Shopping for a swimsuit has never been easier. That's because, now that shoppers have the internet, they have access to countless options for all different sizes, budgets, and style preferences — all without leaving their houses. In recent years, there's been an influx of the best plus size swimsuits in particular; with more and more companies expanding their sizing options, the selection is more accommodating than ever.

When shopping for the best plus size bathing suits online, the biggest indicators of quality are going to be the ratings and reviews. Most suits will be made from some combination of nylon, polyester, and spandex, so it'll be hard to determine much of anything there. Previous buyers, on the other hand, will be able to tell you how the suit fits, if the fabric is high-quality and opaque, and how well it stands up to wear and washing. Once you've determined that a swimsuit is highly rated and well-loved, the rest is subjective: find a style that catches your eye, and click the "add to cart" button. (Bonus: Since all of these are available on Amazon, you may be able to try on select styles before you buy thanks to Prime Wardrobe.)

Here, I've compiled 22 of the most popular plus size swimsuits on Amazon so you can narrow down your choice based on the style that best suits you. (Pro tip: The vast majority of them are offered in various colors and patterns, so if you like the style, but not the shade, be sure to check out the Amazon page to see which other prints are available.)

Whether you prefer high-waisted bikinis, one-pieces with sleeves, monokinis with cut-outs, or full-coverage tankinis, this list has something for virtually every style and every budget.

1 The One-Piece Swimsuit With A Cult Following Daci Plus-Size High Neck Mesh Cutout Monokini Amazon $30 See On Amazon Mesh inserts, a style-savvy open back, and comfy support at a budget-friendly price point — it’s no wonder thousands of shoppers “love love love” this plus-size one-piece swimsuit, noting it’s “super cute” while being “well made” and that it “fits like a glove.” Its chic plunge neckline combined with mesh cutouts add up to an expensive look, with removable padding that ensures comfortable coverage and gentle support. Reviewers say: “I hate shopping for bathing suits, but this suit is a dream...The mesh cut outs add some sexiness without making me self conscious and the cut of the suit keeps things in place. I plan to order another one soon!” Available Sizes: Large — XX-Large

2 A Convertible Monokini With Bond Girl Energy Allegrace Plus-Size Deep V Self-Tie Monokini Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you can’t decide on a style, this convertible one-piece monokini might do the trick. It’s built like an infinity dress with two long ties you can reconfigure to create completely different looks. The plunge neckline may look intimidating at first, but a self-tie fabric belt keeps everything in check so you’ll feel delightfully secure. Altogether, it’s a suit that looks incredibly luxe and feels nicely stretchy. Reviewers say: “A fun, versatile sexy suit, guaranteed to make heads turn, all while being a one piece! Highly recommend!” Available Sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

3 A Triangle-Tie Bikini With More Coverage Sovoyontee Plus Size Swimsuit Amazon $23.99 See On Amazon There are triangle bikinis with more coverage, and this two-piece swimsuit from Sovoyontee fits the bill. The halter top has a tie and triangular cups, but the detachable padding, wider lower band, and adjustable straps ensure optimal support. The bottoms are high-rise and also feature a tie, for customization as well as style. You can get this suit in five colors: army green, black, yellow, orange, and white. Reviewers say: "I liked the coverage that the suit provides without being a one piece. High waisted bottoms with a top that covers up any side boob... Fit was perfect and would definitely buy again." Available Sizes: XL — 4XL

4 A Sporty Suit That’s A Little Bit Rock ‘N’ Roll Floerns Plus Size Splice Fishnet High Waist Bikini Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you're looking for a bikini that won’t budge in the water or just want to try out an attention-grabbing style, look no further than the Floerns fishnet bikini set. This full-coverage suit features a triangle top and high-waisted bottoms, all in durable, highly-elastic swim fabric accented with an edgy mesh overlay. It's ideal for those who are looking for a classic bikini with a little extra edge. Reviewers say: “As soon as I tried this bathing suit on, I knew I needed it in every color! Absolutely love the way it looks and feels on me. Buy it, You won't be disappointed.” Available Sizes: Large — 3X-Large Plus

5 A Trend-Driven Ruffled Suit You’ll Want In Every Color Sovoyontee Plus-Size Ruffled Lace-Up Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon The Sovoyontee’s ruffled bikini packs every summer trend into one suit. Its ruffled off-the-shoulder top laces down the front and wraps at the waist for the ultimate strappy style with fluttery arm coverage, with a minimalist high-waisted bottom that lets it shine. Removable cups and detachable straps ensure you get exactly the look (and feel) you want. Reviewers say: “So super cute I absolutely love it and I've never received so many compliments, I now want one in every color.” Available Sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

