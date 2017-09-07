Fashion
The 13 Best Wireless Bras
A lot of people reach for bralettes on days they just want to be comfy — and that's because they're free of annoying wires that stick into your ribs all day. But bralettes aren't your only wireless option, there are great bras without wires out there, too. The best wireless bras are super comfortable, and they don't compromise on lift or support.
Wire-free designs are pretty common when it comes to gym wear and cute lacy bras, but there's a whole crop of new everyday bras that are underwire-free, for more comfort. Now there are tons of designs that actually do something in the way of support, and they're not going to pinch or poke you when you wear them a lot. When shopping, find bras that have contoured cups to provide more shape, and look for bands underneath the cups and wider straps for even more support.
Rather than wires, these bras utilize features like molded cups, wide bands, stretch fabric, and careful framing. All of those things work together to keep you supported and comfortable. Best of all, you won't feel the need to rip these off the second you walk through the door.