is totally waterproof, with nylon ripstop DryVent fabric coated in a durable water-repellent finish. A breathable mesh lining keeps you cool. The hood can be stowed away inside the collar when you don't need it. Positive Amazon review: "I love my jacket. Especially when the rain comes. Light weight. Feels comfortable." Available sizes: 1X - 3X

10 A Great Transitional Jacket With A Casual Look Amazon Amazon Essentials Waterproof Rain Jacket, $51, Amazon If you live in a milder climate, you could easily wear this jacket all year. If you have cold winters, then this coat will take you from spring-fall, which is still pretty good. The casual style is made from waterproof polyester. It's unlined, with Velcro cuff closures and an adjustable hood. Grab it in a few different colors. Positive Amazon review: "Just the right weight for a summer rain jacket. I ordered up a size so I could wear it over a fleece jacket in the winter, but also because I wanted a longer length, more of a rain parka and this worked well for me. It definitely is water proof. [...] we don’t fool around when it rains here it goes from a few drops to deluge very quickly! This has kept me dry." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

11 A Stylish Pullover That Comes In Quirky Prints Amazon Levi's Lightweight Retro Popover Rain Jacket, $60, Amazon This jacket isn't just waterproof — the mesh-lined nylon jacket is also super fun to wear! With two colorful floral patterns (and one solid color) to choose from, retro pullover styling, and a kangaroo pocket, it's truly funky and adorable. Positive Amazon review: "It’s trendy and perfect for rainy and windy days ! Looks pretty cool !" Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large