6 If You Prefer A Loose-Fitting Swimsuit ZNCMRR Stripe Tankini Amazon $24.99 See On Amazon For those who'd rather forego the form-fitting designs, the ZNCMRR stripe tankini offers a loose silhouette in a breathable, flowy fabric. It's made from a mixture of spandex and polyester, and even though it's only available in solid colors, the zigzag mesh still creates visual interest. Finally, it's longer than other tankinis for optimal coverage. Reviewers say: "I got this to wear on my cruise. I love the top; it's super cute and flowy. I could wear shorts over the bottoms and it looked like I had an outfit on. I also like the adjustable straps!" Available Sizes: S — 3XL

7 If You Love The Strappy Bikini Look Dearlove Strappy Bikini Amazon $25.99 See On Amazon Strappy-everything is extremely in right now, and bathing suits are no exception. The Dearlove strappy bikini is offered in four solid colors and five eye-catching patterns (including the American flag and a starry galaxy print.) In addition to the intricate straps, this suit also features ruched, high-waisted bottoms, underwire support, and an adjustable back clasp. Reviewers say: "I was skeptical about purchasing this bathing suit but I'm so glad I did ... I like the fact that the straps are adjustable because I am not top heavy so I am able to adjust the straps a little more to fit my bust area." Available Sizes: M — 3XL

8 A Peplum Tankini That Looks Like A One-Piece Tutorutor Peplum Tankini Amazon $16.99 See On Amazon If you're a fan of peplum and ruffles, this suit from Tutorutor offers both. It also features thick adjustable straps and a crisscross pattern between the bust — and if you're not in love with the animal print, you can also get it four floral designs. Best of all, this swimsuit offers the coverage of a one-piece, but since it's actually a tankini, it's significantly more convenient when it comes to going to the bathroom. Reviewers say: "I love this bathing suit! It's so cute and it covers you but gives you the functionality of a [two-piece]. I got several compliments on it when I wore it." Available Sizes: L — 4XL

9 The Best Plus Size Monokini Yskkt Cut-Out Monokini Amazon $22.85 See On Amazon Monokinis have all the makings of a two-piece, but are connected for improved slip-resistance and added style. This plus-size option comes in five solid colors and a bright Z-patch pattern. Its boat-neck and padded cups offer traditional coverage, but the open back, revealed ribs, and hip cut-outs keep this suit fashionable. Reviewers say: Available Sizes: 1XL — 4XL

10 The Best High-Waisted Bikini Sovoyontee High-Waisted Ruffle Bikini Amazon $26.97 See On Amazon With its bright colors, crisscross cut-outs, and off-the-shoulder ruffles, the Sovoyontee bikini is a favorite among buyers. The fabric is lightweight, stretchy, and breathable, and the detachable bra offers extra padding when you want it and comfortable freedom when you don't. Get it in loads of solid colors and a few tropical prints. Reviewers say: "I love it so damn much. It is definitely the best bathing suit I’ve ever gotten and I feel amazing and comfortable in it." Available Sizes: L — 4XL

11 A Supportive One-Piece Suit That Still Feels Sexy CUPSHE Plus-Size One Piece V-Neck Swimsuit Amazon $32.99 See On Amazon A plunging neckline, lace accents, and an eye-catching print: not the only reasons to love this one-piece swimsuit from CUPSHE. Shoppers raved about the adjustable straps as well as its quality material — not to mention the cute, strappy design. Reviewers say: “The structure and the support of this suit is amazing...I have DD breasts and I feel SO confident. Highly highly recommend.” Available Sizes: Large — XX-Large

12 This Chic Halter Top Swimsuit CUPSHE Plus-Size Shirred Halter One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This halter top one-piece swimsuit from CUPSHE looks and feels more expensive than it is. The shimmery olive green fabric is double-lined throughout, which indicates excellent construction on the sophisticated design. Meanwhile, the high neckline is self-tied and fully adjustable for the right amount of support with two removable pads for custom coverage sur la plage. Reviewers say: “First swimsuit I’ve ever bought from Amazon and this swimsuit looks amazing!!!!! Will be ordering more very soon!” Available Sizes: Large — 4X-Large

13 A Cross-Front Bathing Suit That Looks Retro Elegant Daci Cross Front Plus-Size One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon A bathing suit doesn't have to have ruffles and mesh cut-outs for it to be unique. The Daci criss-cross one-piece is a standard suit in all aspects but one — the thick straps cross in front of the chest for an elegant, open-shoulder design. They straighten out in the back for a clean look and they’re fully adjustable for a comfortable fit. Reviewers say: “This swimsuit is absolutely perfect...The fit is true to size and the quality is superb.” Available Sizes: 16 Plus — 22 Plus

