There's nothing worse than waking up in the middle of the night or early morning sticking to your pajamas and sheets — which is why, if you're a sweaty sleeper (or it's simply hot outside), you need to make sure you're armed with the right type of sleepwear. The best pajamas that keep sweaty sleepers cool will be airy and breathable — it's important to choose a pair that isn't tight-fitting — and made of lightweight materials like cotton or linen. Also, though this may seem obvious, the less covered up you are, the better, so look for pajama tops that are short-sleeved or sleeveless, and go for short bottoms or capris instead of full-length pants.

Before you get to shopping, though, here's a bit more background on finding pajamas that won't cause you to overheat.

Let's start with the best and worst fabrics for sweaty sleepers.

Unfortunately, many adorable pajamas are made from heavy or dense fabrics like flannel, polyester, and silk. No offense to flannel, which is priceless on cold winter nights because it helps your body retain heat, but the heavy fabric is a no-go if you sweat a lot. As for polyester, while it can be great at wicking away sweat, it's not always very breathable. And silk? I think we're all familiar with the struggle of wearing silk in the summer.

So, which materials should you seek to avoid sweaty nights? As previously mentioned, consider lightweight fabrics made from bamboo, linen, cotton, and other materials with breathable or moisture-wicking properties.

With that in mind, here are 16 pairs of pajamas that will keep sweaty sleepers cool and dry, even on the hottest nights.

1. Latuza V-Neck Short-Sleeved Pajama Set

This loose-fitting, moisture-wicking pajama set is sold in 12 stylish colors and comes highly recommended by Amazon reviewers who claim to be chronic night-sweaters. It's made of bamboo-derived viscose and spandex, giving the set a lightweight, silky-soft feel.

Positive Amazon review: "I LOVE these PJs. My body temperature gets very high when I’m sleeping, and I often wake up drenched in sweat! These solved this problem. They are very soft, and super comfortable. And, best of all, they do as advertised. They keep me cool and dry all night long."

Available sizes: S-4X Plus, including petite sizes

2. GYS Bamboo Jersey Nightgown

If you're a fan of nightgowns and prefer them to full pajamas, this nightgown — which is made of a soft, light blend of bamboo-derived viscose and spandex — won't disappoint. Sold in 18 pretty colors, it's moisture-wicking and breathable, so you'll be kept cool as you sleep or lounge around at home.

Positive Amazon review: "I live in the south and need to be cool while sleeping so I wanted something light but it needed to be quality so it would last. This nightgown fits the bill nicely! It’s a beautiful color, fantastic material - soft, stretchy, cool but not so thin that you think it will fall apart if you wash it a couple of times."

Available sizes: Small - 4X Plus

3. Ekouaer Short-Sleeved Pajama Set

Made of 95% viscose and 5% spandex, this short-sleeved pajama set has a soft, stretchy feel. Both the shorts and top are roomy enough to let air flow to your skin, and they're so cute, you'll likely end up hanging out in them all day long. Choose from over 20 stylish colors and prints, ranging from stripes and solids to polka dots and a variety of holiday-themed patterns.

Positive Amazon review: "Best [sleepwear] ever! If you suffer from night sweats, this sure cured it for me!"

Available sizes: XS-XXL

4. Adilove Pajama Set

Made of a smooth, lightweight blend of viscose and elastane, this lace-detail pajama set is honestly cute enough to wear to the beach or coffee shop. The lace shoulders, relaxed fit, and elastic-waist shorts add to this set's breathability. Choose from 11 colors.

Positive Amazon review: "I LOVE these pj's! These are my go to comfy pj's. They are so soft and comfy. The material is perfect for sleeping because they don't catch or stick to the sheets, keeps me cool, feels good against the skin [...] Cute, comfy and not frumpy."

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

5. Fishers Finery Tranquil Dreams Capri Pajama Set

Made from bamboo-derived viscose, organic cotton, and spandex, these pajamas have sweat-wicking capabilities and were specifically designed to keep the wearer cool. With their relaxed fit and capri-length bottoms, they're airy and breathable, yet offer a bit more coverage than your standard pajamas shorts and tank top set. Get them in nine colors, ranging from black to light pink.

Positive Amazon review: "From the moment i opened the package the attention to detail was fantastic. The material, fit and style is excellent. Plus it keeps me cooler when sleeping. I will order more!"

Available sizes: XS-XXL

6. LARACE V-Neck Nightgown

If you love sleeping in an oversized T-shirt, this one's for you. This sleep shirt is made of lightweight rayon, plus 5% spandex for added softness and stretch, and it has a wide, flowy fit to keep you extra cool. Choose from several different colors and styles.

Positive Amazon review: "This is a well made pajama dress made from a soft, stretchy fabric. It fits very well and the fabric is very cool feeling so perfect for summer. The cut is nice and wide which also makes it great for sleeping."

Available sizes: Medium - 6X

7. Karen Neuburger Short-Sleeved Dot Girlfriend Capri Pajama Set

If you're looking for pajamas to keep you covered and cool, look no further. Made of 60% cotton, these pajamas feature wide, cropped pants and a short-sleeved tee, both of which have a flowy, relaxed fit that enhances their breathability. Not to mention, the polka dot print is super cute.

Positive Amazon review: "So soft and light weight. I get hot flashes so [these] were perfect."

Available sizes: S-2X Plus

8. SheIn Floral Print Cami Top & Shorts Pajama Set

If you're a firm believer in the less clothes, the better, you'll love this little sleep set from Sheln. Adorned with a cute floral print, it consists of a strappy camisole tank and tiny, ruffle-trimmed shorts which are airy and breathable.

