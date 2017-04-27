When it comes to workout clothes, I’m typically more interested in function than fashion. I want high-performing, anti-chafing, moisture-wicking fabrics from head to toe, and that includes my underwear. Luckily, with the rise of athleisure, it's never been easier to find the best sweat-wicking underwear for women.

Unlike those awful mesh shorts and cotton T-shirts you remember from gym class, today's workout clothing is made with high-tech fabrics and designed for efficiency. So why not have that technology extend to your underwear?

Underwear with sweat-wicking fabric eliminates moisture quickly so you can stay dry even when you're working up a real sweat. This won't just make your workout more comfortable, it will also keep your underwear from becoming a breeding ground for bacteria. And these high-performing panties don't just stop there. Many brands have taken their performance fabric further by combining the sweat-wicking fibers with odor-eliminating, antibacterial, and temperature-regulating technology — so you can rest assured the next time you're at the gym this underwear will work as hard as you do.

Available in every style (yes, even thongs), these performance panties will keep you comfortable, so that whether you’re into yoga, spinning, or running, you can workout harder, longer.

1. Hanes Constant Comfort X-Temp Modern Brief Panty

These Hanes X-Temp underwear have revolutionary temperature control that promises to adapt to your activity level. This means, not only do the underwear wick away sweat when your body heats up, but they also slow evaporation, so your body holds onto heat longer when you're cold. These high-tech panties are also super soft and tag free, so they'll keep you comfy all day.

Glowing Review: "I never felt sweaty in these and I was on a humid island. They never budged and I'm not a small girl. Speaking for big girls...they stop about an inch blow the belly button and never rolled down. CAN'T BELIEVE IT. Buying more"

Available Sizes: 6-10

2. ExOfficio Give-N-Go Bikini Briefs

These diamond-knit mesh underwear were designed to be odor-resistant, moisture-wicking, and quick-drying which means not only are they great for the gym, but they're ideal for multi-day treks. Pack them on your next overnight hike for a pair of underwear you can easily rinse out and hang dry in no time.

Glowing Review: "Holy cow. I got these panties for an upcoming trip, and they are so wonderful that I'm going to get a pair a month until I replace my entire set with them. Comfy, hygienic, and awesome. They never get soggy when I'm working out or just out and about on a hot day. They remain fresh and fabulous all day. The fabric seemed a little delicate so I was a bit afraid that they wouldn't hold up to daily wear but I was wrong! I've been happily wearing these for a few months now and they look brand new."

Available Sizes: X-Small-XX-Large

3. Jockey Underwear Skimmies Wicking Slipshort

Full coverage underwear will save you from chafing. This pair is made with quick-drying microfiber and has mesh panels down the side for added temperature control. Plus, the wider waist and leg bands help them stay in place.

Glowing Review: "[...]I wear these with jeans and my butt looks amazing. I wear them to sleep and I don't feel like I need pj pants, even with guests around. I wear them to exercise and I still feel fresh afterwards. Ew, but seriously that sweat wicking and mesh side panel thing works. Why didn't I find these underwear sooner?!"

Available Sizes: Small - Large

4. Under Armour Stretch Thong

This sweat wicking thong is also designed to fight odors and prevent chafing thanks to its laser-cut edges, four-way stretch, and microbe-fighting material. Best of all, it's extremely soft and actually stays put without giving you underwear lines.

Glowing Review: "I got them for hiking in Zion in July and they were exactly what I needed to keep dry and wise away moisture. Running wise they have been a godsend!"

Available Sizes: X-Small-X-Large

5. Under Armour Women's Pure Stretch Hipsters

This underwear is laser-cut and seamless for optimal comfort and minimal ride up making them perfect for working out and wearing to work. Made from a nylon and spandex blend, the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and dry.

Glowing Review: "My favorite underwear, hands down. Super comfortable, form fitting, stretchy, fast wicking fabric. I originally bought these for working out, which they are amazing for. They are so amazing that I plan to buy more and replace most of my underwear with these in various colors."

Available Sizes: X-Small-X-Large

6. Boody EcoWear Boyleg Briefs

The most comfortable clothes are the ones you don’t feel like you’re wearing — and that's the case with this bamboo underwear. They're super soft, breathable, antibacterial, thermo-regulating, and of course, moisture-wicking.

Glowing Review: "Best underwear I've ever worn. I now have 8 pair. Moisturewicking so no rashes if you spend all day doing yardwork sweating, and so comfortable. You don't have to pull them up or down as they so not ride and you barely realize you have them on!!"

Available Sizes: X-Small-X-Large

7. Balanced Tech Women's Seamless Hipsters

Tagless, odor-resistant, and of course, sweat-wicking, this value-pack of underwear checks most of the boxes — and they're a seriously good deal. For $30, you can get a pack of six. Sets come in a variety of colors, including packs of all black as well as a mix of neons.

Glowing Review: "[...] I'm active and I SWEAT. I can't believe how well this wicks moisture and keeps me dry and comfortable during the most arduous workouts. Cannot recommend more highly! [...]"

Available Sizes: X-Small-X-Large

8. Reebok Womens Seamless Hipster Panties

Reebok's value pack of hipster panties, offers great quality at an incredible price. The performance fabric is what you'd expect from one of the world's top athletic brands. It's soft, breathable, and keeps your dry. The fit offers great coverage and is designed to lay smoothly and reduce ride-up and bunching. They come in a pack of five, and are available in several different colors.

Glowing Review: "I bought these to use for hiking and during workouts. They wick away moisture and dry super quick. They stay in their place no matter what I am doing. They are also the most comfortable underwear I have ever owned. [...]"

Available Sizes: Small-X-Large

9. Balanced Tech Seamless Thong Panties

For many women, a comfortable thong may seem like an oxymoron but that's not the case with this three-pack of sweat-wicking thong panties. They’re tagless and seamless so you won’t chafe, and they have four-way stretch so they move with your body.

Glowing Review: "I am picky picky picky about a few things: purses, bras, and underwear (aren't most of us?). So trust me, I don't say this lightly: these are absolutely perfect. Soft, not too loose, not too tight, moisturewicking. I love them. Awesome for daily wear but also awesome for running. I bought a three pack to test them out and was so impressed I ordered two more sets. Great find!!"