14 The Best Strapless Bikini Yii ouneey Snake Print Bandeau Amazon $20.98 See On Amazon Thanks to its strapless bandeau top and high-cut, triangular bottoms, the Yii ouneey bathing suit avoids tan lines on the obvious spots, like the upper thighs and shoulders. That said, its elastic fabric, side-boning, and removable padded cups still provide some support. Reviewers say: "This has got to be my favorite bathing suit in my 22 years of life ... Do not hesitate to buy this! I am absolutely obsessed with it!" Available Sizes: L — 3XL

15 The Most Popular Vintage Swimsuit Aixy Vintage Two Piece Amazon $27.99 See On Amazon With well over 1,500 reviews, the Aixy two-piece is one of the most popular vintage options available on Amazon — especially for plus sizes. Its high waist, underwire support, and adjustable halter make it a favorite among buyers, and it's available in dozens of color and pattern combinations. Choose between polka dots, florals, flouncy tops, and front-tie bikinis; you'll find no shortage of style options here. Reviewers say: Available Sizes: M —5XL

16 A Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit That Feels Extra Stylish Daci Plus-Size Off The Shoulder Flounce One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Thanks to its flounce shoulders and one-piece fit, the Daci ruffled swimsuit is modest and stylish simultaneously. The adjustable straps can be added or removed depending on the chest support you’re looking for, and it comes with removable push-up pads inside. This bathing suit is available in various solid colors and several fun patterns — and is backed by over 1,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers say: “I love love love this suit!! It's super comfy...Even after going on the water park rides I didn't have to adjust the suit, everything stayed in place!” Available Sizes: 16 Plus — 22 Plus

17 An Off-The-Shoulder Plus Size Swimsuit Daci Ruffle Off-The-Shoulder Swimsuit Amazon $23.99 See On Amazon Off-the-shoulder swimsuits are super popular, both for their boho style and the extra protection they offer from the sun. With 300 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this Daci off-the-shoulder one-piece is the best option on Amazon. The stretchy, silky-smooth fabric is available in six floral patterns, and the straps are removable if you're looking to avoid tan-lines on your shoulders. Reviewers say: "This is the best suit I've owned ... The ruffle around the arms can be left off for tanning and it still looks super cute. I am buying [another] color now because I am so impressed by the material and style." Available Sizes: 12 — 20W

18 This Mesh Overlay Bathing Suit That Looks Like A Bodysuit Acelitt Plus Size Monokini Amazon $35.99 See On Amazon Despite the fact that it looks like a gorgeous bodysuit, the Acelitt plus size monokini is stretchy, comfortable, and quick-drying. Its mesh overlay offers extra coverage over the upper arms and abdomen, but the plunge neckline and exposed shoulders are anything but traditional. The straps are even adjustable and fully-removable. Reviewers say: "For the price I'm amazed. Something like this at Torrid runs towards $100 if not more ... If you're a larger girl like me and you're trying to find something cute and affordable that you'll feel confident and beautiful in, look no further." Available Sizes: M — 3XL

19 This Coastal Blue Bathing Suit That's Worth The Splurge Coastal Blue Plus Size One Piece Amazon $115 See On Amazon This Coastal Blue plus-size one piece is a bit more expensive than the other options here, but if you're looking for longevity and quality, it's worth the splurge. The dual-layer fabric also features set-in cups, adjustable straps, and stylish detailing — and it's available in 10 different colors, patterns, and designs. Reviewers say: "This is a lovely and well-made bathing suit. The material feels silky. The straps are adjustable. I have a pool at home so this was a wonderful piece to get. A lot of plus sized bathing suits have extra material like a skirt or tank top. These are fine, but they tend to hold a lot of water and drip everywhere. This suit does not do that, yet covers beautifully." Available Sizes: 1XL — 4XL

20 The Best Plus Size Bustier Swimsuit Camlinbo Plus Size Push-Up Bikini Amazon $25 See On Amazon Reach for the stars with this adorable bikini from Camlinbo. Its aquatic galaxy print and strappy neckline provide plenty of eye-catching style, but the adjustable straps, high-waist fit, and padded underwire cups still offer plenty of comfort and functionality. Reviewers say: “AMAZON GOLD...Really freaking amazing...It fits like a dream, the pattern is wonderful.” Available Sizes: Small — 4X-Large