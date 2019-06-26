Even the cutest shoes are not fun to wear if they're not comfortable. Whether you have a day packed with errands, are on a trip and want to catch all the sights, work on your feet, or are just taking a short jaunt from the car to the store, you want your feet to be supported and blister-free. Plus, who wants to spend a lot if you don't have to? That's why the most comfortable shoes under $25 on Amazon are so essential.

While what's comfortable varies depending on the person and situation, there are a few key things to look for: Most importantly, you'll want a pair with cushioning, great for reducing pain for people with low, medium, and high arches. You'll also want a pair made with breathable materials like mesh or cotton. Adjustable straps or laces and traction are also nice to have.

You can shop all of these shoes from home (or the office or your phone) on Amazon. Yes, the same place you buy books and kitchen gadgets also sells clothes and accessories even fashion bloggers wear — often at astoundingly low prices!

These comfortable shoes run the gamut from ballet flats with arch support to flip flops with plenty of cushioning to more classically comfortable shoes like sneakers. There are even affordable heels one Amazon customer claimed, "deserves 10 stars."

So no matter what the situation, grab a pair or two of these 24 comfy shoes for less and know you'll be walking into any room in comfort.

1 A Lightweight Sandal With Comfy Sole Shoe Land Nolita Low Wedge Shoes Amazon $20 See On Amazon Thanks to the thick rubber sole, these are a pair of strappy sandals your feet will actually like. There are more than 10 colors to choose from, including classic black, beige, and green, so there's plenty of variety to suit most outfits. Fans say: "I read the reviews about sizing so I ordered a half size up and they fit perfect! I was skeptical about the quality but I’m here to say I love them! Super comfy shape for the sole. Order a half size up and they’ll fit you great! Highly recommend. "

2 The Best Pair Of Ballet Flats For Wide Feet Cinak Flat Shoes Amazon $20.99 See On Amazon Those with wide feet will especially love these ballet flats. The top is made of patent leather and has a classic shape while the rubber sole provides a lot more cushioning and traction than most flats. These are also available in more than 10 colors including black, gold, and glitter-covered choices. Free exchanges are available within one year of purchase, too. Fans say: "I love these flats! I usually have trouble with flats rubbing the backs of my heels raw, but these have not done that to me.... I also like that the sole is a bit more cushioned that your regular cheap flats. I wore the silver ones for a wedding and was in them all day and they were very comfortable.

3 A Pair Of Point-Toe Flats With 4.5 Stars Meeshine Foldable Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $25.99 Customers love these pointed-toe flats which feature an elastic collar for better fit, a rubber sole for cushioning and traction, and a soft lined footbed giving it a 4.5-star rating. There are eight designs to choose from — including styles with rhinestone buckles and other accents — when it comes to these foldable flats that are easy to stash into a tote bag. Fans say: "These are really pretty and comfortable.... I think they are really pretty and well made. They are black satin with a tiny pleat/ fold so the folds catch the light and you see the texture. I think I will wear these a lot."

4 Fan-Favorite Sandals With More Than 2,500 Reviews Skechers Women's Meditation-Studio Kicks Amazon $21 See On Amazon With a name like Meditation Studio and featuring a yoga foam insole, these fabric sandals have become a cult-favorite on Amazon with more than 2,800 reviews and earning an incredible 4.7 overall rating. The rubber sole provides support while remaining comfortable, and with more than 20 colors and finishes — including a studded one — these are proof that comfortable definitely doesn't mean boring. Fans say: "Love, love, love these sandals! I bought these because I was going to a 3 day outdoor concert and wanted something that wouldn't give me blisters. These are the most comfortable sandals I have ever worn! No blisters and they even got me through some awful thunder storms with heavy rain. I get so many compliments on these! "

5 Fashionable Sneakers With Extra Cushioning Tiosebon Athletic Walking Shoes Amazon $20 See On Amazon With an extra-breathable mesh upper, these are great sneakers for a long day of walking or working out. The rubber sole provides cushioning and traction while the insole with latex arch support adds to the comfort factor. More than 3,700 reviewers have given these shoes, which come in more than 30 colors, a 4.5-star rating. Fans say: "This shoe is mesh, breathable and is good for sweaty feet especially during a workout. I love the arch support and it is very light. The shoes molds on the my feet and is very easy to put on since it has this stretchy opening. So, I ordered another pair and told my friends about this shoe."

6 A Comfortable Pair Of Flip-Flops Teva Olowahu Flip-Flop Amazon $25 $18.75 See On Amazon Flip-flops are often just a slab of rubber with some straps for the feet, but not these Teva sandals. Made of cushioning EVA foam that has been contoured to better support feet, there are also added straps so that these stay on your feet more securely. While they're more comfortable than most flip-flops, they're still safe to take into the water. Fans say: "I liked this pair so much, I bought two more in different colors! These sandals are very comfortable, and in my opinion, they run true to size. I've also been able to wear them for hours at a time without any discomfort."

