Some days you just wake up with minimal patience and a very low tolerance for adulthood. These are the days when those wire-free but supportive bras really come in handy. Endless pinching, sliding, and chafing could very well send you over the edge on days like this — especially if you’re already dealing with breast-tenderness from hormones, which is when I tend to give my wired-lingerie drawer a well-deserved “screw you.” While going to work braless is always an option, it’s not always the go-to one for bigger-chested girls who prefer coverage, so if you’re looking for great wire-free bras with tons of support and lift, look no further than these amazing bras listed here.

Fit and style are always pretty important while you’re shopping for comfortable bras, but in this instance, the build and the material of the bra are crucial, because that’s what’s going to give you shaping and lift now that the wires are gone. Look for bras with wide straps, thick bands, padded cups, or tight-knit stretch materials that you can rely on, so you can skip the pinching and instead glide comfortably through your day. If you’re having trouble finding bras in-store, shopping online for them can be really fruitful, granted you can find specific types of bras in more sizes with the click of a button.

1. Warner's Daisy Lace Wire-Free Bra

For comfortable support, check out this wire-free bra. It’s got reliable cups, beautiful lace designs, and a super soft material that keeps things smooth and comfortable. Plush lined cups add a little lift without uncomfortable underwire, and the minimalist plunge design means you can wear it with most necklines without feeling confined.

Available sizes: 34B - 40C

Available colors: three

2. Warner's Lace Escape Wire-Free Contour Bra

This stylish wire-free bra from Warner's uses light contouring and full coverage to offer optimal comfort. It’s also got an attractive lace overlay and scalloped detailing, and it comes in several different colors.

Available sizes: 34B - 42DD

Available colors: eight

3. Playtex 18-Hour Sensational Sleek Wire-Free Bra

Satin lining, a back-smoothing design, breathability in the cups, and absolutely no wires in the Playtex 18-hour bra make sure that your bra is undetectable under clothing and remains comfortable all day. One reviewer says, “I love this bra as it is every bit as comfortable as the other [wire-free bras], but provides so much more support and shape, not to mention they hold up five times longer, too.”

Available sizes: 36B - 48DDD

Available colors: six

4. Hanes X-Temp Foam Wire-Free Bra

You can’t have a list of wire-free bras without including a great sports bra that can be worn underneath anything. Hanes 'X-Temp' foam wire-free bra has built-in foam cups that shape you without wires, a bottom band that stays in place, and a breathable fabric that dries quickly and keeps you extra cool.

Available sizes: small - 3X

Available colors: seven

5. Warner's Cloud 9 Wire-Free Contour Bra

This one's so highly rated because people are loving its textured under band, front adjustable hooks, and seamless padding. The fabric is soft and glides effortlessly underneath clothing, and some say it’s one of the only bras that fit them well. “I would rather go braless than wear any bra. I don't even like shopping for bras. But, if I have to wear a bra, I'll wear this one,” one reviewer says.

Available sizes: 32A - 40C

Available colors: 16

6. Hanes Comfort Evolution Wire-Free Bra

Made with four-way stretch fabric, this wire-free bra moves with you, so you never feel constricted when you're wearing it. The full coverage bra features flexible foam cups for subtle shaping, along with an extra-wide band that's designed to stay in place without digging in.

Available sizes: small - 3X

Available colors: four

7. Lily Of France Perfect Lift Wire-Free Bra

This wire-free push-up bra is made with nylon, spandex, and polyester, making it a super stretchy and comfortable choice for anyone who wants a boost without wires. This bra comes in tons of colors, with or without lace detailing, and the soft cups are designed to give you a push-up effect sans underwire. The adjustable straps can even be worn two different ways.

Available sizes: 34A - 388C

Available colors: 10

8. La Isla Full Coverage Wire-Free Minimizer Bra

This beautiful La Isla wire-free minimizer bra shapes and lifts without any wires or pads for a smaller, minimized look. Three section cups and wide bands gives you a natural shape without constriction, and the sheer mesh and embroidery looks great.

Available sizes: 34D - 42E

Available colors: four

9. Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra

The Bali Comfort Revolution bra won’t dig, slip, or show, but it will lift and support as well as any wire bra. The cups are made with stretch foam that mold to your curves for the ideal fit, and the comfort-U straps paired with the two-ply support band help to keep the bra snug, but comfortable. "Best bra I have ever owned," one reviewer says. "I have at least [six] of these now." Get it in virtually any color you can think of.

Available sizes: 32C - 42DD

Available colors: 10

10. Warner's Elements Of Bliss Wire-Free Lift Bra

This 'Elements of Bliss' bra doesn’t have any wires, but it does have adjustable straps, a plunging V-neckline, and a wide band for tons of support. Even one who reviewer, who said she had always bought bras with padding and underwire, said, "I am so surprised at how liberating it is not to have so much padding and wire poking me all day. I forget I have a bra on when I wear these."

Available sizes: 36B - 40B

Available colors: six

11. Calvin Klein Wire-Free Contour T-Shirt Bra

For a simple, everyday bra that wears great underneath T-shirts and feels like nothing, look no further than this Calvin Klein wire-free contour T-Shirt bra. It’s seamless and stretchy with light padding to lift and support, and even though you can barely detect it, it provides support and concealment.