9 Comfortable Sandals For Every Occasion — Because Your Feet Deserve It

If there's one thing I've learned from season after season of ill-advised footwear purchases, it's that sandals shouldn't be bought based on looks alone. Those designed without comfort in mind can wreak absolute havoc on your feet. And since no one wants to be dealing with blisters and sore arches on a daily basis, finding comfortable, warm-weather footwear is imperative. Whether you're trekking across Europe, down nature trails, or across town, the most comfortable sandals ensure that your feet are the last thing on your mind.

For enduring comfort, there are a few key features to look for in your footwear. First, let's talk material. Chances are, you've come across the term 'EVA' on your hunt for the perfect sandal. EVA, or ethel vinyl acetate, is a manmade foam material that provides exceptional cushioning for your foot. Sandals with an EVA footbed or midsole are going to be a smart bet. Another great material to look for in an insole is OrthoLite, which is made from recycled rubbers and a proprietary polyurethane material. It also provides long-lasting cushioning and support.

Next up, you want to look for sandals that will contour to your foot. Since no two people have the same foot shape, having a shoe that will mold to your feet is essential for comfort. Especially if you have a painful foot condition like plantar fasciitis or flat feet, a sandal with built-in orthotics is definitely going to be a step above when it comes to comfort.

Lastly, it's helpful to check if the brand has fit options that include narrow and wide sizes. Additionally, sandals with adjustable straps will also help ensure a snug fit.

With all that in mind, it's time to find your perfect sandal, whether it's a wedge to wear to work or a sporty pair for your most active days. All of the options below have excellent Amazon ratings and hundreds, if not thousands, of positive customer reviews.

1 Most Comfortable Sandals For Walking Ecco Women's Yucatan Outdoor Hiking Sandal Amazon $91 See on Amazon No matter where you're logging miles, these durable Ecco Yucatan sandals truly can't be beat in terms of comfort. With an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon and more than 2,480 customer reviews, these Danish-made sandals — available in a range of colors — are like pillows for your feet. The three adjustable straps offer a customized fit, and the molded, microfiber-covered, EVA footbed provides premium softness and stability. The midsole is injected with polyurethane for even more cushioning. What fans are saying: "I love this sandal. this is my second pair and I am so tempted to get a third. These are worth the price. I can walk miles in these shoes. I average 5 miles a day and my feet never hurt. There is no break in time. Some say the shoe is clunky. This is not a fashion [shoe] and it serves its purpose. I think the shoes [are] quite attractive and I wear with shirts and dresses as well as shorts and pants. These shoes have been successfully washed in the sink several times and they are easy to keep fresh." Available sizes: 4M- 12.5M

2 Most Comfortable Dress Sandals Vionic Women's Rest Kirra Backstrap Sandal with Concealed Orthotic Arch Support Amazon $41 See on Amazon These stylish sandals from Vionic are cute enough to wear anywhere, but are actually an orthotic shoe in disguise. They received an American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, but you certainly wouldn't know it just by looking at them because the biomechanical technology is welcomingly concealed. Available in a variety of colors, the sandals feature an attractive triangular leather upper and buckle detail, as well as a podiatrist-designed footbed for stability. However, there is one caveat worth noting: reviewers stressed that the sizes run big, so you may want to order a size smaller than you normally would. What fans are saying: "Bought these for a trip to Europe as an alternative to my clunky Birkenstocks. [...] We walked 104 miles in Europe (rocky and uneven roads/paths everywhere) over 18 days and I pretty much picked these everyday for comfort! The arch is great and the durability is strong! Worth the money - do not doubt it!" Available sizes: 5M- 11W

3 Most Comfortable Sandals For Travel Birkenstock Essentials Unisex Arizona EVA Sandal Amazon $45 See on Amazon These waterproof, shock-absorbing, lightweight EVA Arizona sandal from Birkenstock are as comfortable as they are versatile. From cobblestone streets to music festival grounds, they're equipped for any environment. Like traditional Birkenstocks, they feature an anatomical design with four arches for even weight distribution. The deep heel cup provides cushioning heel bone support and the raised toe bar encourages the natural gripping motion of your feet. They're easily washable, so you don't have to worry about bringing smelly sandals home with you. What's more, they have a 4.3-star rating on Amazon with more than 1,440 reviews. What fans are saying: "Lightweight and SO comfortable. The regular Birkenstock cork sole sandals are actually too hard for my personal comfort so I opted for these, and they're just the best. Plenty of foamy cushion below the feet to make walking feel as though you're on clouds. Don't want to wear any other shoes if I don't have to!" Available sizes: 5M- 13.5M