7 A Comfy Low-Top For Less Aomais Low-Top Lace-Up Canvas Shoes Amazon $20 Customers love these low-top canvas shoes with a rubber antislip outsole and padded insole. The cotton canvas upper keeps feet dry and happy while the style, with its four iterations of black and white, makes it work with a variety of outfits from hanging out around the house to grabbing brunch. Fans say: "These are way better than I was expecting! They are so easy to clean I just use a magic eraser and they are casual but cute. True to size and comfortable."

8 The Most Comfortable Loafers VenusCelia Natural Comfort Walking Flat Loafer Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon A memory foam insole makes this pair of loafers wonderfully comfortable while the leather upper is sleek and appropriate for the house, errands, the office, and more. The antislip rubber sole even has massaging nodes on the bottom. With more than 20 colorways, there's plenty of ways to wear it. Fans say: "The leather is super soft and supple and comfy, and the soles felt cushiony and supportive. I've been wearing one color or another almost every day for a few weeks. My plantar fasciitis isn't a problem at all anymore, I can walk around stores, work, etc. a lot longer before my back or knee start hurting. It's been great."

9 A Flexible Fashion Sandal Sandalup Elastic Flat Sandals Amazon $17 See On Amazon For those who don't need a ton of arch support, these elastic sandals have built themselves quite the cult following with more than 2,300 reviews giving them a 4.3-star overall rating. Customers love the look and the elastic bands that keep your foot in place while remaining lightweight. Plus, it comes in nine different colors. Fans say: "These are the best sandals for the price! I only purchased them because of all of the amazing reviews and I definitely wasn't fooled... I've worn them almost every day for the past 5 months and haven't had any issues. They feel like I'm barefoot."

10 Comfortable Slides For The Pool And Beyond Nike Benassi Slides Amazon $18.75 See On Amazon These Nike slides are a classic for good reason. The molded sole includes a foam-infused midsole while there's also some built-in impact protection. Plus, these come in more than 40 different color combos including metallic gold, pale pink, tropical florals, and even a light blue and pink galaxy print. With more than 1,600 reviews, it's a fan favorite. This is a great choice for the pool, communal showers, and beyond. Fans say: "They are extremely cute and pretty comfortable, especially for the price. The cushion under the band feels amazing and the bottom is firm and supportive. The cusion under the strap means they won’t make for the best pool slide or shower shoe."

11 The Most Comfortable Heels IDIFU Women's Chunky Heel Amazon $23 See On Amazon Heels and comfort don't usually go hand-in-hand, but these chunky heels earned 4.5 stars from Amazon customers for how shockingly comfortable they are. With a high-traction rubber sole and a mid-height 2-inch heel, these even feature a memory foam insole and microfiber lining so walking in heels doesn't have to be something to dread. Fans say: "Great fit and comfortable... I bought and returned a couple other brands before I found these. Those other brands in this style seem to have the fabric too short in the front part of the shoe, and my toes weren't covered properly. But these IDIFU shoes don't have that problem and they fit exactly as I expected."

12 Comfy Flats With Elastic Straps Anna Dana Ballerina Flats With Elastic Crossing Straps Amazon $10.99 See On Amazon With soft lining and light cushioning in the sole, these flats with criss-crossing elastic straps are comfortable and cute. These come in more than 30 colors and finishes including gold glitter, silver mesh, rich burgundy, and even denim to suit a variety of looks. Fans say: "These shoes have a little extra padding so it is a perfect fit and they are comfortable. They look adorable and are so versatile. I usually don't wear flats because they make my feet hurt due to my high arches but these were great and you can't beat the price."

13 A '50s-Inspired Heel That's Comfortable Enough To Dance In Chase & Chloe New Kimmy T-Strap Heels Amazon $25 See On Amazon More than 800 customers gave these retro-inspired T-strap heels positive reviews for being stylish and surprisingly comfortable. There are 30-plus colors and finishes available including black nubuck suede, light gold, persimmon orange, and silver glitter. The heel is about 3-inches high. Fans say: "Great shoes for the price and so comfortable that I went dancing in them and did not need to take them off or stop dancing because of pain. No blisters either even though I did not wear stockings."

14 Comfortable Sneakers For Workouts And More Duoyangjiasha Athletic Mesh Breathable Sneakers Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon Whether you want to wear these sneakers running, to the gym, on a hike, or just for a spin around the neighborhood, customers love the breathable mesh top, how light they are, and the sleek, sporty look. However, shoppers recommend sizing up. Fans say: "I love these shoes. I have arthritis, a hammer toe and a big bunion and the sneakers are so light weight and 'giving' that they don’t bother me at all."

