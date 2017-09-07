A lot of people reach for bralettes on days they just want to be comfy — and that's because they're free of annoying wires that stick into your ribs all day. But bralettes aren't your only wireless option, there are great bras without wires out there, too. The best wireless bras are super comfortable, and they don't compromise on lift or support.

Wire-free designs are pretty common when it comes to gym wear and cute lacy bras, but there's a whole crop of new everyday bras that are underwire-free, for more comfort. Now there are tons of designs that actually do something in the way of support, and they're not going to pinch or poke you when you wear them a lot. When shopping, find bras that have contoured cups to provide more shape, and look for bands underneath the cups and wider straps for even more support.

Rather than wires, these bras utilize features like molded cups, wide bands, stretch fabric, and careful framing. All of those things work together to keep you supported and comfortable. Best of all, you won't feel the need to rip these off the second you walk through the door.

1 A Wireless Bralette With Convertible Straps True & Co True Body Convertible Strap Bra Amazon $44 See On Amazon This popular wireless bralette offers incredible support and shaping in a wide range of sizes. The seamless design disappears under clothing, and the straps are convertible, so you can wear them with tons of different styles of tops and dresses. They’re made from a blend of nylon and elastane that’s stretchy, comfortable, and buttery soft. There are no hooks in the back, either, so this might just become your new favorite bra for days when you want to feel like you’re wearing nothing. According to one reviewer: "I feel like I have discovered the Holy Grail of bras! I have been looking and looking for YEARS for a bra this soft, comfortable, versatile (LOVE the ability to make it a racer back or not) and beautiful. I love the way it feels, I love the way it looks under a silky T shirt. Most of all I love the comfort.” Available in sizes: XS (30C-D, 32A-B) — XL (38C-D, 40A-B)

2 This Smoothing Bra With Four-Way Stretch Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Smoothing Wirefree Bra Amazon $31 See On Amazon With wide straps for support and extra coverage on the sides to prevent spillage, this wireless bra is a fantastic pick for anyone with bigger boobs. While at first glance, this bra appears to have an underwire, what's actually underneath the fabric is supportive cups stitched into a stretchy, longer band — for comfort and plenty of structure (without the wire). This wire-free bra is constructed with four-way stretch fabric that'll feel like a dream and ensure you get a fantastic fit. Even better, it comes in 18 colors and a bunch of three-packs for more value. Nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in on this popular bra. According to one reviewer: "This bra is not only comfortable but beautiful, with just the right amount of stretch. I wanted one with adjustable straps and a light lining. The molded cups ensure a smooth look under delicate and jersey fabrics. After I lean forward and adjust my girls the fit is perfect and the sides cover amply. Ordered another one in black.” Available in sizes: 34B — 44DDD

3 A Demi Bra With Pretty Details Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Wire-Free Demi Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This wire-free demi bra is designed with cups that have slightly more padding underneath your boobs, to lift and push you up without any wires. The neckline has a delicate lace detailing that ends in adjustable straps so you can customize the fit. Available in 19 different colors and a wide range of sizes, this bra is a great wire-free pick that reviewers love. According to one reviewer: "Excellent fit, very comfotable bra. No wiring but clever underbust foam shaping. Double hook at back, very smooth sides. Easy to adjust straps. I have bought several of these and they are my first choice. Look smooth under T shirts and fine fabrics. Not a deep plunge front but suitable for many necklines.” Available in sizes: 32A — 40C

4 This Wireless Bra Made From Sweat-Wicking Fabric Olga Women's Play It Cool Wirefree Contour Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon With its cooling lining and moisture-wicking fabric, this contour bra keeps you comfortable and dry no matter what you're doing. The camisole straps are also cushioned and come together in the back in a U-shape to avoid slipping and cutting. And, the cups are set inward so they hold and support underneath your boobs. Over 600 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and love this moisture-wicking bra. According to one reviewer: "One of the most comfortable wire free bras I have found. It fits just right and was exactly the right size. It has adequate coverage and hold and isn't flimsy. I felt supported and yet didn't have to deal with an underwire, which is always uncomfortable for me. I have tried many wire free bras and some styles have no support and others are very uncomfortable. I've had to pay a high price to find any that I really like. These are a reasonable price, with everything I am looking for. I was really, really happy with the purchase." Available in sizes: 36DD — 44DD

5 A Contour Bra That Feels Like A Cloud Warner's Women's Cloud 9 Amazon $20 See On Amazon A wide band underneath the cups ensure this bra stays in place — without relying on metal to support you. That same band is outfitted with a detailed lace that adds a pretty touch to an otherwise classic bra. This wireless bra also features contoured cups that lift and hold your boobs in place with zero hard wires or uncomfortable structured materials. This one comes in a few different neutral tones you can choose from. According to one reviewer: "I've been searching for some good bras for a while now, and I've finally found the perfect one! I really love wire free bras and bralettes, but I needed something with some padding for work, good news: this bra is the best of both worlds! The fabric is incredibly soft and comfortable. The straps are wider and stay in place, and the back doesn't pinch and cause bulges." Available in sizes: 34A — 40C