4 Most Comfortable Leather Sandals Naot Women's Kayla Wedge Sandal Amazon $133 See on Amazon If you're on the hunt for a pair of leather sandals, you're not going to find a comfier pair than these stylish, yet sturdy, ones from Naoc. The straps are made from high-quality, imported leather and the highly shock-absorbent insoles are made from a blend of anatomic cork and latex. With a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, and 375 reviews, it's easy to see why people love these slightly heeled sandals. The sole continues to mold to the shape of your foot with each wear for even more comfort. The fit is ideal for feet of narrow to medium width. What fans are saying: "2 years later, I’ve literally worn these around the world [...] They are by far the most comfortable sandals (even for cobblestone streets! plus very stable) and I’ve never had an issue of blisters. I wear these almost daily [...] they have definitely lasted more than their money’s worth!!" Available sizes: 4M- 13M

5 Most Comfortable Sandals For Problem Feet Clarks Women's Leisa Cacti Slide Sandal Amazon $70 See on Amazon Whether you're dealing with narrow feet, wide or swollen feet, or have a foot condition like plantar fasciitis, these uber comfortable Clark sandals are a smart choice. They have a 4.6-star Amazon rating, with more than 1,850 customer reviews. The sandals come in several different colors, and sizes are available in 'N' for narrow and 'W' for wide. The three adjustable Velco straps provide even more customization. The Ortholite footbed combines cushioning, with moisture-wicking technology, to keep feet fresh and comfortable. What fans are saying: "Love them! Super fit and so comfortable. True to size and a soft footbed with adjustable straps. Love the leather. It is soft and pliable and they get more comfortable with wear. Long lasting - I’ve had a pair for about 3 years and still wear them around the house and to do errands. I wear the new shoes out and about to a little nicer functions. I do highly recommend!" Available sizes: 5M- 12W

6 Most Comfortable Wedge Sandal Clarks Women's Annadel Bari Platform Amazon $65 See on Amazon Anyone looking for a comfortable wedge that can be worn from day to night, look no further. These cute, cork-wrapped Clarks sandals are it. The hook-and-loop strap is easily adjustable, and the heel height (2.95 inches) doesn't feel perilous to walk in. Clarks' Cushion Soft technology and Ortholite footbed not only absorb impact, but wick away moisture too. Plus, the EVA midsole is ultra comfortable and lightweight. With a 4.5-star Amazon rating, and more than 200 reviews, this is a stylish shoe, with comfort you can count on. What fans are saying: "Love love this [shoe] and will buy another one with a different color. It's very light and could wear it the whole day. I started having pain on my feet few years ago and could never wear high heels. This however feels like I'm wearing my slippers. My feet don't hurt or my legs don't get tired from wearing all day. Thanks so much. Now I can wear high heels again." Available sizes: 5M- 12W

7 Most Comfortable Flip Flop Sandal OLUKAI Women's Ohana W Amazon $72 See on Amazon Finding supportive flip flops can feel like an impossible task, but not with these anatomically contoured ones from OLUKAI. They're made from all-natural materials, and are incredibly comfortable thanks to the non-slip EVA footbed and compression molded EVA midsole. The straps are made from water-resistant, synthetic leather and a soft Lycra knit lining — so you don't have to worry about uncomfortable rubbing. You can choose from tons of colors, from bright dahlia pink to the more muted dusty olive green. With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, and more than 980 reviews, it's easy to see why many calls these "the best flip flops ever!" What fans are saying: "It's now been almost a month since I purchased these shoes. I have been wearing them almost exclusively except for a few cold days we had recently. My plantar fasciitis pain is gone. GONE! I've suffered with it since last summer and even had a steroid shot in November. My feet haven't felt this good in years. It's that first step out of bed in the morning that is the test and I PASS EVERY DAY! I put my foot down gingerly because I am so used to the pain but it's not there any more! You wouldn't think it by looking at them but they are supportive and man, what a difference it makes. [...] I am going to buy another color to alternate with but let me just say I AM IN LOVE WITH THESE SHOES!!!" Available sizes: 5M - 12M

8 Most Comfortable Active Sandal Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal Amazon $50 See on Amazon Whether you're crossing a riverbed or even an urban street, Teva sandals can be counted on for all-day comfort. They're a durable, quick-drying sports sandal equipped with great traction, thanks to the Durabrasion rubber outsole. The hook-and-loop closures can be adjusted for a custom fit. And with 78 percent of the Amazon ratings being 5 stars, these sandals clearly have a tried and true fanbase. What fans are saying: "I pretty much wear these everyday. They're super comfortable and supportive to wear all day. We just moved and I wore them through that whole process. It poured on us while loading the truck, but they're waterproof, so I was able to just keep going, no soggy shoes. [...] I can't think of any cons to these shoes besides they're too casual to wear to work." Available sizes: 5M-11M