15 Comfortable Slip-Ons In More Than 50 Colors Soda Perforated Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you're always to change up your style or just like to customize your look, consider these ultra-comfortable slip-on shoes available in more than 50 colors, prints, or finishes. The perforated material helps feet breathe while the padded collar keeps it in place. With more than 1,400 reviews, it has plenty of fans. Some recommend sizing down half a size. Fans say: "These are cute and comfortable! I took the advice from other reviews and sized down. I am usually a 6.5 but got a 6 and they fit perfect. I have wide feet and these adjusted very well."

16 A Leather Slip-On With Lots Of Style 206 Collective Cooper Perforated Slip-On Fashion Sneaker Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you love the look of a casual leather shoe, these slip-ons from 206 Collective have won over plenty of fans. With a perforated leather top for added breathability and a rubber sole for support, customers have found these comfy and versatile. With nine versions including suede and metallics, there are lots of ways to wear them. Fans say: "I am amazed by the quality of this shoe considering the price.... No blisters after wearing a lot the first week. It had really good arch support compared to a normal shoe at this price."

17 A Great Pair Of Single Strap Flip-Flops Teva Mush II Flip-Flop Amazon $24.95 See On Amazon If you prefer the single-strap look of traditional flip-flops but want a comfy upgrade, these Tevas might just fit the bill. With its supportive, impact-absorbing, and cushioning foam sole, more than 2,500 reviewers have given these five stars including one person who writes, "Caution: Your feet may grow partial to these shoes." Fans say: "As soon as I tried these on, I was amazed by the comfort. My feet felt like they were walking on clouds, that's how comfortable they are! I've worn so many flip flops over the years and don't believe I've ever found flip flops as comfortable as these."

18 A Sweet And Comfy Pair Of Mary Janes Cinak Mary Jane Ballet Slip-Ons Amazon $21.99 See On Amazon These cute Mary Jane flats come with rubber soles for traction and comfort. With nine colors to choose from including brown and metallic silver, fans love the look and feel of them, giving them a 4.2-star rating. They even come with a one-year quality guarantee. Fans say: "They are very cute, and will work perfectly for what I've had in mind. They also seem fairly sturdy while being pliable enough to be really comfortable to wear. Good buy for the price."

19 These Canvas Sneakers Come In 10+ Colors VenusCelia Rainbow Canvas Sneaker Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon With a cushioning rubber sole and a breathable fabric top, these classic canvas sneakers are easy to wear and easy on the eyes. The insole has a little extra padding for extra support and 13 colors or prints — including neon green and leopard — suit a range of styles. Fans say: "I LOVE THESE SHOES.... They are extremely comfortable and go well with everything. I ordered a pair of black and a pair of light gray. I will probably order the white as well because I love them so much."

20 A Comfortable Fan-Favorite Slip-On With 3,000+ Reviews Sketchers Bobs Plush-Peace & Love Amazon $25 See On Amazon A memory foam footbed and shock-absorbing synthetic sole make these slip-ons super comfy. Add to that the arch support pillow in the insole, and it's easy to see why these colorful shoes available in more than a dozen colors has earned more than 3,000 positive reviews and counting. Fans say: "Once my feet felt the cushioning memory foam I gave in... These are comfortable and they are staying on my feet. I have worn [them] every day since."

21 A Fun Pair Of Jelly Shoes That Are Surprisingly Comfy Domucos Womens Sandals Amazon $15 See On Amazon Customers have been shocked by how comfortable these festive glitter jelly flats are. Coming in five colors, the bendy PVC sole moves with your foot, while the netting-like look also keeps feet airy and dry. Because they're waterproof, they could even work as an alternative to standard sandals at the pool or beach. Fans say: "These are sooo much more comfortable than I expected.... They have officially replaced my favorite pair of [flip-flops]! They are comfortable even for long walks and hours of wear. I love them."

22 A Comfortable Clog For Less Sikelo Garden Clogs Shoes Sandals Slippers Amazon $18 See On Amazon Foam insoles make these clogs a comfortable choice. The perforated upper allows feet to breathe while slip-resistant bottoms make walking easier. Customers have especially liked wearing them around the house and yard as well as a more protective choice for beach, pool, and other wet excursions. Fans say: "They are lightweight, comfortable, and they air dry on your feet fairly quickly. The soles are thick enough that I was comfortable walking on the rocks, exploring the island, and walking through sand. I got the black ones, and I definitely think they are more fashionable than many water shoes I've seen!"

23 A Pair Of Stylish And Comfortable Espadrilles Soda Womens VALETT Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals Amazon $17 See On Amazon These flatform sandals with an inch and a half in the sole are a great choice for those who'd like a little height but don't want to wear a heel. Available in more than 30 color combos, more than 900 reviewers have given this style the thumbs up. Fans say: "Love these shoes. I’m trying not to wear flip flops these days because of the lack of support of the ankles leaving my feet sore. In addition to these shoes being very comfortable to wear all day, they provide the support I need and they’re stylish. I bought two tan and yellow. I’m thinking of getting a third pair."