Positive Amazon review: "I loveeeeee these! I have sense bought two other pairs. They are very soft and fit true to size. Very comfy and perfect for the summer. You stay cool in these when in the summer months. The the top is a crop top fit but a little longer then some other crop tops I own. Which is nice being a curvier girl."

Available sizes: XS-XXL

9. Memory Baby Boyfriend Sleep Shirt

The menswear-inspired styling, quarter-length sleeves, and striped print make this sleep shirt just as stylish as it is comfortable. Its loose fit and lightweight, silky feel are perfect for hot weather, and it's sold in four other cute prints, aside from the pink-and-white stripes pictured above.

Positive Amazon review: "Very well made and beautiful. Comfortable and cool."

Available sizes: S-XXL

10. Ekouaer Women's Capri Pajama Set

Made from 95% rayon (a fabric that's super absorbent and feels cool to the touch) and 5% spandex for added stretch, this pajama set is ideal for lounging around at home, then sleeping in, on hot summer nights. Available in two different colorways as well as in additional styles, this set consists of a loose, flowy tank top and capri bottoms that hit right below the knee.

Positive Amazon review: "So very comfortable. Perfect summer sleepwear for hot weather climates. I immediately ordered another pair in a different color. Highly recommend."

Available sizes: S-L

11. Mae Pom Trim Tank & Shorts Pajama Set

Throw on sandals and you can wear this as a twin set to run errands in or meet friends for brunch — that's how cute it is. It's made from 100% rayon to be comfortable in hot weather, and comes in four stylish, fashion-forward prints.

Positive Amazon reivew: "I tend to sleep hot, especially in summer and these are the perfect fabric. They seem to wick moisture — they don't stick to me like T-shirts."

Available sizes: S-XL

12. Mae Sleeveless Split Back Pajama Set

Also from Mae, this rayon pajama set is cute, comfortable, stretchy, and soft. Made from a lightweight jersey fabric, the top features a tulip-style split at the back that provides even more breathability, in addition to the loose-fitting shorts. You'll even be able to wear the tank outside of the house; it's the perfect basic top to pair with jeans.

Positive Amazon review: "Wonderful PJs. If you get hot while you sleep, these are wonderful. If you lay on your stomach, the top opens in the back to help keep you cool. This is my second pair."

Available sizes: XS-XL

13. The 1 for U Martha Nightgown

If you do prefer to be a bit more covered up when you sleep, go with a breathable, lightweight nightgown like this one, by The 1 for U. It's made of 100% cotton and has an airy, flowy fit, so you'll always feel comfortable — whether you're sleeping or strutting about the house. Sold in five Victorian-inspired colors and prints, it even has over 1,700 glowing reviews on Amazon!

Positive Amazon review: "This nightgown is absolutely beautiful! Also very comfortable and lightweight; exactly what I was searching for because flannel is just too hot these days."

Available sizes: XS-3XL

14. ZUMUSEN Shorts Pajama Set

For lingerie lovers, it doesn't get much better than this set from Zumusen. So much of the lingerie out there is made from cheap chiffon and artificial silk, but this set is made of ultra-soft modal with a little spandex for stretch — yet it's every bit as sexy — making it the perfect PJ solution for your next steamy sleepover.

Of course, it doesn't hurt that the impossibly soft, lightweight modal construction and ventilated lace accents will keep you extra-cool in hot, humid weather. Choose from four colors.

Positive Amazon review: "I am enjoying this set. It is made of mostly rayon which adds lightness and soft natural feel to it while still being pretty and [lacy]. I barely feel it on my body and I think it is ideal for the sleepwear."

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

15. Splendid Sparkling Star Tank Top & Shorts Pajama Set

Adorned with tiny sparkling stars, this Splendid pajama set will keep you stylish even as you sleep. It's made of two lightweight, breathable materials — cotton and rayon — resulting in a super soft, buttery feel. Sold in two colors, it comes with a pair of loose shorts and a peplum-style top, which is definitely cute enough to wear outside of the house.

Positive Amazon review: "A great summer PJ Set."

Available sizes: XS-L

16. Velvet Kitten Tank Top & Shorts Pajama Set

Not only will these plus-size rayon pajamas keep you cool at night, but they're also soft, comfortable, and extremely cute. This set comes in two prints (dots and damask), both of which are trimmed with lace and designed with a drawstring waist.

Positive Amazon review: "These are the softest pajamas. I bought them because I get really hot at night and these are perfect. Really high quality. I wish I would have gotten a 2xl because 3xl is kinda big but I will still wear them!"

Available sizes: 1X Plus - 3X Plus

Still looking for answers? We've got you covered.

What material is best for night sweats?

If you're one of the many people who experience night sweats, opt for lightweight and wicking fabrics such as bamboo-derived viscose, which can feel light and breezy on the skin while wicking away moisture. Natural fabrics like cotton may be a good choice for some, as they absorb sweat (which can help your body cool), but if you sweat a lot and don't want to wake in a wet pair of PJs, synthetics may be a better fit.

What is the coolest sleeping material?

Lightweight cotton and bamboo are both ideal materials if you want to stay cool while you sleep. Cotton is a super-breathable option that allows air to circulate on your skin so that you don't get sweaty to begin with. In this sense, it's the coolest sleeping material. However, if you're a person who sweats no matter what, bamboo-derived fabrics (like viscose) may feel cooler, since bamboo's natural wicking qualities will pull sweat from your skin.

What are the best pajamas for night sweats?

The best pajamas for night sweats are made from lightweight and sweat-wicking fabric like bamboo-derived viscose. But beyond fabric choice, the cut of your pajamas also matters. When possible, look for PJs that don't cover your arms and legs or neck and chest, as these can be sweaty areas when smothered in fabric. Shorts and tank tops or sleeveless nightgowns might be the way to go so you can have the least sweaty night possible.