6 This Comfortable Bra With Wider Straps Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra Amazon $44 $20 See On Amazon The Bali comfort revolution wire-free bra has a seamless design with foam cups, stretchy fabric, and carefully-placed straps. Available in 39 colors and styles, this wireless bra has strategically designed sides that lend support and help keep your boobs held in place. The medium-width straps are thin enough that they won't poke out under tank tops but offer plenty of support — and they're adjustable! The hook-and-eye closure in the back also allows you to get the perfect fit. According to one reviewer: "I'm so happy with this purchase! I really don't like wearing bras. I bought this for comfort, hoping it would also give my breasts some shape. I am not disappointed!!! This is the best bra I have ever had! I wear an odd size, 34DD. I'm forever searching for the perfect bra and I think I just found it. It is super comfortable.” Available in sizes: 32B — 42DD

7 A Push-Up Bra With Absolutely No Wires Warner’s Women’s Elements of Bliss Wire-free Lift Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon This Warner’s bra has light lift pads that act to push you up, and feel soft against your skin. Amazon reviewers rave that this bra is a great dupe for the beloved T-shirt bras at Victoria's Secret. With adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure, this bra can be customized to fit your torso perfectly. It also comes in several adorable colors and patterns so you can get a few. According to one reviewer: "This bra is appropriately sturdy, especially around the bottom band, which is important if you want a wireless bra. I especially like that the cups have built in push-up pads along the bottom of the bra cups.this lifts the bottom of your breasts and also helps to keep the lower band from riding up over the bottom of your breast.Great design to keep breasts in place without the discomfort of wire support.” Available in sizes: 34A — 40C

8 This Full-Coverage Bra That Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With Hanes Women's Comfort Evolution Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon To win over thousands of Amazon reviewers is a feat in and of itself. This Hanes comfort evolution bra has that many fans, in part because it lifts and holds with a soft, four-way stretch fabric. In addition, the full-coverage cups are smoothing and offer superior support with a wide band and straps. It's also great in hot or humid conditions because of the moisture-wicking fabric that breathes. This one comes in 13 different colors and a few two-packs for the most value. According to one reviewer: "I HAD to rave about this bra! Im generally a petite woman but after pregnancy acquired some large breasts! [...] These bras give amazing, comfortable support and such a pretty silhouette! I originally googled a binding bra but these promised minimizing with natural shape and they really do deliver. Finally feel like myself again! I am a 36DD and the large fits wonderfully. I bought 2 to start, in black, and immediately ordered more in nude as soon as I felt how nice these were on!” Available in sizes: Small — 3X

9 A Breathable Cotton Wireless Bra Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift and Support Wire-Free Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon This Playtex bra has signature lift panels, cushioned straps, and a four-way support system — all of which work together to make these bras comfortable all day long. The lower band of the bra is wide for additional support, and the fabric wicks away sweat — perfect for hot weather. These bras come in 23 different colors and with the backing of 12,000 Amazon reviewers. According to one reviewer: "Recently I've began needing to wear all cotton bras to assist with sweating. Sports bras are too constricting for everyday use so after some serious searching around many websites-- I found this bra. Playtex is already well known for its support so honestly if you already own any type of Playtex bra then you already know this one is also superb just in cotton material. I'm definitely searching for one in every color :)” Available in sizes: 36B — 48DDD

10 This Cami Strap Bralette You Won’t Want To Take Off Jockey Modern Mico Bralette Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a cami strap bralette, this is the one you should add to your cart. It’s made from a silky soft nylon and spandex blend fabric, and it offers a surprising amount of support and shaping given that it has no wires. There are lightly padded removable inserts, and the straps are adjustable, so you can get just the right fit. Editor’s note: “I wear a size 32DD and was certain that there were no cami-style bralettes out there for me, until I discovered this one! It feels like wearing nothing, and it actually provides lift, shaping, and support. Finally, a bra that lets me wear spaghetti-strap dresses. I’m obsessed.” — Carina Finn According to one reviewer: "This changed my life. I feel like I am not even wearing a bra when I wear this. This is perfect for those who have issues with standard foam and wire bras due to breast shape or size or who found standard bras to be uncomfortable [...] With this bra, I forget I am even wearing it. If you've had it with bad fitting bras, you have to try these!” Available in sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 A Wireless Bra That Offers Great Shaping Bali Women's Double Support Spa Closure Wire-Free Bra Amazon $40 $20 See On Amazon If you find that wire-free bras tend to smoosh your boobs, the Bali double-support bra is an awesome alternative. It uses two-ply cups, an M-frame design, and a U-shaped back to keep everything (including the straps) where it should be. It also does all that without any uncomfortable wires or fabrics. Even better, this popular bra comes in 17 different colors and styles, including the lavender bra pictured above. According to one reviewer: "I am large-chested and it is difficult to find a bra that is both supportive and comfortable. I long ago stopped wearing underwire bras. Most soft cups can be fairly comfortable, but usually let the "girls" droop. So far, I'm pretty happy with this bra. I wore it all day long, it is very comfortable, very supportive.” Available in sizes: 34B — 46C

12 This Basic Black Bra That Goes With Everything Amazon Essentials Women's Wireless Support Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon This simple everyday T-shirt bra has smooth, wire-free cups that are as soft as they are invisible. The adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closure allow you to customize your fit, and you can even convert the straps to a criss-cross back for more support. Constructed with a healthy amount of spandex, this bra will stretch with you as you move and feel so soft. It comes in five neutral shades and a wide range of sizes so you can find the perfect bra for you. According to one reviewer: "This bra is so comfortable. I work in a place where I am sometimes reaching high or lifting and wires are not the best thing during that sort of activity. I also have some painful cysts, this bra does not poke or prod. I’ll buy more of these bras. Great!” Available in sizes: 32A — 38D